The Dark Hypothesis

This is what was rumored to have made President Carter cry.

Do not read this. You have been warned.

It’s called the ‘Dark Hypothesis’ for a reason.

Consider that all the information you have been told about humans and our history is a lie. That even the lies told about it are built upon a greater lie. That it is all lies all the way down.

We know this to be true. There is no rational explanation for officialdom views of any thing, especially human history and origins. This extends to all the religions.

We know this is true because we have evidence in front of our eyes that there have been previous civilizations here on earth that were far more advanced than we are even now.

We can’t replicate so much of the technology of the past, the granite statuary, the ‘melted rocks’, and even out into the megalithic structures which humans could not have built without very advanced technology which we do not have even today.

We know that our history, even recent history is a lie prepared for us. We were even still destroying the grand global civilization that was Tartaria in WW2. That’s what the firebombing of the city of Dresden was about...the destruction of the last completely Tartarian city in Germany. More lies more cover-ups.

It’s all lies, all the way down. There were no cavemen, there is no human evolution on Earth. In fact, no animal has ‘naturally evolved’. It’s all a lie.

Who built the global pyramid network of which Giza is but a single node? It was surely not jews enslaved to skirt wearing Kings of Egypt who constructed a vast global network of giant pyramids.

Who built all the structures on the bottom of the oceans? Who built the structures easily visible on the moon with a 10 inch telescope?

Humans are an engineered species. While this is a part of the Dark Hypothesis, it is only the base of it.

Why were there ‘orphan trains’ in the USA and across Europe? Where were all the birthing hospitals and the millions of mothers producing those children? Why do ancient ruins have more habitation available then than now?

There have been at least six ancient civilizations on this planet that precede modern humans. These are all civilizations that go back further than perhaps 100,000 years or more.

The Dark Hypothesis is that none of those civilizations arose, or died ‘naturally’. The Dark Hypothesis is that humans, all humans, are the descendants of laboratory created progenitors...in other words, all humans are the children of clones. We have proof in our DNA that we are engineered. The Dark Hypothesis explains it.

The Dark Hypothesis explains all religions and why they all deliberately lied about their origin stories. And their history.

The Dark Hypothesis explains all the gods in humanity’s past.

The hypothesis states that each civilization was created by the offspring of clones, fostered, and allowed to rise and flourish. Then, upon reaching conditions which are not known to us, each of these civilizations was then destroyed, in that the humanity was killed, while their objects were allowed to remain. This accounts for the ‘cycles’ of destruction that we observe in the long buried past. These cycles exist, but are not ‘natural’.

Yes, there are many details left out of this discussion, such as that many of the humans would have been ‘abducted’ prior to the engineered cataclysms of which we find so much evidence that were used to destroy their civilization. There was a need for a small number of humans from each civilization. To act as seeds for the narrative to be soon presented.

Then, another batch of lab created humans were put on earth. They had the benefit of the abducted humans acting as ‘guides’. Presumably the minds of the abducted humans were controlled to support the desired narrative.

For whatever goal or purpose, humans are placed here.

The Dark Hypothesis is that we are ‘lab rats’ in a designed experiment, and that we are number 7 in this current series.

This explains why our history is replete with examples of modern humans in a state of primitive horse and cart technology among the ruins of buildings we could not, and even now, cannot construct. That’s why we stand in awe of the ‘ancients’ and what our ‘science’ and officialdom claims to have been done with hammer and chisel.

These previous six civilizations still have remnants that can be seen. All the out of place artifacts across thousands of years are explained by the Dark Hypothesis.

All of the history ‘glitches’ and errors such as being investigated by Fomenko and others are explained by the Dark Hypothesis.

The Dark Hypothesis also explains all the UFO’s and such other ‘paranormal’ experiences that humans may have...they are in some way, mostly unknown to us, the result of the actions of the Agency (Intelligence) that is conducting this experiment in which humanity is the subject.

The Dark Hypothesis explains all this and more. It is kept locked in a vault in the Pentagon, apparently taken out on occasion to frighten presidents into compliance with whatever power is actually in charge of this layer of this experiment in which we all live.

The Dark Hypothesis explains 3IATLAS. It explains stuff on other planets such as Mars.

The Dark Hypothesis provides far more questions with each layer of explanation.

The Dark Hypothesis should keep the humans busy for some extended period of time.