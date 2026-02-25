Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Clif is pointing at something most of Officialdom cannot even see, let alone think about.

Bloom-trained minds top out at “thinking about thinking,” but Clif is talking about thinking that shapes the event stream itself. That’s not philosophy class—that’s participation in reality.

If UFO/UAP phenomena are being generated or guided by intelligences operating at those higher cognitive levels, then trying to analyze them with bureaucratic, Bloom-box thinking is like bringing a ruler to measure lightning.

The real takeaway here is not just UFOs—it’s that our model of mind is too small. And when your model of mind is too small, every decision built on top of it is compromised from the start.

Clif’s hierarchy pushes the door open: from passive observers of a fixed world to co-creative participants in a living field. That shift alone explains why Officialdom keeps missing the signal.

The Wolf translation: expand your awareness or get outplayed by those who already have.

