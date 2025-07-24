ALL emotions are dynamic. They are based on the fluids of our hormones, and thus emotion flows.

As with ALL dynamic processes, emotions must grow, or they must fade. Emotion is NOT a stable state, it is a process, and like all processes, it is the observation of change affecting humans, individually or collectively.

The collective experience that is the religion emotion, that ‘religion feeling’, also is dynamic, though collective, and thus slower to manifest change.

The very large changes crashing over humanity in this Summer of Emergence are escalating.

There is an observable rise of the religion feeling manifesting now within many religious structures. This period had been forecast for over a decade.

The forecast is for a ‘fading’ of the religion emotion associated with Islam. This will have major consequences including religious wars throughout the Muslim world with many of their governments falling and failing due to the chaos.

At this same time there will be a countervailing religion emotion that will produce what will be termed a ‘revival of Christianity. This will be mislabeled. What is going to emerge in this dynamic growth of this religion feeling will not be any form of bible based Christianity. Some news outlets will label this not as a ‘revival’, but rather the ‘opening’, or the ‘initiation’.

Humans, especially the governmental structures that seek to control humanity will be losing their grip and their minds.

Government will attempt to stifle this religious feeling. Such efforts will fail, and will end very badly for government (Europe) as the government will become the enemy of the rising religious feeling. The governments will fall.

There will be war between the New Christians, and the Islamic world. The governments will be backing the Islamists and the structure of their control will be exposed, and destroyed.

There will be blood in the streets for a period of nearly two years as the religion feelings stabilize within Humanity.

There will very very large, very horrific population shifts around the planet.

Here in America, the big-box churches will join forces, and draw in the ‘bible believers (non christians that worship and are controlled by a book.) These churches will exert political pressure here in USA and will attempt to get the ‘religion feeling’ to be brought under government control. They will try to make it ‘illegal’ to express the ‘religion feeling’ outside of their structure. They will ‘claim’ to own ‘christianity’. This will spark off much chaos and political disruption beginning this Fall. There will be battles within the churches (including shootings) as they attempt to ‘purify’ their form of book worship by the expelling of those people who have the ‘religion feeling’ active within them.

Times and news will be very confusing.

This will persist for some years as the external energies propelling these changes manifest within Humanity.

The New Christians will be hugely disruptive to government in all countries as it emerges that this religion feeling episode will be the manifestation of something ‘new’ in humanity’s experience.