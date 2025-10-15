The Eyes to See

Tom’s book examined

This work is dedicated to Heidi Vandenberg. She has the perception, the power of mind, purity of intent, and skills to enter the Father’s kingdom as she proves Jesus to be correct by so doing.

This is an examination of the book of Thomas.

This material is being presented as commentary on the sayings of Jesus as reported by Thomas and to elucidate how they pertain to the art and science of manifestation in this Matterium.

The book of Thomas is a collection of 114 Sayings of Jesus. These have been banned from any and all church forms of bibles. For good reason as will be gleaned from the analysis as we proceed.

The complete 114 sayings are the ‘logia’ with each saying being a ‘logion’. Each will be presented in the order found in the Book (gospel) of Thomas as it was within the Nag Hamadi discovery. Commentary on the meaning of the saying within the art and science of manifestation will follow each logion.

Logion 1: “These are the hidden sayings that the living Jesus spoke and Didymos Judas Thomas recorded. And he said: Whoever finds the interpretation of these sayings will not taste death.”

We note that this opening is providing the attribution for these sayings. Further they are described as ‘hidden’. The characterization as hidden is accurate as one must have the perception both of the words and their application within personal inner work in order to see beneath any ‘obvious’ meaning.

Didymos in Greek means ‘twin’, as Thomas does in Aramaic. Both of these are deliberate choices, and descriptors, not names, though we all take them as such. In this instance, Thomas is being described as the ‘twin’ of the ‘living Jesus’, not in the body, but the inner perception. Thomas is self identifying as well as placing his understanding on these hidden sayings as being accurate descriptions.

Here is seen “whoever finds the interpretation of these sayings will not taste death”. An obvious pointer to the nature of the hidden information. It must be interpreted in the correct framework. In which the phrase of ‘not tasting death” is not a ‘promise’ of immortality, nor a promise at all, but rather is a call to living in this Eternal Now through the ability to know the meaning of these sayings of Jesus.

In this Eternal Now, there is no ‘taste’ of death, merely the transition from one state of being to another in a progression to yet another body’s Life which will also be lived in this Eternal Now.

Logion 2: Jesus said: “Let him who seeks continue seeking until he finds. When he finds, he will become troubled.

When he becomes troubled, he will be astonished.

And he will rule over the All.”

Though frequently cited as the blueprint for Jesus spiritual path, Logion 2 is rarely understood. This is a push to keep to the works, and is a warning about success, and also one of the few promises made by Jesus to those who follow The Way.

In this Jesus is saying that you will find if you seek; but you don’t find by reading the words over and yet again. You find by changing your perception, your understanding of how he is using the words.

Then, as Jesus warns, once you do find, that is, once your perception has shifted so that you do have eyes to see, you will become troubled by your new vision. He is warning you that your new perception will be very disturbing.





Which it will. As one sees what Jesus saw, their perception of this common shared reality alters deeply. They will become troubled. It’s a natural thing. It’s possible to go on at length about this ‘troubled’ mind, suffice it to say that Jesus also promised release from the troubles in the form of astonishment.

Next Jesus provides warning about your mind being troubled when you do actually see as there is a real potential for madness in the level of perception change that allows you to walk his Way.

At the point of becoming troubled by this shift in perception about our common shared reality, there is no ‘going back’. The old perception cannot be recovered. It’s forward to the salvation of the promised astonishment, or madness. Many fail to continue for many reasons. None ever return to their former Life.

With the release of the promised astonishment, also Jesus says “And he will rule over the All.” It’s very important to read clearly. Jesus is not saying you will be a bad-ass and ‘rule all’, he is explicit in all his language, a marker for those who do know, they use words very precisely. Jesus once you become astonished, you will ‘rule the All’. Not all things, not every thing, and in fact, no ‘things’ are mentioned. It is the ‘All’ that is to be your domain. You will rule the All.

In this understanding, Jesus is speaking of the ‘contents’ of this ever present, Eternal Now. Those contents are referred to as ‘the All’ by humans who travel this Way. Those contents of this Eternal Now only and always exist in your mind. The All is the event-stream within this Eternal Now just at the point of it expressing into matter. The event-stream flows out ceaselessly from the Father, the Pleroma, and as it is flowing, it is malleable to the dynamics of the human mind. This is the great secret hidden in these sayings; Jesus is talking about co-creating, that is, manifesting, your reality.

The troubled mind and the astonishment are both at the realization of this Eternal Now, and the event-stream. First the troubled mind arises due to the shock of seeing the common shared reality shaping itself in front of your eyes, then the astonishment flows into you as you realize that the Pleroma, the Father flowing into the event-stream is Supreme Consciousness, and that it will respond to your influence in how the common shared reality manifests.

The troubled mind first sees only how shaky, and ephemeral is the manifest reality, then in nearly the same instant, for those who do not recoil into madness, there is the astonishment that will define the rest of your days in this manifest reality. And perhaps far longer.

Logion 3: Jesus said: “If those who lead you say to you, ‘See, the Kingdom is in the sky,’ then the birds of the sky will precede you. If they say to you, ‘It is in the sea,’ then the fish will precede you. Rather the Kingdom is within you and it is outside you. When you come to know yourselves, then you will be known, and you will realize that you are children of the living Father. But if you do not know yourselves, then you will dwell in poverty, and you are poverty.”

Jesus here instructs that the minds of authority are captivated by what is manifest as reality. He says that they will provide misdirection, through ignorance or design that will attempt to shift your focus to the outer world of manifest material reality.

He then explicitly states that the Kingdom is within you. And also outside of you. This is to say that manifest reality begins within and then manifests in the perceived reality.

Not merely an obvious statement, when you come to know yourselves, then you will be known, but something of key significance. When you ‘know yourselves’ it is from an inner knowing, not anything of the material reality. Yet, when you do know yourselves, you thus also are known, to yourself, as being within this Eternal Now, and the continuous flow of the event-stream. You will perceive yourself within this Eternal Now as a continuous co-creation of the event-stream. At that point, you are ‘known’. This is a state of being. It is difficult to describe fully, suffice it to say that you will likely perceive yourself, your mind, your thoughts, your body, your breath, your environment as being created continuously from the flow that feeds the event-stream. You will then realize at some point that as you know yourself manifesting from that flow, the flow also knows you. This provides a certain shock as you discover yourself to be ‘known’.

The flow that feeds the event-stream is the ‘living Father’ of us all. There is no other. This is also called by the Greeks of old, as the Monad. It is Supreme Consciousness. It is living. It is also called the Pleroma, the ‘abundant fullness’. This is because it is truly abundant in that it is never ending, and is all manifestation continuously. It is fullness because of the feeling that one gets in the discovery of it. The event-stream of manifest reality emerges because the fullness of the abundant flow must manifest. There’s no where else for it to go. You’ll get it when you get there.

Now comes the caution that if you do not come to know yourselves, that is your true nature as a co-creator of this manifesting material common shared reality, then you will dwell in poverty, and will be poverty. Both will be true. The first because your body will actually be living in poverty conditions as your mind does not grasp how to manifest anything other than this state of being. So if you do know yourselves, then you will know how to alter your state of being thus alter your material reality. If not, your mind will be poverty as it will only see that and thus only that will emerge from the event-stream. Reality mirrors what you project.

Also by the way note the tone about authority being buttheads without knowledge themselves likely to lead you astray either by design or ignorance. They keep trying to make you think that this manifest reality is meaningful. It’s not, it’s merely the hardened form that emerged from all our collective state of being within this Eternal Now as our emotion driven desires were fulfilled, to some degree, by the ever present flow of the event-stream.

Don’t buy into it. Keep your mind focused on your inner work. The outward, manifest reality is pleasant to look at, but is already fading as you, we all, manifest it’s replacement in this Eternal Now.

Logion 4: Jesus said: “The man old of days will not hesitate to ask a little child of seven days about the place of life, and he will live. For many who are first will become last, and they will be one, and the same.”

This is referring to the effect of aging on the mind in which the ‘veil thins’ as the years advance. The old frequently see across the barriers of isolation of the mind as they approach the end of their physical body’s Life. This is known. As the veil thins for the old mind, it is able to see the event-stream still forming the young mind. Seven days is the usual amount of ‘overlap’ between birth and the continuing outpouring of the creative aspect of the event-stream. After that the body starts ‘hardening’ into the control of the mold being projected by the consciousness inhabiting it. For those first seven days, there is visible, to those with an eye to see it, a ‘thread’ extending back into the event-stream in which the karma of the new mind is woven.

The event-stream is the place of Life. From it, All of the energy and manifestations of Life emerge. Seeing it, the old man will live again, as he can see the flow of Life within the event-stream.

The statement about the many who are first is discussing the nature of this Eternal Now and the event-stream and consciousness. This is an allusion to the idea of the ‘first will become last’, or as Neville Goddard phrased it, ‘living in the wish fulfilled’. It is a statement that places the fulfillment at the end state but both the initial desire and the fulfillment within this Eternal Now, and states that both are the same. In this description, desire goes first, and manifestation last, but both are one, and the same in this Eternal Now.

Logon 5: Jesus said: “Know what is before your face, and what is hidden from you will be revealed to you. For there is nothing hidden that will not be made manifest.”

This is a description about interaction with the event-stream. In this Eternal Now there is no other time, just this present moment, eternal, and ever lasting, but constantly changing, therefore what is before your face is what is being revealed, and what is hidden from you within the event-stream will be revealed as all things within the event-stream WILL be made manifest (in some form).

The emerging event-stream has everything that is hidden from us, yet, all that is within it will indeed be made manifest as everything within it is already in the process of manifesting. That which is before our face is in that instant of manifestation while that which is hidden from us is so hidden by the nature of our perception of the unfolding of the event-stream. Everything that is within our common shared reality was always within it, but was veiled from us by our disinterest. Once the interest is established the common shared reality reveals more. The reality puts energy where attention goes.

The ultimate deeper meaning her of nothing hidden that will not be made manifest goes to the idea of the Father, the Pleroma, the abundant fullness, being Supreme Consciousness. Knows all. Enough said.

Logion 6: His disciples questioned him and said to him: “Do you want us to fast? How shall we pray? Shall we give alms? What diet shall we observe?”

Jesus said: “Do not tell lies, and do not do what you hate, for all things are plain in the sight of heaven. For nothing hidden will not become manifest, and nothing covered will remain without being uncovered.”

This logion illustrates the striking difference between Jesus spiritual (manifestation) path, and the ideas of institutional religions. The disciples are questioning in the only terms they understand for ‘spiritual’ matters, that of ritual, fasting, prayer, and body ‘purity’ by way of diet. The institutional religions had everyone thinking that these had power in this body’s Life while Jesus had different thinking.

He admonishes against telling lies, or doing what you hate, for the reasons their impact on the emotions which affect the ability to manifest. That such things are put out into the event-stream where they will be coming back into one’s body’s Life, just in a different form is also understood.

The lies cause self-deception. Doing things you hate will be disruptive to your inner nature. Both of these are destructive of your ability to impact the manifesting event-stream.

Logion 7: Jesus said: “Blessed is the lion which becomes man when consumed by man, and cursed is the man whom the lion consumes, and the lion becomes man.”

This passage concerns emotional power. Blessed is the lion points to the power of the emotions, but that they must be made into man when consumed, or tamed, by the man, by his mind. Emotional power is required for altering the event-stream. The emotions must be tamed, and focused, in order to manifest.

A warning of the reverse, that is, the emotional lion consuming, and taking over the man, is also provided. Unless the emotions are controlled, and focused, they form internal barriers to manifestation.

Logion 8: Jesus said: “The man is like a wise fisherman who cast his net into the sea and drew it up from the sea full of small fish. Among them, the wise fisherman found a fine large fish. He threw all the small fish back into the sea and chose the large fish without difficulty. Whoever has ears to hear, let him hear.”

This logion is a parable about discernment in the process of manifestation. The sea represents the vast event-stream of potentialities flowing from the Pleroma, filled with countless small possibilities or distractions that emerge as the common shared reality. The wise fisherman symbolizes the mind that has achieved the perception to see through the veil, casting its intention (the net) into the flow.

The small fish are the minor, fleeting manifestations or desires that scatter energy and attention. The large fish is the significant, desired outcome that aligns with one’s true inner knowing. The wise mind discards the distractions effortlessly, focusing emotional power on the core desire. This is an instruction to concentrate your co-creative efforts on what truly matters in this Eternal Now, allowing the event-stream to respond by manifesting the “fine large fish” without struggle. Scattered intentions yield scattered results; focused ones rule the All.

Logion 9: Jesus said: “See, the sower went out, took a handful (of seeds), and scattered them. Some fell on the road; the birds came and gathered them up. Others fell on rock, did not take root in the soil, and did not produce ears. And others fell on thorns; they choked the seed(s) and worms ate them. And others fell on the good soil and it produced good fruit: it bore sixty per measure and a hundred and twenty per measure.”

Here Jesus uses the parable of the sower to illustrate the importance of preparation and alignment in manifestation. The sower is the conscious mind projecting desires into the event-stream, scattering seeds of intention. The different soils represent the states of being in which those intentions land.

The road is the hardened, distracted mind where intentions are easily stolen by external influences or doubts (the birds). The rock is shallow commitment, where desires lack emotional depth to root and grow. Thorns are internal conflicts, hates, or lies that choke potential, allowing destructive forces (worms) to consume energy. Good soil is the aligned, fertile state of inner knowing, free from poverty of mind, where intentions multiply abundantly—sixty or a hundred and twenty fold.

This is guidance: Cultivate your inner soil through self-knowledge and focused emotion, or your manifestations will fail to take form. The event-stream responds to the quality of your projection; abundant fullness flows to the prepared mind.

Logion 10: Jesus said: “I have thrown fire upon the world, and look, I am watching till it blazes.”

This is a statement about the trans formative power Jesus introduces into the manifest reality. The fire is the knowledge about the event-stream and manifestation. Jesus has “thrown” this fire by revealing these hidden sayings, watching as it spreads through minds prepared to see, and to use this understanding.

In manifestation terms, this fire is the intense emotional focus and inner work that ignites change in the Eternal Now. It blazes when the troubled mind gives way to astonishment, allowing co-creation to reshape reality. The instruction is to embrace this fire—your own awakening—without fear, for it guards and amplifies your ability to rule the All.

Logion 11: Jesus said: “This sky will pass away, and the one above it will pass away. The dead are not alive, and the living will not die. During the days when you ate what is dead, you made it come alive. When you are in the light, what will you do? On the day when you were one, you became two. But when you become two, what will you do?”

Jesus emphasizes the impermanence of the manifest world and the eternal nature of consciousness. The skies passing away point to the constant flux of the event-stream as reality manifests, where all material forms dissolve and reform in this Eternal Now. The dead not alive and living not dying refer to the illusion of separation; true life is in the continuous flow from the Pleroma, where there is no death, only transition.

Eating the dead and making it alive describes assimilating past manifestations (dead matter) into your being, transforming them through perception into your living body. Being in the light is dwelling in astonishment of the presence of the event-stream, where you co-create actively—what will you manifest then? Becoming two from one points to the transition from your perception of yourself as a body, encapsulated, isolated, within this material reality, to that of an inner and outer being. That perception of the inner being manifesting the outer being is the core of the concept of duality.

Jesus repeatedly asks “what will you do?” to focus your attention on that state of being of the transformation, of dead matter into your living body, of yourself into the light flowing from the Pleroma, and the understanding of yourself as both and neither and each aspect of duality simultaneously.

What will you do?

Logion 12: The disciples said to Jesus: “We know that you will go away from us. Who will be our leader?” Jesus said to them: “No matter where you have come from, it is to James the Righteous, for whose sake heaven and earth came into being, that you should go.”

The disciples, being ordinary men, seek authority for their actions. This question sought an answer to calm their minds. They sought leadership, which is to say, continuing instruction following the departure of Jesus. The response of ‘no matter where you have come from’ points to the place of origin of seeking knowledge, the gnosis of how to manifest in this body’s Life in this Matterium (place of material manifest reality). There are many origins for the seekers, all requiring different paths, but all lead to “James the Righteous” as the leader. One needs to know that James means “he who replaces”, or also “he who follows”, while the concept of ‘righteous’ means to be aligned with the Pleroma, which is the only method of altering manifestation.

Heaven and earth coming into being for his sake underscores that manifest reality emerges from righteous consciousness—the state where one knows oneself as co-creator. The instruction is thus: Don’t seek leaders in the material world; turn inward to your own righteous perception. The event-stream flows for those aligned, manifesting heaven and earth anew in each moment.

Logion 13: Jesus said to his disciples: “Compare me to someone and tell me what I am like.” Simon Peter said to him: “You are like a just messenger.” Matthew said to him: “You are like a wise philosopher.” Thomas said to him: “Teacher, my mouth is utterly unable to say what you are like.” Jesus said: “I am not your teacher. Because you have drunk, you have become intoxicated from the bubbling spring that I have tended.” And he took him, and withdrew, and spoke three sayings to him. When Thomas came back to his friends they asked him: “What did Jesus say to you?” Thomas said to them: “If I tell you one of the sayings he spoke to me, you will pick up rocks and stone me, and fire will come from the rocks and devour you.”

This logion highlights the limitation of words and the direct experience of truth. The disciples try to categorize Jesus, but Thomas recognizes the ineffable nature, earning private revelation. The bubbling spring is the flow of the event-stream, tended by Jesus’ teachings—drinking from it intoxicates with astonishment.

The three sayings are hidden, emphasizing personal inner work over shared knowledge, basically, one cannot be told these truths, they must be experienced to be owned.

Revealing them could ignite destruction in unprepared minds. For manifestation, this instructs that true understanding comes from direct immersion in the plethora’s flow, not intellectual labels.

Fire coming from the rocks to devour the disciples is warning of the dangers of this knowledge without preparation, that the understanding of the common shared reality as being constantly recreated would destroy them as though by fire.

Logion 14: Jesus said to them: “If you fast, you will bring sin upon yourselves, and if you pray, you will be condemned, and if you give alms, you will harm your spirits. When you go into any region and walk about in the countryside, when people take you in, eat what they serve you and heal the sick among them. For what goes into your mouth will not defile you; rather, it’s what comes out of your mouth that will defile you.”

Continuing the rejection of rituals, Jesus warns that fasting, praying, and alms—external acts—bring sin, condemnation, and harm because they stem from a poverty mindset, focusing on lack rather than abundance. They disrupt emotional alignment, blocking manifestation. They focus your mind on the manifest reality which is nothing more than a passing perception. The idea is that ritual in all its forms binds your spirit to blindness by giving meaning to matter.

Instead, engage the world as it manifests: eat what is offered (accept the event-stream’s flow), heal the sick (alter reality through compassionate intention).

Defilement comes from words (projections of hate or lies) that shape the event-stream negatively, calling forth that which is imagined in hatred, or lies. Further these interfere with the manifestation process by bringing internal conflict. The lesson: Manifest from inner purity, not ritual; your words and thoughts defile or bless your reality. What will you do?

Logion 15: Jesus said: “When you see one who was not born of woman, fall on your faces and worship. That one is your Father.”

This points to recognizing the unmanifest source. One not born of woman is the Pleroma, Supreme Consciousness, eternal and uncreated. It is the Pleroma, the abundant fullness. Seeing it means more than simply perceiving the event-stream’s origin in this Eternal Now. Seeing the Father is to see and be seen as the Father is Supreme Consciousness and is aware of itself being seen by you. It is the observer in you observing itself observe itself.

The ‘one’ is the Monad. This is the only instance in Jesus own words of saying that worship was meaningful, and it was the worship of that which is not material, that One who is not born of woman.

Worship is alignment and reverence, allowing the Father, the Monad, the One, to flow through you for co-creation. The instruction: When astonishment reveals the Father, submit your mind to it—fall on your face—to manifest from that divine source. In the event-stream, to ‘fall on your face’ is to bring all your attention and awareness to the surface of the manifesting event-stream. It is a particular position of your consciousness within your perception of yourself within the event-stream. The invocation of this perception causes an echo of a body feeling as though falling on your face.

Logion 16: Jesus said: “Perhaps people think that I have come to cast peace upon the world. They do not know that I have come to cast conflicts upon the earth: fire, sword, war. For there will be five in a house: three against two and two against three, father against son and son against father, and they will stand alone.”

Jesus clarifies his role as disruptor, not pacifier. Peace is the illusion of static reality; conflicts are the fire of transformation, sword of discernment, war of inner struggle. The divided house represents the mind’s dualities—old perceptions vs. new.

In manifestation, this is the troubled mind stage, where seeing the event-stream causes internal conflict, dividing family (aspects of self). Standing alone is becoming the solitary one, unified in astonishment, able to rule the All. Embrace the conflict as part of the path to co-creative power.

In the physical brain, there are five glandular complexes that participate in manifestation. These are the Thalamus, the Hypothalamus, the Pineal, the Pituitary, and the Claustrum. These latter three, the pineal, the pituitary, and the claustrum are bound in a trilogy. They form one complex combined, where the thalamus, and hypothalamus stand alone. This refers to the ‘war’ that will be raging as the three seat of consciousness glands are impacted by the emotions controlled by the hormones in the thalamic complex.

Logion 17: Jesus said: “I will give you what no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, what no hand has touched, what has not arisen in the human heart.”

This promises the revelation of the unmanifest—the event-stream itself, beyond senses. No eye has seen it because it’s per-manifestation; no ear heard, as it’s silent flow; no hand touched, as it’s non-material; not in heart, as it’s beyond ordinary desire.

For manifestation, this is the gift of perception to influence the flow. Seek it through inner work; it allows you to shape what hasn’t yet arisen, co-creating from resonance and drawing forth from the Pleroma’s abundance.

Logion 18: The disciples said to Jesus: “Tell us how our end will be.” Jesus said: “Have you discovered the beginning so that you are seeking the end? For where the beginning is, the end will be. Blessed is the one who stands at the beginning: that one will know the end and will not taste death.”

The question asks Jesus to describe to the disciples how their ‘end’ will be. This is not a question about the end of their body’s Life, but rather seeks to gain the understanding of the ‘end’ of the process of manifestation.

The end and beginning are one in the Eternal Now. The process of the event-stream creation of material reality is continuous, but the ‘beginning’ is considered as that point at which one became aware of the event-stream and entered it. It is not the beginning of the event-stream itself as that has none, rather it is that point at which the aware human ‘falls onto his face’ within the event-stream, forever thereafter is his perception changed. He will dwell in this Eternal Now and not know the ‘taste of death’ as that is an aspect of the body, that is to say, of ‘hardened manifest reality’, and the aware human will be living his body’s Life within the constant flow of this Eternal Now where consciousness always and only ever exists. All else, including the taste of death, is but illusion.

Logion 19: Jesus said: “Blessed is the one who came into being before coming into being. If you become my disciples and pay attention to my sayings, these stones will serve you. For there are five trees in Paradise for you; they do not change, summer or winter, and their leaves do not fall. Whoever knows them will not taste death.”

To ‘come into being’ is to become aware. To have your awareness focus cause ‘being’ in that you are aware of yourself being aware, and you are aware of that which has the focus of your attention.

To come into being before coming into being speaks about your consciousness. It came into being before becoming aware of itself. Lower layers of meaning in this Logion and others to be encountered point to your local consciousness becoming aware of itself as the ‘observer’ of itself, and the greater Matterium, and your own internal state of being, all while gaining a growing sense of ‘self’ as also as a ‘node of observation’ for Supreme Consciousness itself. In this sense, knowing thy Father as thy Father knows you.

All consciousness within this Matterium, this Universe, this common shared reality, also are sharing this experience of being a subset of Supreme Consciousness tricking itself into believing itself isolated, and within a manifest material reality. All consciousness within this Matterium is therefore Blessed by coming into being before coming into being. Get over it. It’s nothing special. Animals and space aliens also have this attribute of the material body’s Life.

The stones serving is matter responding to your intention—manifestation at will. Jesus explicitly says that if you pay attention to his sayings, thus to know how to interpret them, then the ‘stones’, the base matter that is forming within the event-stream continuously will serve you by obligingly forming as your desire fulfilled.

The five trees are eternal aspects in Paradise (the Eternal Now). They are aspects of the seeker, not the Paradise. These aspects are Conscious Perception (awareness), Intention (directed will), Faith (trust in the Pleroma/the Father), Love (emotional alignment), Unity (bonding via resonance).

These five trees are the disciples pillars for pursuing this path, this Way. These five trees need to all be present in order to create an internal vibration that then excites resonance within the Pleroma thus initiating manifestation.

Logion 20: The disciples said to Jesus: “Tell us what Heaven’s kingdom is like.” He said to them: “It’s like a mustard seed, the smallest of all seeds, but when it falls on prepared soil, it produces a large plant and becomes a shelter for birds of the sky.”

Heaven’s kingdom is within. This refers to the point at which the flow from the pineal gland and the pituitary glands join in the claustrum (your ‘saint claus’, or ‘santa claus’). This point is within the claustrum and is very small as it is the joining of these two glandular secretions. At that point, consciousness is bound to the physical body, literally then, and there, ‘made flesh’. This is the seat of your consciousness, and also the point of your psychic, and manifesting spiritual power.

This instruction points to your consciousness (small seed of the observer) falling on the prepared soil of your imagination, which then produces the manifest effects via the resonance extracting (magnetizing) manifestation from the Pleroma.

Logion 21: Mary said to Jesus: “What are your disciples like?” He said: “They are like little children in a field that is not theirs. When the owners of the field come, they will say, ‘Give us back our field.’ They take off their clothes in front of them in order to give it back to them, and they return their field to them. For this reason I say, if the owners of a house know that a thief is coming, they will be on guard before the thief arrives and will not let the thief break into their house (their domain) and steal their possessions. As for you, then, be on guard against the world. Prepare yourselves with great strength, so the robbers can’t find a way to get to you, for the trouble you expect will come. Let there be among you a person who understands. When the crop ripened, he came quickly carrying a sickle and harvested it. Anyone here with two good ears had better listen!”

The disciples are like children temporarily in the field of this manifesting reality. They have no control, no understanding so they don’t own it. It’s not their field.

The owners of the field points to the continuous nature of contention within the event-stream. Your work to manifest your desires are always in contention with the desires and efforts of others (the owners of the field). The others also working the event-stream will attempt to wrest control from you. Your desires will be in conflict those of others.

Stripping naked is shedding attachments to return the field, symbolizing non-attachment in manifestation. Moreover it also speaks to the approach to take to direct contention within the event-stream. It’s best to become naked to the process, in this understanding the Pleroma is always fluctuating with the contention of all of the conflicting desires. The disciples are urged to harden themselves to the thief who they know is coming, that is, the contention for, and within their attention to their manifestations.

It is only from the inner perception that manifestation occurs. Thus the caution to guard yourself against the world, to prepare yourself with great strength such that the robbers of your attention do not disrupt your inner manifestation work.

The person who understands is one who has knowledge of the event-stream and the functioning of this Eternal Now, one who has ‘fallen on their face’ and knows ‘the beginning’, as well as the end. Such a person has the sharp sickle of intention and the knowledge of how to harvest from the event stream. The swiftness is a necessary component as there are contending forces within this Eternal Now over the alterations of the event-stream. No man fishes in this stream alone.

Finally an admonishment to those with perception to actually open their mind by way of their two good ears, and to listen which is a process of place awareness into this Eternal Now to actually understand from hearing. Again, attention, interest, understanding, all required to hear which is the first part of listening. Then perception is required to understand from the listening.

Logion 22: Jesus saw some babies nursing. He said to his disciples: “These nursing babies are like those who enter the kingdom.” They said to him: “Then shall we enter the kingdom as babies?” Jesus said to them: “When you make the two into one, and when you make the inner like the outer and the outer like the inner, and the upper like the lower, and when you make male and female into a single one, so that the male will not be male nor the female be female, when you make eyes in place of an eye, a hand in place of a hand, a foot in place of a foot, an image in place of an image, then you will enter [the kingdom].”

The nursing babies are like those who enter the kingdom in that the infant is present only in this Eternal Now. It has no perception other than in this instant of observation.

The disciples question indicates they do not grasp the concept. Everyone enters the kingdom in the same way, by being present in, and to, this Eternal Now. The baby has yet to learn of ‘time’, nor expectation from material reality, and thus is only present in this Now. Jesus points this out by saying ‘make the two into one’ which is to say, by way of making your mind see the Eternal Now, and yourself within it, as it manifests you, you become one with it. When YOU make the image replace the image, that is, your image of your body’s Life, replace the “default” image being produced by the event-stream of all karma, then you truly enter the kingdom as you will rule the All.

It is from this understanding that such things as age-defying alterations exist. This is the seat of power that allows for the taste of death to be avoided.

Logion 23: Jesus said: “I shall choose you, one from a thousand and two from ten thousand, and they will stand as a single one.”

Jesus is here saying that choosing is both self selection, “I shall chose you”, and thus very rare if only one in a thousand do so chose, and tha two from ten thousand are those who are prepared to stand as a single one. This refers to the ability and the constancy of mind that is required to achieve manifestation such as Jesus had demonstrated.

Standing as a single one is yet again a reference to the knowing of oneself. In the encounters with the event-stream, the discipline learns to see themselves being created. In that understanding, one sees oneself, including one’s body, in a complex stream that flows from the Father, the Pleroma, continuously. You stand as one. You discover yourself to have never been separate from the Father, and will never be so. You discover yourself to not be your body, which is but a temporary divergence out of the continuing flow of the event-stream. You lose the bite of death when you discover yourself continuing within the event-stream beyond all your bodies’ deaths.

Logion 24: His disciples said: “Show us the place where you are, for we must seek it.” He said to them: “Anyone here with two ears had better listen! There is light within a person of light, and it shines on the whole world. If the light does not shine, it is dark.”

The ‘place’ is the inner perception of this Eternal Now, and the event-stream. This is a distinct ‘place’ though not easily located. It is internal to each person, to each consciousness.

The light within the person of light refers to the perception of one’s self within the event-stream and this Eternal Now. In that perception, when you are present within this Eternal Now, you emit light that shines on those things that attract your attention within the event-stream. In viewing the event-stream, those who are not aware, who are merely being created by the event-stream are ‘dark’. They do not shine their light upon their interests. They have no intention within this Eternal Now, and are not aware of their presence within it.

Logion 25: Jesus said: “Love your friends like your own soul, protect them like the pupil of your eye.”

Love is emotional power that causes vibration within your mind that then causes resonance mirroring within the Pleroma’s abundance. Love is the Way. It is the power that brings forth the manifestation.

The ‘friends’ to love like your own soul are the five principles Conscious Perception (awareness), Intention (directed will), Faith (trust in the Pleroma/the Father), Love (emotional alignment), Unity (bonding via resonance). These are to be guarded against the material reality that intrudes doubt. They are to be held close and do affect your vision (perception).

Logion 26: Jesus said: “You see the sliver in your friend’s eye, but you don’t see the timber in your own eye. When you take the timber out of your own eye, then you will see well enough to remove the sliver from your friend’s eye.”

This warns of the dangers of your projection: The timber is your own inner barriers to manifestation (hates, lies, conflicts, ignorance). Remove them to see clearly, then assist others. Manifestation starts with self-correction. The process of manifestation itself can be examined with the intent of refining and improving, both your inner work, and that of others.

Logion 27: “If you do not fast from the world, you will not find the kingdom. If you do not observe the sabbath as a sabbath you will not see the Father.”

Fasting from the world is detaching from the illusions placed upon your vision by the manifest reality of matter. Matter, and those who take it seriously, blind you to the path to the kingdom of this Eternal Now.

Observing sabbath as sabbath is to be actively within the ‘roaring silence’ of the Eternal Now, seeing the Father (Pleroma) and the event-stream of continuous creation. Without that perception of this Eternal Now, this Paradise, you will not be able to see the Father, the Pleroma, the abundant fullness that is constant creation. If you cannot see it, you cannot alter it’s manifestation.

Logion 28: Jesus said: “I took my stand in the midst of the world, and in flesh I appeared to them. I found them all drunk, and I did not find any of them thirsty. My soul ached for the children of humanity, because they are blind in their hearts and do not see, for they came into the world empty, and they also seek to depart from the world empty. But meanwhile they are drunk. When they shake off their wine, then they will change their ways.”

The world is drunk on illusions, not thirsty for reality. The illusions of this Matterium, the world, blind the children of humanity to the Eternal Now, and the Father of abundant fullness. They came into this world empty of knowledge, and being drunk seek to depart this common shared reality also being empty of knowledge, ignorant of their experience, being only aware of the illusion of manifest matter.

Blind hearts lack perception of the event-stream, entering and leaving empty (without manifestation power). Shaking off wine is awakening to astonishment, changing of one’s ways to co-create via vibrational resonance with abundant fullness.

Logion 29: Jesus said: “If the flesh came into being because of spirit, that is a marvel, but if spirit came into being because of the body, that is a marvel of marvels. Yet I marvel at how this great wealth has come to dwell in this poverty.”

Flesh from spirit is manifestation from consciousness—a marvel. Spirit from body is impossible. This is the illusion of the material reality, the illusion of matter. The wealth (Pleroma) dwells in poverty (unawakened mind). They see it not. They live in bags of flesh thinking flesh to be meaningful.

Logion 30: Jesus said: “Where there are three deities, they are divine. Where there are two or one, I am with that one.”

This speaks to the state of your mind. Three deities are those that rule manifestation. These three deities are the active event-stream, the Pleroma, and the active consciousness. In these three being active, they are ‘divine’ which is to say in the process of manifesting the material reality. Jesus is saying here that alteration of the event-stream, that is to say, manifestation at this point will not work. Instead, you must be at a different part of the event-stream within this Eternal now, this is to say, at a point of just the Pleroma, or where the Pleroma is feeding the event-stream, but has no active consciousness involved.

Logion 31: Jesus said: “No prophet is welcomed in his own village; no doctor cures those who know him.”

It is the perception by his own village that denies the prophet. Those who knew him growing up as a regular guy are not likely to accept the extraordinary claims that he will make as a prophet.

As Jesus uses the word, ‘doctor’ meant an intuitive healer, that is someone who aided in your body’s healing by way of intuitive insight. The insight was frequently about behaviors, diets, or herbs. These were not doctors in the modern sense of a slave to the pharmaceutical industry working a defined protocol or authoritarian approved procedures.

The meaning here is deeper than the surface idea of ‘familiarity breeds contempt’. Here Jesus is saying for interpretation that the ‘prophet’ and the ‘doctor’ are your own mind. You can not be a prophet, and ‘speak the world into existence’ while in the ‘village’ of your mind. It must be changed. And you cannot cure yourself without becoming ‘new’ to yourself. The mind of the manifesting human can thwart their efforts by defaulting to long held limitations of personality. The manifesting mind is free of internal conflict.

Logion 32: Jesus said: “A city built on a high hill and fortified cannot fall or be hidden.”

The fortified city is the new mind necessary for manifestation. The ‘high hill’ is the point of this Eternal Now where the event-stream joins into the Pleroma. That is always perceived as ‘up’ from the perspective of the manifesting human. Entry into the Eternal Now is perceived as being at the level of one’s own body, however the event-stream is perceived as ‘flowing down from a high hill’.

The ‘city built’ is stating that the structure of the manifestation must be first created within one’s mind, on a ‘high hill’. This goes to the point of the necessity of the imaging of the structure, it’s creation within the mind. Then it must be ‘fortified’, or reinforced within the mind with the appropriate mental and emotional energy in order that manifestation may occur. The ‘fortified city’ of the mental structure you create, once in place within this Eternal Now will not ‘fall’ within the Eternal Now, nor can it be hidden from others who also share this awareness within this Now. All things are visible to he who has the eyes to see which goes to the point that no thing can be hidden within this Eternal Now. This is a caution. Once your city is visible, you will need to defend it from pillage.

Logion 33: Jesus said: “What you hear in your ear, in the other ear proclaim from your rooftops. After all, no one lights a lamp and puts it under a basket, nor does one put it in a hidden place. Rather, one puts it on a lamp stand so that all who come and go will see its light.”

Jesus is speaking about ‘what you hear’ and then proclaiming it. Many take this as a statement about our common shared reality and the statements of ‘truth’. This is wrong. He is speaking of the effect of living in this Eternal Now. Within a body’s Life so lived, there is the constant duality of the ‘manifest material reality’ being experienced simultaneously with the ‘manifesting event-stream’ that creates the manifest reality.

In this process within this Eternal Now, the experience of the human body is larger than the meat-sack existence in the common shared reality. In the Eternal Now, one still hears from the manifest reality, but still are able to proclaim, which is to say, place energy into, the manifesting reality.

There is no conflict within the manifesting mind. They know that the ‘reality’ of the matter, of the grit of the apparent world, is but a fading illusion being constantly replaced by the event-stream. One brings forth manifestations from the event-stream by way of placing energy into the desire-fulfilled. This is done by ‘proclaiming’ it is manifesting within this Eternal Now, and by ‘shining a light upon it’ within the event-stream. You don’t try to hide what you are bringing into being.

The concept expressed by Jesus includes ‘those who come and go’. This is a description of the ‘normies’, those humans who are ignorant to the Eternal Now and the common shared reality of constant creation/destruction. They are ‘seen’ within the space of the Eternal Now. The manifesting human places a lamp (energy, focused intention) into their manifestation such that the sub conscious minds of the normal, ignorant humans will perceive the manifesting alterations placed on our reality. Their perception of this developing reality aids in bringing it into complete manifestation. Think of this as the deep deep reason that the [Deep State] always has to tell you what they are going to do within their evil plots ahead of doing it. It’s the underlying reason for propaganda. As a man believes, so shall it be.

Logion 34: Jesus said: “If a blind person leads a blind person, both of them will fall into a hole.”

Blind leadership is ignorance guiding ignorance, leading to failed manifestations, and worse. There are dangers to improperly manifesting in this common shared reality. Many of those risks can be considered as feeding karmic threads that later return to bite your butt. This is advice to know that your sensei actually knows. It’s a case of they must walk their talk. Don’t take advice on diet from a fat man. Don’t take advice on money from a poor man. Don’t take advice on anything from a government man. Don’t take advice from a guru who is NOT living the body’s Life you desire to emulate.

Logion 35: Jesus said: “One can’t enter a strong person’s house and take it by force without tying his hands. Then one can loot his house.”

This is another of the many cautions that Jesus presents about living in the Eternal Now, or the house of a strong person. That person has the mind, perception, and will to live in this Eternal Now, however, one is not alone in here.

There are forces that will seek to take the fortified city of your manifesting structure, and use that energy for their own ends. In essence, your energy can be stolen.

Jesus was well aware of the contention that exists within this Eternal Now over alterations of the manifesting event-stream. He spoke many cautions to this meaning, such as Logion 21 and many others. Caution builds the strong, fortified city.

Logion 36: Jesus said: “Do not fret, from morning to evening and from evening to morning, [about your food—what you’re going to eat, or about your clothing] what you are going to wear. [You are much better than the lilies, which neither card nor spin. As for you, when you have no garment, what will you put on? Who might add to your stature? That very one will give you your garment.]”

Fretting is poverty mind, a blocking mental flow. Many people will fall into worry mind as part of their manifestation process. They will continually be checking the manifest reality for signs of the appearance of their manifestation.

Such minds do not yet grasp the concept. Manifest reality is ‘old reality’ and that the new reality is continually forming to replace it. Concentrating on the grit of this already existing world diverts their mind from being able to induce manifestations from the event-stream. It’s more than simply a diversion, this form of mental obsession, the fretting, worrying, is counter productive by placing your energy into that which is the opposite of the desired manifestation.

Logion 37: His disciples said: “When will you appear to us, and when will we see you?” Jesus said: “When you strip without being ashamed, and you take your clothes and put them under your feet like little children and trample them, then [you] will see the son of the living one and you will not be afraid.”

Shame is an emotional complex state that is placed upon humans by the society at large. Hiding your understanding of the common shared reality and manifestation due to shame feelings is counter productive. It restricts your ability to live within this Eternal Now. One must be exposed completely to this reality in order to alter it through manifestation.

The hiding of intent in manifestation can succeed but with great cost to the doer-in-the-body who practices it. These people will spiral in on the hiding aspect due to the karmic reinforcement of using the event-stream in a sneaky way. There is always blow-back. Awareness of the process of manifestation is dangerous without personal awareness in the act of using that process as all acts create karmic threads within the event-stream.

The trampling of the clothes is a direction to reject the already manifest material reality. Only with that burden off your mind can you perceive the ‘living one’, the Pleroma. Many will be afraid anyway, just the nature of humans.

Logion 38: Jesus said: “Often you have desired to hear these sayings that I am speaking to you, and you have no one else from whom to hear them. There will be days when you will seek me and not find me.”

The process of manifestation is not constant. It is episodic, both within ‘days’ and over the course of the process itself. There will be days when you are not able to effectively access this Eternal Now, nor to (seemingly) put energy into your manifestations. This is the nature of this Eternal Now, to be continuous, but not constant. Don’t let it get your emotions activated. Detach and allow Universe/Pleroma to participate. There is no time, just this Eternal Now.

Logion 39: Jesus said: “The Pharisees and the scholars have taken the keys of knowledge and have hidden them. They have not entered nor have they allowed those who want to enter to do so. As for you, be as sly as snakes and as simple as doves.”

The ‘Pharisees’ was a jew ‘social movement’ at the time of the second temple. The pharisees organization has come to dominate modern academia and government. These people know of these sayings of Jesus, and have a vague understanding of what he meant by them, BUT they will not practice the Way, nor can they allow you to do so as it removes them from power which is all they crave.

The Pharisees believe that the grit of this manifest material world (this Matterium) is meaningful. They are aligned with the demiurge and proclaim reality to be devoid of the presence of Spirit, and to be only Grit. They proclaim that the grit of reality is the cause of the rising of consciousness, and Life itself. They believe in the concept of ‘random’.

The Pharisees can be expected to be violent in the defense of their carefully constructed manifest material reality as every demonstration of the power of human consciousness to alter it weakens them.

Jesus cautions, be slyly innocent.

Logion 40: Jesus said: “A grapevine has been planted apart from the Father. Since it is not strong, it will be pulled up by the root and will perish.”

Intentions planted apart from the Father (Pleroma) lack strength, and will perish. Manifestation comes from connection via resonance to the flow. The properly placed intention will draw forth the material manifestation via the resonance within the Pleroma. If it is not properly placed it will not be ‘fed’ by the Father, and will be swept out by the event-stream but without the continuing connection to the Pleroma that allows for continuing manifestation. It will be weak, and deformed as a manifestation. There will be karmic repercussions to the manifestation.

Logion 41: Jesus said: “Whoever has something in hand will be given more, and whoever has nothing will be deprived of even the little they have.”

Abundance rises from the mindset of knowing that itself will attract more from the event-stream; poverty mindset will be as faithfully moved into reality as abundance. Reality is neutral to the outcome. The poverty mindset resonates as strongly as the abundant mindset.

Logion 42: Jesus said: “Be passersby.”

Be detached, passing through manifest reality without attachment, focused on the Eternal Now for karma free co-creation. Or at least low-karma co-creation. Being detached from how the manifestation will emerge is the only way to proceed. Concentration on the ‘how’ of it will disrupt the flow of it into this common shared reality.

Logion 43: His disciples said to him: “Who are you to say these things to us?” Jesus said to them: “From what I say to you, you do not know who I am, but you have become like the Jews, for they love the tree but hate its fruit, or they love the fruit but hate the tree.”

Jesus had difficulties with the jews. His teachings were rejected, and also denied by jew control structure within the social order. They, the Pharisees controlled jews, wished to keep all others in poverty while they kept power and plenty for themselves.

Here is Jesus saying to the disciples that his words do not come from authority within manifest material reality, and that this does not matter. Further that his disciples are like the jews, and are fixated on one half of reality.

The deeper meaning here is again a pointer to the interpretation. One does not know Jesus by his words, but by the experience of following him in practice. That his words require interpretation. Again, because of the difficulty with the Pharisees control of the material reality.

Logion 44: Jesus said: “Whoever blasphemes against the Father will be forgiven, and whoever blasphemes against the son will be forgiven, but whoever blasphemes against the holy spirit will not be forgiven, either on earth or in heaven.”

The holy spirit is the consciousness within you. It is this aspect of your being that allows your awakened mind to manifest within this common shared reality. To blaspheme against this is to deny oneself, and it will not be ‘forgiven’ within this Eternal Now, nor the manifest reality that rises from the event-stream. Such an attitude of denial does not further the manifestations.

The Father is Supreme Consciousness which does not have any ‘feelings’ about how you refer to it. The ‘son’ of the Father is the event-stream, the spew, and again, it has no emotional response to your curses.

Blasphemy is denying its responsiveness, unforgiven because it blocks all manifestation.

Logion 45: Jesus said: “Grapes are not harvested from thorn trees, nor are figs gathered from thistles, for they yield no fruit. Good persons produce good from what they’ve stored up; bad persons produce evil from the wickedness they’ve stored up in their hearts, and say evil things. For from the overflow of the heart they produce evil.”

Manifestations reflect inner state of the manifesting human. It is necessary to do it correctly in order to avoid producing karmic response from the event-stream as a side effect of the manifestation process. The heart is the reference to the emotional energy required for manifestation. Evil in the heart will always draw forth evil by way of resonance. You don’t get what you ‘ask’ for, you get what you are drawing forth by the vibrational state of your being.

Logion 46: Jesus said: “From Adam to John the Baptist, among those born of women, no one is so much greater than John the Baptist that his eyes should not be averted. But I have said that whoever among you becomes a child will recognize the kingdom and will become greater than John.”

One averts there eyes from the gaze of the master because of the intensity of their perception causes feelings within the person being seen. They feel as though they are being ‘known’. The innocent have no need to avert their eyes as they are hiding nothing, and can stand exposed to themselves.

Becoming as a child in your perception of yourself allows for the potential of manifestation at a level greater than that of John the Baptist who was known as he was because of his ability to see the ‘soul ready’ for its initiation into this Eternal Now.

Logion 47: Jesus said: “A person cannot mount two horses or bend two bows. And a slave cannot serve two masters, otherwise that slave will honor the one and offend the other. Nobody drinks aged wine and immediately wants to drink young wine. Young wine is not poured into old wineskins, or they might break, and aged wine is not poured into a new wineskin, or it might spoil. An old patch is not sewn onto a new garment, or it might create a tear.”

The mind divided cannot manifest. One cannot put attention into the already manifest material reality while actively manifesting.

The advice here goes to the quality of thought required as well as the necessity for ‘flow’ of duration within the manifestation process.

Logion 48: Jesus said: “If two make peace with each other in a single house, they will say to the mountain, ‘Move from here!’ and it will move.”

The two who make peace are the components of the perception of the common shared reality. This can be thought of as a unified mind, intent, focused will, and perception. The ‘mountain’ to be moved is the Pleroma, which is always perceived within the Eternal Now as being a towering presence in the ‘background’. The unified human will place their focus explicitly at the point that the Pleroma becomes the event-stream in order to ‘move from here’, and it will move, and it will manifest.

Logion 49: Jesus said: “Blessed are those who are alone and chosen, for you will find the kingdom. For you have come from it, and you will return there again.”

The alone and chosen are those who work in solitude. Manifestation is not a community activity. The kingdom is this Eternal Now which you occupied as an infant and small child, and to which we all return.

Logion 50: Jesus said: “If they say to you, ‘Where have you come from?’ say to them, ‘We have come from the light, from the place where the light came into being by itself, established [itself], and appeared in their image.’ If they say to you, ‘Is it you?’ say, ‘We are its children, and we are the chosen of the living Father.’ If they ask you, ‘What is the evidence of your Father in you?’ say to them, ‘It is motion and rest.’”

If you are asked how do you do these things...where have you come from? Jesus says to respond truthfully, you have come from the place from which Light came into being by itself, and established itself as their reflection. This will be beyond the ability of most humans to understand as they think themselves to be their bodies.

Jesus says to respond that you are the children of the Light, and are chosen by the living Father (the Pleroma). This is a statement to the ability to manifest from the Pleroma, as only the chosen, the ‘elect’ shall have the knowledge and ability to do so.

When evidence is asked, Jesus said to respond with manifestations….“motion and rest”. Thus providing the ‘miracles’ as proof of ability, of your origin.

Logion 51: His disciples said to him: “When will the rest for the dead take place, and when will the new world come?” He said to them: “What you are looking forward to has come, but you don’t know it.”

The rest for the dead is never coming as this world of co-creation never ceases, but is continuous. The new world is here by the millisecond replacing the old, so the deluded mind is ignorant to the manifestations appearing constantly. These sorts of questions point to the ignorance of the questioner. To their state of not yet grasping the fundamentals.

Logion 52: His disciples said to him: “Twenty-four prophets have spoken in Israel, and they all spoke of you.” He said to them: “You have disregarded the living one who is in your presence, and have spoken of the dead.”

The manifest reality is ‘dead’. It is here. It’s not changing. The living one is the reality that is shaping itself now, appearing now, manifesting now. The speaking of the prophets are manifest words and works that are also dead, not part of this Eternal Now, not part of the living event-stream.

Logion 53: His disciples said to him: “Is circumcision useful or not?” He said to them: “If it were useful, their father would produce children already circumcised from their mother. Rather, the true circumcision in spirit has become profitable in every respect.”

Not only does this speak to the practice of useless rituals being conducted in an already manifest (dead) reality as though they have purpose and meaning, but it goes deeper to the point that the Pharisees were touting circumcision as a connection to their god by that act (ritual). Here Jesus notes that the true circumcision is upon the spirit of those so maimed and that they were so maimed for the profit of others.

Logion 54: Jesus said: “Blessed are the poor, for yours is the kingdom of heaven.”

The poor are those empty of illusions, which is not the same as having a poverty focused mind. Those who are poor are motivated to discover and practice the instructions hidden in these sayings.

Logion 55: Jesus said: “Whoever does not hate father and mother cannot be my disciple, and whoever does not hate brothers and sisters, and carry the cross as I do, will not be worthy of me.”

This saying is about the primal criteria for manifestation, the denial of the influence of manifest reality, the ‘hating of the mother and the father’ which goes not only to the personalities that have placed delusions upon your mind through the imposition of ‘authority’ which does not exist in this Eternal Now, but also to the authority of their constructed reality within your mind.

It is common to pass through the phase of hating the material world, and the Pharisees who caused its construction and imposition upon you. This is a phase, and as Jesus advices, you have to be cognizant of yourself within the process of manifestation for it to work. However, it is quite clear that you must bear the burden of the work and the isolation from the mundane paradigm for this process to succeed.

Logion 56: Jesus said: “Whoever has come to know the world has discovered a carcass, and whoever has discovered a carcass, of that person the world is not worthy.”

Knowing the manifest reality that is a hardened former state of collective being emerging from the event-stream as a carcass (dead illusion) makes you capable of going and seeing beyond it. This old world, this carcass you have discovered is not worthy of you, once you see it as it is, old, manifest, a past state of being from this Eternal Now. That’s when you become active in changing it, manifesting the new.

Logion 57: Jesus said: “The Father’s kingdom is like a person who has [good] seed. His enemy came during the night and sowed weeds among the good seed. The person did not let the workers pull up the weeds, but said to them, ‘No, otherwise you might go to pull up the weeds and pull up the wheat along with them.’ For on the day of the harvest the weeds will be conspicuous, and will be pulled up and burned.”

The Pleroma and the event-stream are like a field growing a crop. When the crop is manifesting it is easy to see the emergence of the weeds from the wheat, the desired outcome. Within the process of manifestation there will be instances where there are ‘weeds’ that you discover among your manifesting efforts. These will be removed, discarded as they are discovered. This will be as they are maturing into this reality.

Logion 58: Jesus said: “Blessed is the person who has toiled and has found life.”

Toil is your inner work; finding life is perceiving the Eternal Now as a reality, and discovering the event-stream and the Pleroma. Once this is found, that body’s Life is forever blessed.

Logion 59: Jesus said: “Look to the living one as long as you live, otherwise you might die and then try to see the living one, and you will be unable to see.”

This is advice to concentrate your focus on the Pleroma, the living source now, and as long as you live. There is the hidden meaning of attention draws out resonance from the Pleroma, and that being unable to see comes from your own mind.

Logion 60: (He saw) a Samaritan carrying a lamb and going to Judea. He said to his disciples: “That person [...] around the lamb.” They said to him: “So that he may kill it and eat it.” He said to them: “He will not eat it while it is alive, but only after he has killed it and it has become a carcass.” They said: “Otherwise he can’t do it.” He said to them: “So also with you, seek for yourselves a place for rest, or you might become a carcass and be eaten.”

This is a discussion about the nature of this reality. We eat the dead, not the living. Jesus also advises to seek a place for rest, which is the safety against becoming a carcass, and thus be eaten.

Within this Eternal Now are forces that are not friendly to humans. These forces could be considered to be predatory. There are mirrors of these forces within the manifest reality such as the Pharisees who would turn you into a carcass for manifesting which removes power from them. Be advised. The Eternal Now is as dangerous in its own ways as is this manifest reality.

Logion 61: Jesus said: “Two will recline on a couch; one will die, one will live.” Salome said: “Who are you mister? You have climbed onto my couch and eaten from my table as if you are from someone.” Jesus said to her: “I am the one who comes from what is whole. I was granted from the things of my Father.” “I am your disciple.” “For this reason I say, if one is whole, one will be filled with light, but if one is divided, one will be filled with darkness.”

To come from what is whole is to come from the Pleroma, the abundant fullness, which is initially perceived in this Eternal Now as a mountain of light in motion feeding the event-stream. If one is whole, one sees the manifest body as being a thread of light emerging from the event-stream continuously from birth until death. You see yourself, body, mind and spirit as being the light from the mountain of the Pleroma. If you are divided, which is to say that your mind exists in this manifest material reality, you see yourself in and of darkness.

Logion 62: Jesus said: “I disclose my mysteries to those [who are worthy] of [my] mysteries. Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

Mysteries are for those worthy of understanding by virtue of that understanding. It is dangerous to see that which others do not in this manifest material reality. Secrecy is advised on this path. The Pharisees are dangerous because the are stupid.

Logion 63: Jesus said: “There was a rich person who had a great deal of money. He said, ‘I shall invest my money so that I may sow, reap, plant, and fill my storehouses with produce, that I may lack nothing.’ These were the things he was thinking in his heart, but that very night he died. Anyone here with two ears had better listen!”

Do not chase profit into the grave. Do not chase material ‘surety’ as it is an illusion that is wiped out in the instant of death. Do not live your body’s Life reacting to this manifest material reality as it is already being replaced by what is emerging from the continuous event-stream.

Logion 64: Jesus said: “A person was receiving guests. When he had prepared the dinner, he sent his slave to invite the guests. The slave went to the first and said to that one, ‘My master invites you.’ That one said, ‘Some merchants owe me money; they are coming to me tonight. I have to go and give them instructions. Please excuse me from dinner.’ The slave went to another and said to that one, ‘My master has invited you.’ That one said to the slave, ‘I have bought a house, and I have been called away for a day. I shall have no time.’ The slave went to another and said to that one, ‘My master invites you.’ That one said to the slave, ‘My friend is to be married, and I am to arrange the banquet. I shall not be able to come. Please excuse me from dinner.’ The slave went to another and said to that one, ‘My master invites you.’ That one said to the slave, ‘I have bought an estate, and I am going to collect the rent. I shall not be able to come. Please excuse me.’ The slave returned and said to his master, ‘Those whom you invited to dinner have asked to be excused.’ The master said to his slave, ‘Go out on the streets and bring back whomever you find to have dinner.’ Buyers and merchants [will] not enter the places of my Father.”

The dinner is the kingdom’s feast; excuses are attachments to world. They are the distractions of the mind that blind it. Buyers and merchants (material-focused) people will not and never see the kingdom, nor have the dinner promised but only because they chose to be excluded. Only those with the open minds to this Eternal Now and the event-stream can have a place at the manifesting table of the Father (the Pleroma, the abundant fullness).

Logion 65: He said: “A [...] person owned a vineyard and rented it to some farmers, so they could work it and he could collect its crop from them. He sent his slave so the farmers would give him the vineyard’s crop. They grabbed him, beat him, and almost killed him, and the slave returned and told his master. His master said, ‘Perhaps he didn’t know them.’ He sent another slave, and the farmers beat that one as well. Then the master sent his son and said, ‘Perhaps they will show my son some respect.’ Because the farmers knew that he was the heir to the vineyard, they grabbed him and killed him. Anyone here with two ears had better listen!”

The vineyard is the manifest reality. The farmers are unaligned minds (the Pharisees who have power within the manifest reality) abusing the flow. Slaves and son are messengers of truth, rejected. Listen: Don’t reject the heir (inner knowing) or lose the crop of manifestation. Do not be captivated by those (Pharisees) who would ‘farm’ your body’s Life.

Logion 66: Jesus said: “Show me the stone that the builders rejected: that is the keystone.”

The rejected stone is the hidden perception, key to building stable manifestations. It is explicitly rejected by the world, and the humanity controlled by the Pharisees.

Logion 67: Jesus said: “Those who know all, but are lacking in themselves, are utterly lacking.”

Knowing externally without inner self-knowledge is total poverty, unable to manifest. Those who know all of the manifest reality and its methods are living in, and examining a carcass.

Logion 68: Jesus said: “Blessed are you when you are hated and persecuted, and no place will be found, there where you have been persecuted.”

Blessed is the persecution as it reveals true reality. Nothing can be hidden from those who live within this Eternal Now, and you will be persecuted for this. It is a blessing in many regards including as an honorific for accomplishment. They only persecute you because of your success.

Logion 69: Jesus said: “Blessed are those who have been persecuted in their hearts: they are the ones who have truly come to know the Father. Blessed are those who hunger, that the stomach of the one in want may be filled.”

The persecution within the heart is the conflicts that arise within the manifestation process. If you are so affected, you will be blessed by having to clear these internal conflicts. Your hunger is the desire for the manifestation which is blessed by fulfillment.

Logion 70: Jesus said: “If you bring forth what is within you, what you have will save you. If you do not have that within you, what you do not have within you [will] kill you.”

This is a clear reference to manifesting your desired outcome from resonance. If you do not have the appropriate vibration, and yet continue to attempt to manifest it, the karma blow back may well end your body’s Life.

Logion 71: Jesus said: “I will destroy [this] house, and no one will be able to build it [...].”

Destroy the house of illusions as has been built by the Pharisees control over this manifest material reality. The knowledge of manifestation and Jesus instructions hidden in these sayings does destroy that house.

Logion 72: A [person said] to him: “Tell my brothers to divide my father’s possessions with me.” He said to the person: “Mister, who made me a divider?” He turned to his disciples and said to them: “I’m not a divider, am I?”

Jesus was not saying about the manifest material reality. He spoke not of the affairs of the minds captured by it. He rejects participation by the question.

Logion 73: Jesus said: “The crop is huge but the workers are few, so beg the harvest’s master to dispatch workers to the fields.”

The Pleroma is a mountain, the are few active minds who work its transformation for humanity. Jesus advises to manifest the awakened active minds through the “harvest’s master” which is the living Father, the Pleroma.

As the doctor is advised to heal himself, we can manifest changes within ourselves and our body’s Life by the process of focusing on our continuous ‘extrusion’ from the event-stream. This is how many masters of this process are able to ‘defeat aging’ of their body.

Logion 74: He said: “Lord, there are many around the drinking trough, but there is nothing in the well.”

Almost all of humanity seeks enlightenment by drinking which is consuming external reality. There is nothing in the reality that will quench that thirst.

Logion 75: Jesus said: “There are many standing at the door, but those who are alone will enter the bridal suite.”

Alone is to be isolated from the manifested, hardened reality, and to enter the bridal suite is to seek union with the Pleroma for manifestation. The ‘many’ who will not enter are those involved in community, and the collective paradigm which will not allow entry and union with the Pleroma.

Logion 76: Jesus said: “The Father’s kingdom is like a merchant who had a shipment and then found a pearl. That merchant was prudent; he sold the shipment and bought the single pearl for himself. So also with you, seek his treasure that is unfailing, that is enduring, where no moth comes to eat and no worm destroys.”

The pearl is the wisdom of the inner perception. The merchant is your mind faced with the mountain of the Pleroma, and the ocean of the event-stream. There is just too much there. Best to locate the pearl that attracts your attention and manifest that which is enduring to you.

Logion 77: Jesus said: “I am the light that is over all things. I am all: from me all came forth, and to me all attained. Split a piece of wood; I am there. Lift up the stone, and you will find me there.”

Jesus is speaking as Supreme Consciousness, in all. Everything within this world comes from the light of Supreme Consciousness.

Logion 78: Jesus said: “Why have you come out to the countryside? To see a reed shaken by the wind? And to see a person dressed in soft clothes, [like your] rulers and your powerful ones? They are dressed in soft clothes, and they cannot understand truth.”

The seeking after the ‘soft clothes’ of this body’s Life will hinder your mind from its work within the manifestation process. The idea here is to go out to the ‘countryside’ within this Eternal Now but not for luxury of soft clothes, but for the truth of this reality.

Logion 79: A woman in the crowd said to him: “Blessed is the womb that bore you and the breasts that fed you.” He said to [her]: “Blessed are those who have heard the word of the Father and have truly kept it. For there will be days when you will say, ‘Blessed is the womb that has not conceived and the breasts that have not given milk.’”

Blessings are received from the Father, the Pleroma of abundant fullness that continuously creates this manifesting reality. This material reality is filled with days of complaints, so it is necessary that one hears the word of the Father, and truly keep it. This is to say yet again, do not deny the reality of the senses, but understand it is past and fading as you are seeing it.

Logion 80: Jesus said: “Whoever has come to know the world has discovered the body, and whoever has discovered the body, of that one the world is not worthy.”

Knowing world as body (manifest form) transcends it, making one worthy of co-creation.

Logion 81: Jesus said: “Let one who has become wealthy reign, and let one who has power renounce <it>.”

Wealthy in knowing reigns over the All. To renounce power in the manifest reality is required to truly reign.

Logion 82: Jesus said: “Whoever is near me is near the fire, and whoever is far from me is far from the kingdom.”

The fire is the event-stream of manifesting reality which is within the kingdom which is within. If you don’t know, you won’t be able to manifest.

Logion 83: Jesus said: “Images are visible to people, but the light within them is hidden in the image of the Father’s light. He will be disclosed, but his image is hidden by his light.”

The images are the imaginings that are in the process of manifestation. These are visible to people. The light within them, that gives them life and manifests them is hidden by the enormity of the light flowing from the Father, the living Pleroma.

Logion 84: Jesus said: “When you see your likeness, you are happy. But when you see your images that came into being before you and that neither die nor become visible, how much you will have to bear!”

You are happy seeing your likeness come into being, that is, manifesting, but there are those that will be taken over, and will come into being before you, and that neither die, nor become visible (manifest). These sort of ‘hang there’. There are many ways in which this state can occur. It is not pleasant for the human in the process of the manifestation. There is frustration, and distraction of the mind that can derail the process completely. In order to overcome this you will have to bear much burden, much in the way of a ‘hardship’ of effort and internal work.

There are both ‘natural’ processes and nefarious agents that can be ‘responsible’ for such images being ‘suspended’.

Logion 85: Jesus said: “Adam came from great power and great wealth, but he was not worthy of you. For had he been worthy, [he would] not [have tasted] death.”

Adam lacked perception of the event-stream and this Eternal Now. Had he been able to dwell in this Now, he would not have tasted death. You who do have the knowledge, who do dwell in this Eternal Now, are worthy, Adam was not. This common shared reality is self selecting for membership.

Logion 86: Jesus said: “[Foxes have] their dens and birds have their nests, but human beings have no place to lay down and rest.”

The minds of animals do not manifest as humans. The minds of animals are more enclosed within the Pleroma, and do not require direction from the conscious mind to participate in the co-creation of this reality. Humans have no ‘place’ to rest as we must co-create by consciousness effort and directed will.

Logion 87: Jesus said: “How miserable is the body that depends on a body, and how miserable is the soul that depends on these two.”

Dependence on bodies is the dependence on the already manifest material reality and this is misery as it is hardened former states of being. It is the focus on only what is, and not what is becoming.

Logion 88: Jesus said: “The messengers and the prophets will come to you and give you what belongs to you. You, in turn, give them what you have, and say to yourselves, ‘When will they come and take what belongs to them?’”

Messengers and prophets believe that they carry knowledge. They do, but not as they think. The continuously manifesting common shared reality flows from a living Father that participates in its creation with you. Thus knowledge (what belongs to you) can be embedded within the messengers and prophets who will not see it. They will not even know that they carry it. You in turn will provide them with the knowledge given to you by Life within the living Father, and they will leave it with you, not caring to take it with them as they do not see it.

Logion 89: Jesus said: “Why do you wash the outside of the cup? Don’t you understand that the one who made the inside is also the one who made the outside?”

Rituals for the body, for the soul and spirit that are performed within the manifest material reality are like washing the outside of the cup. That which needs to be clean is the creator of both the inside and the outside, it is your mind and its perception.

Logion 90: Jesus said: “Come to me, for my yoke is comfortable and my lordship is gentle, and you will find rest for yourselves.”

Yoke is the alignment with these sayings, it is not strenuous. The rest is in this Eternal Now, and the lordship being gentle is the information within these sayings. Bear in mind that Jesus’ sayings must be seen in contrast with what others are demanding for their promise of ‘salvation’.

Logion 91: They said to him: “Tell us who you are so that we may believe in you.” He said to them: “You examine the face of heaven and earth, but you have not come to know the one who is in your presence, and you do not know how to examine the present moment.”

Know the present is to dwell in this Eternal Now. If you don’t know how to examine this present moment, you will not succeed in manifestation. And thus will not come to know the one who is in your presence (always, and constantly, the Pleroma).

Logion 92: Jesus said: “Seek and you will find. In the past, however, I did not tell you the things about which you asked me then. Now I am willing to tell them, but you are not seeking them.”

Seek persistently in order to manifest your desires into reality. There are additional layers of meaning to be understood here about the nature of time, speech, and past actions as karma.

Logion 93: “Don’t give what is holy to dogs, for they might throw them upon the manure pile. Don’t throw pearls [to] pigs, or they might ... it [...].”

Don’t waste these teachings on unprepared minds; they corrupt manifestation potential, and will reject these as have the Pharisees.

Logion 94: Jesus [said]: “One who seeks will find, and for [one who knocks] it will be opened.”

Persistent seeking will present to the open mind, this Eternal Now. On seeing it (knocking), entry is gained.

Logion 95: [Jesus said]: “If you have money, don’t lend it at interest. Rather, give [it] to someone from whom you won’t get it back.”

Interest is attachment, blocking your ability to manifest abundance as a flow. Such attachments will create their own karmic burden affecting the manifestations of that person.

Logion 96: Jesus said: “The Father’s kingdom is like [a] woman. She took a little leaven, [hid] it in dough, and made it into large loaves of bread. Anyone here with two ears had better listen!”

She used intention (leaven = that which raises/expands), and knowledge to manifest reality. Pay attention.

Logion 97: Jesus said: “The [Father’s] kingdom is like a woman who was carrying a [jar] full of meal. While she was walking along [a] distant road, the handle of the jar broke and the meal spilled behind her [along] the road. She didn’t know it; she hadn’t noticed a problem. When she reached her house, she put the jar down and discovered that it was empty.”

Unnoticed leaks (distractions) empty your potential. Be aware to preserve manifestation energy.

Logion 98: Jesus said: “The Father’s kingdom is like a person who wanted to kill someone powerful. While still at home he drew his sword and thrust it into the wall to find out whether his hand would go in. Then he killed the powerful one.”

Test intention at home (inner mind) before acting; ensure strength to manifest against resistance. The event-stream is continuous contention. As a ‘home’ it is used to train and test your mind against the reality your desire would manifest.

Logion 99: The disciples said to him: “Your brothers and your mother are standing outside.” He said to them: “Those here who do what my Father wants are my brothers and my mother. They are the ones who will enter my Father’s kingdom.”

Here Jesus is stating that family, and DNA relationships are meaningless in the pursuit of the Father’s kingdom. It’s not lineage, nor inheritance such as dominates the Pharisees minds that determine entry into this Eternal Now and the ability to manifest.

Logion 100: They showed Jesus a gold coin and said to him: “The Roman emperor’s people demand taxes from us.” He said to them: “Give the emperor what belongs to the emperor, give God what belongs to God, and give me what is mine.”

God and the Emperor are within the material reality. Jesus was providing the path to the source. Why not give to them what they asked as you have the power to create via manifestation?

Logion 101: “Whoever does not hate [father] and mother as I do cannot be my [disciple], and whoever does [not] love [father and] mother as I do cannot be my [disciple]. For my mother [...], but my true [mother] gave me life.”

This brings out the attachments that bind the mind from the manifest material reality and the structures that exist within it. These blind the mind and interfere with the interpretation of these sayings, and this path.

Logion 102: Jesus said: “Damn the Pharisees! They are like a dog sleeping in the cattle manger: the dog neither eats nor [lets] the cattle eat.”

Pharisees block knowledge like dog blocking food; don’t let them hinder your manifestation. They rule the material, the grit, world. Jesus was not a fan of theirs.

Logion 103: Jesus said: “Blessed is the person who knows where the robbers are going to enter, so that [he/she] may get up, muster the [domain], and gird up the loins before they get in.”

This is advice to know where your vulnerabilities are in relation to your manifestation work. Blessed in this work is the person who is self examining, and knows himself.

Logion 104: They said to Jesus: “Come, let us pray today, and let us fast.” Jesus said: “What sin have I committed, or how have I been undone? Rather, when the groom leaves the bridal suite, then let people fast and pray.”

Rituals are unnecessary and useless and misaligned with this common shared reality. Rituals are like changing the surface of the mirror in an attempt to change your reflection. The admonishment here is to manifest from wholeness, from aware consciousness.

Logion 105: Jesus said: “Whoever knows the father and the mother will be called the child of a whore.”

Knowing the true parents of this reality, the Pleroma and the event-stream makes worldly labels irrelevant. Pharisees will say what they wish. Blessed be he who accepts no curses.

Logion 106: Jesus said: “When you make the two into one, you will become children of Adam, and when you say, ‘Mountain, move from here!’ it will move.”

When you can make ‘the two into one’ is when your mind is able to fuse the ‘time based manifestation reality’ with the ‘timeless Eternal Now’. That is the point at which you can dwell in this Eternal Now, and cause the manifestation of your desires. This part of the process, examined, is very cool as it is self-selecting for purity of intent.

Logion 107: Jesus said: “The (Father’s) kingdom is like a shepherd who had a hundred sheep. One of them, the largest, went astray. He left the ninety-nine and looked for the one until he found it. After he had toiled, he said to the sheep, ‘I love you more than the ninety-nine.’”

Seek the lost which is your core desire. It’s valued most,it has the most emotional energy thus amplifying manifestation. Do not be distracted by puny sheep.

Logion 108: Jesus said: “Whoever drinks from my mouth will become like me; I myself shall become that person, and the hidden things will be revealed to him.”

Drink by interpretation of these sayings to become like Jesus, revealing the hidden for your co-creation.

Logion 109: Jesus said: “The (Father’s) kingdom is like a person who had a treasure hidden in his field but did not know it. And [when] he died, he left it to his [son]. The son [did] not know about it either. He took over the field and sold it. The buyer went plowing, [discovered] the treasure, and began to lend money at interest to whomever he wished.”

Treasure discovered by the prepared mind, the person who plows the field of reality, seeking constantly. This is to say to pay attention. You already possess all this and more. You just do not see it because your perception blinds you to it.

Logion 110: Jesus said: “Let one who has found the world, and has become wealthy, renounce the world.”

Once you have found the world by way of the ability to manifest, and become wealthy, then why continue that path? Renounce the wealth of the material reality as it is meaningless and can be created again at your choosing. It is from such renunciation that the feeling of abundance is made persistent.

Logion 111: Jesus said: “The heavens and the earth will roll up in your presence, and whoever is living from the living one will not see death.” Does not Jesus say: “Those who have found themselves, of them the world is not worthy”?

The rolling up of heavens and earth is the removing of the veil of illusion placed on your mind and perception. When you live within this Eternal Now, and know the living one as source, you do not taste death. It is but a transition to a new state. The material world is not worthy of you at this point. You create it as you shall desire.

Logion 112: Jesus said: “Damn the flesh that depends on the soul. Damn the soul that depends on the flesh.”

Interdependence is damnation; independence in spirit is required for manifestation. The soul that depends on the flesh is the Pharisees who have a grit only (flesh only) understanding of this common shared reality and they deny the spirit which damns them.

Logion 113: His disciples said to him: “When will the kingdom come?” Jesus said: “It will not come by watching for it. It will not be said, ‘Look, here!’ or ‘Look, there!’ Rather, the Father’s kingdom is spread out upon the earth, and people don’t see it.”

The Father’s kingdom is here, spread in this continuous event-stream where you must have the eyes (perception) to see it for it to manifest.

Logion 114: Simon Peter said to them: “Make Mary leave us, for females don’t deserve life.” Jesus said: “Look, I will guide her to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every female who makes herself male will enter the kingdom of Heaven.”

Thought by esoteric researchers as the most enigmatic of these sayings of Jesus, this Logion points to a difference in the minds of women versus men. This has nothing to do with gender. This is about the natural, in built minds of women to direct the Pleroma energy into procreation. There are differences at the spirit-to-body level between women and men at this level because of the need for this Matterium to have the avenue for procreation of Life. Women are able to bind Life to flesh. This is done at a spirit level over the period of gestation. Men do not have this form. This allows men to have a different experience within this Eternal Now that do women. In saying this Jesus is pointing to training that will allow women to work within the event-stream as do men. The attitude of Simon Peter came from his Pharisees lineage and involvement. The Pharisees view women as unable to manifest effectively, therefore lessor beings, and undeserving of Life. This is a fallacy of view as women do not naturally manifest this way, but they are able to do so once guided to this Eternal Now, the Living Father, and the event-stream.

This is the end of this interpretation of the hidden sayings of Jesus laid before you in this text by clif high.

Now it is up to you.