Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

The Cosmic Onion
3d

Clif says war has entered a new era — the Singularity of War.

For centuries governments could lie about wars for decades before the truth surfaced.

Now satellites, AI, social media investigators, and citizen journalists tear apart those narratives while the bombs are still falling.

This makes modern conflicts unstable, because the side that depends on public belief can lose the narrative overnight.

In this new battlefield, the most dangerous weapon may not be missiles — it may be real-time truth.

— Lone Wolf 🐺

Lou
3d

🫡🇺🇸Been waiting clif! Hope you hop on Beyond Mystic soon.

