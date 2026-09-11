This is a test.

Predictive Language Leaks redone for modern internet.

By clif high · 9/11/2026 · Substack

Test of New ALTA Reports current data run for remainder of this year.

Language and timing.

The ALTA reports (Asymmetric Linguistic Trend Analysis) is being redone for this current internet environment.

The basic premise is still functional, which is to say that all humans are psychic, yet most live in denial of their ability which produces the effect of the psychic impressions leaking out in language choices.

The challenge now is the current internet environment including bots, and deliberate language pumping via legacy media and bad actors attempting to steer the political discourse in specific directions to accomplish social level manifestations.

This is a test of the new software with key elements that *may* present themselves over the rest of this year. This test is being made public for a variety of reasons including the ability of the software to discriminate against parroting for later runs at a greater depth. Parroting with distortion by legacy media as well as bot clumping are issues that did not exist when the first LLM was built in the 1990s. The plan is a series of small tests of these obstacles in order to create strategies and tactics to overcome the problems presented by these, and other technical issues.

The resulting data covers timing from the end of September through to January 1, 2027. As with all previous ALTA reports, timing is to be considered as a range that may extend out into 2027. As per past performance, timing is still a bitch to tease out of the prescient language that is discovered during the data sweep.

This data analysis run is based on over 1,400,000 posts from the past 89 days.

Predictive Language:

The following provided prescient language discussions are to be considered as a TEST only. Repeat, ONLY A TEST. There are several technical issues being addressed in this public posting of these predictions.

From the end of September through to the middle of December there are forecasts of several ‘water’ related events that are described as rising to broad public awareness due to the nature of the occurrences. These are described with the broad label of ‘violent water’. In some cases the violent water is to be attributed to natural occurrences while in other the water is the setting (such as the waters in a ‘harbor’) and the violence comes from human activities. Violent Water is a dominating subset of the data in this first test run.

In one set of data, a harbor is described as being flooded out to the point of evacuations including a large number of businesses being made into ‘refugees’. The descriptors for this event point to an industrial setting (USA, or EU) in which many tens of thousands of people will be affected due to business interruptions that will occur due to major flooding that will be described as ‘natural’ or the usual suspect of ‘climate change’. In this set there are repeated references to ‘government’ having to ‘mobilize’ against severe damage to the harbor facilities including the ‘routing’ of ships, and cargoes to new locations over the course of 2 to 3 months that will be required to repair the docks. Many references within this set go to the idea that ‘foods’ and ‘medicine’ deliveries will be affected which will impact a large portion of the population of the country involved. This is likely the USA.

In other ‘water causes damage’ sets there are descriptors for a city that will be damaged by flooding from a river to the extent that buildings collapse, and many people are evacuated. This set has very long term descriptors suggesting that the people will not be returning to their old buildings for years, if ever. The level of damage is described as ‘severe’ to the point of creating it’s own continuing discussion that also persists for years.

Within several of the ‘raging/violent water’ sets there are references to ‘helicopters’ that will experience difficulties including ‘crashing’ and loss of life. These sets are diverse suggesting more than one occurrence of ‘helicopters’ in ‘peril’. There are other tangential sets suggesting that a largish airport will be flooded out and made ‘inoperable’ for a number of weeks causing wide spread disruption of flight patterns globally.

There are other wide ranging sets with mid and longer term values pointing towards very great financial results from water damage on several continents. These appear to be suggesting that legacy media will be reporting losses in the ‘trillions’ from water damage to be impacting over these last few months in 2026.

There are data sets with language for political repercussions from the water damage of this year that will include impacts on ‘political parties’ as well as politicians within those parties. These are describing several incidents wherein politicians are ‘confronted’ and in at least one encounter where they are attacked by irate citizenry who discover that the politicians are profiting from ‘non-action’ that is reported as being a ‘causal agent’ in the destruction.

In other ‘politics’ data sets there are descriptors being applied to the UK as ‘going full 1984’ in which the language is describing the ‘government’ deciding to ‘retro accuse’ on-line personalities for ‘hate speech’ that goes back 20+ years in their public postings career. The language suggests that legacy media will be exempt but ‘prosecutions’ will occur focusing on citizen media personalities for statements made by their guests on podcasts. The data cites the ‘government’ indictments of people for words that they did not say, but the government contends that they had ‘foreknowledge’ of their guests to be ‘likely’ to be using ‘hate speech’ thus the government says that the host was responsible for current ‘hate responses’ from people watching old vids.

Also among the sets for ‘political developments’ there are descriptors within the very long term data (19 months or less) that are focusing on a major ‘political reaction’ to a ‘religious occurrence’ which is described as affecting several continents. The nature of the occurrence is not detailed, but the effects are described as a ‘mass leaving’ of people from Islam. These people are described as facing ‘death threats’ for their actions. The death threats (fatwa) language shows this is the focus of the ‘political problems’ for many governments. The data suggests that many governments will be attempting to ‘force’ people back to Islam after their abandonment of it due to ‘political correctness’ and ‘pressures’ upon the government to ‘deny’ the event that starts off this chain reaction of ‘bad responses’ to a ‘spontaneous occurrence’. These sets are multitudinous and dense. The event appears to be at the end of this year, however the impacts are shown as lasting several years. These descriptors also bring in language about this causing several ‘governments’ to ‘collapse’ due to the threats and actions against the politicians. The data warns to expect ‘extreme’ and ‘unhinged/insane’ responses to the occurrence to persist for many months.

Beyond the helicopter and air traffic disruption due to ‘violent waters’, there are sets going to the idea of ‘UFO/UAP activity’ that will shut down airports, both military and civilian on several continents. The data has sub sets suggesting that Russia will have rumors develop that they have a ‘deal’ with UFO (owners) to NOT affect their country. This will be reinforced by statements forecast to come from Russian government during this next phase of the ‘global UFO/UAP appearance cluster’. These sets also characterize this period as ‘an invasion’ which is going to be reinforced in the mind of the public by the reactions and actions of military on several continents.

This is it for this test. We have enough material here to be able to test our bot and parroting filter strategy and tactics. The intent is to pursue this new technology for the old ALTA report forecasts.

Note: AI is used for the construction of the core lexicon for these runs, and does much of the data sweeping, but is NOT involved in the interpretation of the resulting data sets. AI is being used as a clerk, or assistant in the grunt work of preparing the data and not the interpretative work of this analysis.

This is a small sample test being conducted for propagation isolation strategy development.