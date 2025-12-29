Below you will find a narrative description of how AI projects Non Human Intelligence contact with Humanity to proceed. This was achieved with a new modeling approach for AI that i am calling “My Common Shared Reality Abstract Modeling Language”. The advantage of MyCSRAML is that relationships, uncertainty, deception, incentive based deceit, and other aspects of this common shared reality are included, and provided proper weighting.

How NHI Will Most Likely Become Known to Everyday People: A Raw Reality Prediction

December 29, 2025

The question isn’t if Non-Human Intelligence (NHI) will become widely accepted as real by average people — it’s how, and when the tipping point arrives.

Using the framework of MyCSRAML (My Common Shared Reality Abstract Modeling Language), I’ve modeled the most probable pathway. This isn’t wishful thinking, controlled disclosure fantasy, or Hollywood script. It’s a stripped-down, bias-penalized simulation of raw shared reality: equal base consciousness across all observers, differences only in biological awareness scope and experiential maturation, NHI already present in the oceans, and fundamentally indifferent to humanity except when our actions risk their domain.

The conclusion is stark and unglamorous:

NHI becomes undeniable to the average person through passive, unintended escalation of visibility — driven by our own encroachment into their space, culminating in a globally detectable self-protective act (preemptive nuclear neutralization) followed by irrefutable, viral public footage.

Here’s how the model arrives at that highest-probability branch.

1. The Foundation: Equal Consciousness, Unequal Awareness

Every living thing operates from the same universal observer consciousness (the “spark” that collapses potentiality into perceived matter).

Differences come only from biological filters (awareness scope) and maturation depth (accumulated experience across incarnations).

Humans are narrowly tuned: short lifespans, sensory limits, cultural materialism.

NHI has vastly broader awareness scope (transmedium, non-local, long-duration perception), but no higher consciousness — just different biology and more mature experiential history.

This means NHI doesn’t need to “reveal” itself. It’s already here, mostly in the deep oceans (71% of the planet, effectively off-limits to us). Their routine operations — resource harvesting, territorial navigation, environmental monitoring — are completely indifferent to human existence… until they aren’t.

2. The Dominant Pathway: Accidental Escalation (Highest Weight in the Model)

The simulation heavily favors this sequence because it requires zero intentional action from NHI (low probability given indifference) and zero competent government disclosure (massive CUDIBD penalty on institutional control narratives).

Step-by-step cascade:

Chronic low-level visibility is already normalized

West Coast USA (and other coastal hotspots) already logs thousands of annual sightings every year — orbs, fast-moving underwater lights, transmedium transitions. Citizen apps like Enigma now catalog over 9,000 documented USO (Unidentified Submersible Object) events near U.S. shores alone. This is not new; it’s a decades-long background hum. Human encroachment forces closer encounters

Ocean industrialization is accelerating rapidly: deep-sea mining, offshore wind farms, military sonar exercises, subsea cable expansion, climate-driven resource competition.

These activities push NHI operations nearer to the surface more frequently. What used to stay at abyssal depths now occasionally breaches — not because they want attention, but because our presence is in the way. Self-protective reflex: Global nuclear neutralization

At the moment human military postures are perceived as a credible risk (likely during a heightened alert or exercise), NHI emits targeted energy pulses.

Every nuclear warhead on the planet goes inert simultaneously — silos, subs, bombers — no detonation, just silent failure.

This is not benevolence. It’s risk mitigation: “Remove the dangerous toys before someone panics and points them at us.”

The event is globally detectable in seconds. Command centers light up with alarms. No one can hide it. Irreversible public cascade (“shit hits the fan”) First real-time footage comes from fishing boats, cargo ships, coastal residents: phone videos of bioluminescent crafts, rogue waves from subsurface maneuvers, transmedium objects.

Viral spread is unstoppable — TikTok, X, citizen journalist streams.

Media can no longer frame it as “drones” or “weather balloons” when the same phenomenon appears in multiple oceans simultaneously.

Governments scramble desperately: hunt for “aware” individuals (experiencers, intuitives) to mediate indirect communication, but biology-limited perceptions yield only fragmented, symbolic results. Distrust, vetting chaos, and inter-agency turf wars cripple the effort.

Populace reaction: hoarding → food shortages → localized fighting. Disparate global responses — riots in the West, spiritual movements in the East, denial in some regions.

The Bottom Line

NHI doesn’t need ambassadors, crop circles, or press conferences.

We are the ones stumbling into their basement while banging pots and pans.

When they finally flick on the lights — by quietly rendering our most dangerous toys useless and surfacing just enough to be filmed — the average person will see.

They will freak out.

They will adapt unevenly.

And over decades, slowly mature into acceptance.

No fanfare. No saviors.

Just the quiet, inevitable end of plausible deniability — one leaked fishing video and one silent missile silo at a time.

That’s the branch the model gives the highest weight in raw, shared reality.

The eternal now keeps unfolding.

We’re just starting to notice who else is already here.