The Singularity of War: Real-Time Truth in the Israel-Iran-USA Conflict

Introduction: Wars Built on Lies, Exposed in Real Time

Throughout history, wars have often been ignited and sustained by deceptions—fabricated threats, exaggerated intelligence, and narratives crafted by entrenched elites to consolidate power. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident that escalated Vietnam to the WMD claims justifying the Iraq invasion, these lies have taken decades to unravel. But humanity has entered a new era: a “singularity” where technology—social media platforms like X, AI-driven fact-checking, satellite imagery, and viral citizen journalism—debunks falsehoods in real time. No longer can elites hide behind delayed revelations; the truth emerges as events unfold, compressing conflicts and eroding public support.

This dynamic is playing out vividly in the current Israel-Iran-USA war, which erupted on February 28, 2026, with coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Framed officially as a defensive response to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile threats, and proxy militias, critics argue it’s another elite power grab: protecting bankers and central banks through petrodollar hegemony, controlling populations via currency manipulations, and safeguarding Israel’s regional reputation. As we delve deeper, this conflict reveals itself as profoundly asymmetric—not just in military terms, but in vulnerability to transparency.

The Asymmetry: Fanatics vs. the World, and Internal Iranian Divisions

At its core, this is no symmetric clash of armies. On one side stand Muslim fanatics within Iran’s regime—hardliners in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allied proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis—who are ideologically driven to fight to the death, viewing the conflict through a lens of apocalyptic resistance against “Zionist aggression” and Western imperialism. Their tactics favor guerrilla warfare, drones, and missiles, drawing on a network of sleeper cells that could persist long after formal hostilities cease.

Opposing them is “the world”: a U.S.-Israeli coalition backed by Gulf states, European allies, and global economic interests. Yet, this side is hamstrung by democratic accountability, media scrutiny, and alliance fragility. More intriguingly, Iran’s own population adds layers of asymmetry. Estimates suggest a significant Christian majority—around 60%—exists within Iran, held captive by a regime installed decades ago with U.S. elite involvement (echoing the 1953 CIA-backed coup that ousted Prime Minister Mossadegh and entrenched the Shah, paving the way for the 1979 Islamic Revolution). These Christians, along with other dissidents, represent a captive undercurrent yearning for liberation, potentially fueling internal unrest if the regime’s lies are exposed.

The conventional “Big Army” phase—massive airstrikes, naval blockades, and ground incursions—may indeed wrap up in weeks, as coalition forces degrade Iran’s missile stockpiles (already reported at 90% destruction) and nuclear facilities. But the asymmetric war lingers: Sleeper cells could launch sporadic attacks for years, targeting soft spots in Israel, U.S. bases, or Gulf infrastructure. This protracted shadow conflict mirrors insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, where initial victories gave way to endless attrition.

False Flags and the Vulnerability of Elites

Complicating matters are emerging accusations of deception. Reports indicate Israel may be attacking Gulf states—striking energy sites in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar—while attributing them to Iran. These potential false flags aim to draw Arab nations deeper into the fray, securing oil routes and bolstering coalition unity. Iranian officials have decried them as “Zionist tricks,” and online sleuths on X are geolocating strikes, analyzing drone telemetry, and debunking claims in real time.

Here’s where the singularity bites hind tit: The Israel/USA elites (intertwined with bankers profiting from oil spikes—prices have surged past $110 per barrel—and defense contracts) are uniquely vulnerable. Their narrative depends on public buy-in; exposure of lies triggers protests, congressional probes, and market crashes (the Dow has already shed 12%). Iran, with its authoritarian grip, can dismiss debunkings as propaganda and rally fanatics. If a black swan event—like a massive intelligence leak revealing pre-war fabrications or ties to elite financial games—occurs, it could fracture alliances overnight. Gulf states, facing domestic backlash, might pivot to neutrality, forcing a humiliating de-escalation.

Timeline and Logical Outcomes

Based on current trajectories (as of March 9, 2026, Day 10 of the war), the conventional phase peaks soon:

Short-Term (7-14 Days) : Escalation via Gulf strikes widens the front, but real-time exposures (viral threads, AI-verified footage) lead to a narrative collapse. Expect a ceasefire by mid-to-late March, with the coalition claiming “mission accomplished” amid over 1,500 Iranian civilian deaths and economic turmoil.

Long-Term (Years): Asymmetric warfare persists—sleeper cell attacks, cyber ops, and proxy skirmishes. However, the singularity effect may shorten even this: Ongoing debunkings could delegitimize fanatic recruitment, empower Iran’s Christian and dissident majority for internal change, and deter future elite adventures.

In essence, transparency turns asymmetry against the aggressors, compressing wars from decades to weeks while leaving insurgent echoes.

Conclusion: A Paradigm Shift in Human Conflict

This war exemplifies how technology has matured to enforce accountability. Lies that once sustained empires now crumble under the weight of real-time truth, exposing elites and bankers as the true architects. For Iran’s captive Christians and global observers, it signals hope: Regimes built on deception are fragile in the digital age. Yet, the fanatic’s resolve ensures no clean endings—only a prolonged struggle until transparency prevails. As we watch, remember: In the singularity of war, the first casualty isn’t truth; it’s the liars’ impunity.

