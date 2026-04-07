The Third Floor View.

The first floor view in this metaphor is regular guy thinking. They live in reactive thinking. They mostly react to what life presents them. They form goals based on the influences of popular culture. Their introspection is limited to attempting to fit their appearance and life into roles defined by the social order. These minds would take the covid shot. These minds believe their thoughts to be their identity thus if an idea sticks, they can easily become ideologues.

The second floor view is an upgrade in complexity. These minds are self monitoring in real time. They think, and are aware of, and monitoring their thoughts as they are occurring. These minds can discard conclusions when warranted without emotional involvement. These minds do not merge their identity with their thoughts. These minds shun ideology of all kinds, political, religious, et al. These minds know themselves as separate from their thinking.

The second floor view is called meta-cognition. Self monitoring in real time 24x7 leads to a different form of human insofar as social presence and interaction. Meta-cogs are remarkably swift thinkers arriving a conclusions easily and early, and are just as rapid in discarding these conclusions as they are shown to be lacking. Meta-cogs observe themselves thinking and living their lives.

Meta-cogs don’t mingle much with first floor thinkers. It’s just very awkward for everyone.

The metaphor of floors of a building is effectively chosen to provided the concept of the much expanded view of the local reality that is gained by altitude.

In range finding and target acquisition schools they will instruct you that all things terrain being equal, a man on the first floor has at most a 4.6 mile vision, while the man in the floor above will have 8 miles of vision or more. And due to the ‘hidden height’ effect may well be able to perceive tall objects dozens of miles away.

Meta-cog minds did not take the covid vaxx. Meta-cog minds are the result of a process of mental change over time, an awakening, that moves a human from the first to the second floors within a single life.

That process does not stop with the second floor. The meta-cog is always progressing. The nature of in real time self analysis of thoughts leads, sometimes, in some meta-cogs, to the Third Floor view.

In this advancement, the meta-cog begins to perceive self, and the ‘unnamed observer’ inhabiting all our minds simultaneously. This allows a shifting in mental states wherein the meta-cog can occupy the point of view of the observer. We have labeled this state as “cosmic” or “universal” cognition.

The view from the third floor is quite amazing.

One can see aliens from here.