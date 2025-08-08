The Whisper in the Dark

What won’t be blamed for it.

It’s coming soon….ish. Perhaps a few months. Maybe as late as this coming Winter.

It’s going to absolutely freak out government all around the globe. That’s fitting as the people reporting it will be actively losing their shit as a result of hearing what will become (likely) known as “The Whisper in the Dark”.

It’s going to be a phenomenon. Many trends will grow around it.

Some people will be copy cats, claiming audience with the Whisper only as part of their self-aggrandizement and desire to be part of the trend.

Mostly you will be able to discern the difference; real ‘hearers’ will have a particular look about them, and will exhibit specific behaviors as a result of their experience, and their fumbling attempts to integrate it into their understanding of themselves, and our common shared reality.

Officialdom globally will shit bricks. Unable to explain, nor account for it, yet faced with a growing segment of the populace experiencing it, and having their body’s Life changed as a result.

Many experiencers will seek medical attention. This will lead to all manner of complications, but the impact on the medical industry statistics will be the prompt that brings this into solid focus for officialdom.

Many will hear but not understand. Many will say it was this word, or that, but all will agree it was but a single utterance that they heard, clear as you are hearing them tell you of the experience. Clear as a sound, but somewhat indistinguishable as a word. For most. Some will claim this word, some that. Contention will develop. Religion officialdom will intrude with their interpretation. More contention.

Hearing will be across humanity, restricted neither by status, location, age, mental facility, or seemingly any other filter.

Seemingly the Whisper is intelligent. Hearing it only happens in the Dark, and never when the experiencer is being observed. Hearing it takes only an instant, yet can’t be forgotten, and produces a craving in many to find it again, to experience it again.

It will alter the body’s Life of all who experience The Whisper in the Dark. Do they actually hear it? Or is it all in their mind?

Officialdom will want to know.