Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Kristine Monti's avatar
Kristine Monti
2h

I don’t know if I agree with every conclusion here, but I do think we’re watching a lot of things happen that don’t fit neatly into the boxes we’ve used for decades. The older I get, the more comfortable I am saying, “I don’t know,” instead of pretending we already have all the answers.

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Suzirhae's avatar
Suzirhae
2h

Let’s just simplify this by saying, we are all part of the cosmic consciousness. The more we build our communities, the stronger we are in becoming whole.

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