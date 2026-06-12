The formerly pending recent now emergent trend

Feeling a bit ephemeral these ‘days’?

Looking at it from the point of view of having recently occurred, the (to us now at the time of this writing) emerging incidents that will create that pending trend are seemingly inconsequential. Many of these will actually be beneath our level of notice. They will manifest unseen within the vast amount of noise generated by humans.

Nonetheless, they will be visible to those with their vision focused and we will have our attention pointed to these as specific WTF incidents. Most of us won’t see the trend in these early days of its development.

It’s a bitch to really think deeply about the human experience of time. This aspect of the consciousness barrier within the human experiment within this common shared reality is pretty strong. It’s very discouraging to most human minds. Absent this, the collective humanity might have developed active, conscious control of our local event stream. That, seemingly, is not what the operating system of this Matterium is designed to support.

The shift into the paradigm of Monism (* everything in the common shared reality including your ass is within the mind of the Absolute) out of the limited understanding of the reductionist materialism paradigm is already upon us. We even have officialdom participating with their release of all those files and videos of shit we know has happened and manifest but we don’t have a fucking clue as to what it was or caused it (aka UFO files). This is all stuff that refuses to be shoveled or stuffed into our understanding of physics, and thus is outside our paradigm.

We have crossed that point of visibility within the emerging event-stream. Monism is shaping up and appearing. The formerly pending recent now emergent trend is going to kick reductionist materialism in its weak aged flabby ass.

What? You thought the Singularity was a thing of a particular moment? And not a change in the thinking of the mass of humanity which will take decades to unfold? This process will reveal it as the Singularity as everything in every theory will fit under the same singular paradigm without any exceptions. There will no longer be the ‘not explainable’ category.

Of course there’s all the work involved in manifesting the emergent Monism.

Hmmm….well, not to worry. That’s one of the neat things about Monism, ‘time’ doesn’t matter. It’s yet another aspect of our common perception of ourselves within the Absolute.

Time is exactly as real as you are, and Monism has already established that you and your reality are tenuous at best.