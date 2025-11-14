The Flow is only one direction.

Your choice is important.

The key operational paradigm dynamic in this common shared reality is increasing complexity.

Everything about our reality is so much more complex than it was a day ago… or week...or year...or decade...or century.

Complexity never unwinds in this reality. Entropy is a mathematics illusion, and cannot be found in this material reality (our Matterium).

Complexity is always increasing, and as it does so, the complexity of its increase increases. As does the rate of increase as that is a complexity itself.

This is design paradigm of our common shared reality.

This next year, 2026, is the Year of Emergence of SciFi World. The process of that emergence will take about 4 years. So by 2030 the dominant trends will be visible, and increasingly manifesting. However, the main period of shock and loss for humans will be in 2026 and 2027.

In these next two years, you will see many people depart in any number of ways from active participation within the social order.

Some, as with Heidi and myself, will be doing so with awareness. We are distancing ourselves from engagement with the emergence in order to concentrate on ourselves with a very deliberate focus. Further we are going to be very strategic about where in the Emergence we place our energies.

Some will depart out of a rejection of what they see emerging around them. Think of the masses of the Democratic faithful as their heroes are arrested and tried which shatters their illusions just as the world morphs into something that they cannot quite grasp. They will want no part of it. It will be quite surprising to some that they discover themselves to be among this group. The legions of the Disaffected.

You’ll see why as we get into 2026, but as 2025 was the year to Survive, this coming year will be the year to Harmonize. This next year will be filled with giant challenges at every turn...part of the operational paradigm of the Emergence.

One approach is to note that you have the right to choose which challenges you accept, and that each challenge accepted instantly prunes the mass of potential challenges headed your way out of existence in your part of our common shared reality.

So think of it this way, always wanted to be fit in your body? Well, maybe 2026 is YOUR year, and by accepting that challenge perhaps you will notice along the way that Universe did not present you with challenges to your physical weakness such as accidents or combat.

Get how this reality works?

Your choices in the moment are meaningful. Never more so than in 2026.