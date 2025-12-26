The Gospel of Mary (from the Berlin Codex BG 8502, the most complete surviving version; note that the text is fragmentary with pages 1–6 and 11–14 missing from the manuscript). This version is the most complete that we have. This article is just an examination of her words from the Gnostic viewpoint of the art and science of manifestation. Not all of Mary’s text is so treated here, perhaps about half is examined. Much of the rest is confused by missing context. All of it must be interpreted by those who have the ears to hear.

[...beginning of text lost…]

This text begins with a fragment that says: “...will matter be destroyed, or not?”

The living Jesus said,

“All nature, all formations, all creatures exist in and with one another, and they will be resolved again into their own roots.

For the nature of matter is resolved into the roots of its own nature alone.

He who has ears to hear, let him hear.”

[***

The text of the Gospel of Mary begins for us with a fragment from the end of a question by the disciples, perhaps Peter, in which the end of the question to Jesus is “...will matter be destroyed, or not?” The response by Jesus is clearly addressing the answer as though the beginning of the question related to the ‘event-stream’ and manifestation. It could easily be imagined as such a complete question as: “in the stopping of a manifestation effort, will the matter be destroyed, or not?”

Again, just as clearly Jesus replies with the event-stream being described, and that all creatures exist in, and with one another, validating that the common shared reality exists only in relationships, and that the event-stream of this reality would resolve all again into their own roots. That is, the physical existence of the matter would return to that which prompted the root of that existence, the pleroma.

Manifestation is a complex process, made more so by group efforts. All things are are interconnected in this shared reality, and all things are also impermanent.

Jesus spoke within the Gnostic understanding of our common shared reality, that if the impermanence of the illusion, but also the permeability of the illusion to focused human intent. Further he says that ‘matter is resolved into the root of its own nature alone” which describes the manifestation of matter as a result of the pleroma, and not of human origin...that the matter would return to its state absent the focused intent of the human.

Then Jesus, in saying ‘let him hear’, is pointedly speaking to the hidden layers of meaning within his response. That his words are for the esoterically aware mind. He invites such minds to listen, and to peer beneath the obvious meaning.

***]

Peter said to him,

“Since you have explained everything to us, tell us this also: What is the sin of the world?”

Then Jesus said,

“There is no sin, but it is you who make sin when you do the things that are like the nature of adultery, which is called sin.

That is why the Good came into your midst, to the essence of every nature in order to restore it to its root.”

[***

For the Gnostic, the ‘Good’ is an active aspect of the ‘First principle’, with the ‘demi-urge’ or ‘evil’, being the Second Principle. Speaking of Good in this way is also discussing the ‘good principle’ that Jesus expounded, to whit, you can’t manifest when your mind is in a negative (hateful) emotional state. Thus the admonition to ‘forgive your enemy’. To effectively alter the event-stream via the manifestation process, the human mind and emotions must be harmonious within the process, as well as within themselves. So the idea of ‘sin’ is treated as an emotional or biological condition which blocks effective harmony with this Eternal Now and thus manifestation by focused intent.

***]

Then He continued and said,

“That is why you become sick and die, for you are deprived of the one who can heal you.

He who has a mind to understand, let him understand.

Matter gave birth to a passion that has no equal, which proceeded from something contrary to nature. Then there arises a disturbance in its whole body.

That is why I said to you, Be of good courage, and if you are discouraged be encouraged in the presence of the different forms of nature.

He who has ears to hear, let him hear.”

[*** Again a direction to be in connection with the pleroma, the living Father, (‘the one who can heal you’) and to maintain harmony within the whole body. as sickness, then death, arise from disharmony.

He who has the mind to understand is he who has knowledge of the pleroma, this Eternal Now, and the never ending event-stream. Men who heal themselves do so always alone, and always upon reaching an ‘understanding’ within their mind that exposes them to the pleroma. Thus such men can truthfully say, “health is in your mind”, as Jesus is saying here in the gospel of Mary.

***]

When the Blessed One had said this, He greeted them all, saying,

“Peace be with you. Receive my peace unto yourselves.

Beware that no one lead you astray saying Lo here or lo there! For the Son of Man is within you.

Follow after Him!

Those who seek Him will find Him.

Go then and preach the gospel of the Kingdom.

Do not lay down any rules beyond what I appointed you, and do not give a law like the lawgiver lest you be constrained by it.”

When He said this He departed.

But they were grieved. They wept greatly, saying,

“How shall we go to the Gentiles and preach the gospel of the Kingdom of the Son of Man? If they did not spare Him, how will they spare us?”

Then Mary stood up, greeted them all, and said to her brethren,

“Do not weep and do not grieve nor be irresolute, for His grace will be entirely with you and will protect you.

But rather, let us praise His greatness, for He has prepared us and made us into Men.”

When Mary said this, she turned their hearts to the Good, and they began to discuss the words of the Jesus.

Peter said to Mary,

“Sister, we know that the Jesus loved you more than the rest of women.

Tell us the words of the Jesus which you remember—which you know, but we do not, nor have we heard them.”

Mary answered and said,

“What is hidden from you I will proclaim to you.”

And she began to speak to them these words: “I”, she said, “I saw Jesus in a vision and I said to Him, ‘Jesus I saw you today in a vision.’

He answered and said to me,

‘Blessed are you that you did not waver at the sight of Me. For where the mind is there is the treasure.’

I said to Him, ‘Jesus, how does he who sees the vision see it, through the soul or through the spirit?’

Then Jesus answered and said,

‘He does not see through the soul nor through the spirit, but the mind that is between the two—that is what sees the vision and it is [...]

[...pages 11–14 missing...]

... it.’

This is all that i have examined.

Remember that you do not see though the soul, nor the spirit, but through the mind that is between the two, and that is the mind, that is, your perception, that creates your world, and that your relationship with all others forms our common shared reality here in this Eternal Now.

Make wise choices. Seek harmony.