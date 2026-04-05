Trump Saves All the Women!

Feminism is a crock of shit.

It was deliberately designed to destroy the human family structure.

Feminism has proven itself to be a disaster.

Statistics say that by 2030 some 45% of all women between 28 and 45 in USA will be unmarried, childless, and working trying to be self supporting. They will be miserable, thus the whole of society will suffer.

Feminism was created because the purchasing power of the Federal Reserve Note, aka the US ‘dollar’, was dropping so rapidly in the 1950s. The Powers That Be decided since the dollar was so weak that an ordinary man’s paycheck could no longer support a family, it was necessary to force women into the industrial side of humanity.

To do that, they had to change the basic concepts within women’s minds.

Feminism was thus created. It came from Talmudic thinking, and was led by deeply zionistic women. Go look up the early history of Feminism...all Talmudic jew women. They were running their own agenda seeking zionist control over humanity.

Feminism has proven itself to be a disaster. This is due to biology. No amount of Talmudic muddy thinking and plots will overcome basic human biology.

Women burn out in the industrial side of humanity in their late 30s and early 40s. It hits them hard.

To survive a ‘working life’ a body relies on testosterone. To endure the grinding pressures of the industrial side of humanity both physically and mentally takes much more than ideology.

No matter how much the officialdom press and academia proclaim the liberation of women, the experience of the reality created by the idealism destroys women. Mentally and physically and socially.

Women used to live their body’s Life within community. Now, it’s just competition. Not only the expected competition for men, but now, thanks to the pollution of the social order by Feminism, a woman’s life is also now competing WITH men as well.

Reality is easily seen...while they have to sell lies through deception. Feminism is the lie. To see the reality just open Youtube. There are categories of tens of thousands of videos addressing just this point; burnout women who do not understand why they suffer so, and they express it.

Yes, they blame men, as they have been instructed to do by media. Yes, they blame the industrial side of humanity as they are immersed in it. They blame fate, their luck, and their daddies.

It’s far more complex than they may be able to see through their own felt pain. Their suffering is very real. A large factor is that the female body and mind and hormones are NOT ever going to support a body’s Life serving industrial humanity as well as a man.

The reaction to this current state of western society is already visible. They call it ‘Trad Wife/Trad Life’...a ‘return’ as much as possible to a traditional family structure and division of labor across a life time partnership between a man and a woman.

This arose from Antidomia. When the human psyche is stressed to it’s ultimate limit, it does not collapse, it reverses. This is factually true within individual humans, and now, we are in the early days of the expression of antidomia at a collective social level.

The women flooding media with videos wailing about their situation are a society wide expression of the ending of Feminism. They suffer, they cry, they seek, but no solutions are being offered.

The limitation on the Trad Wife/Trad Life ideal is entirely financial; it is also changing. Until a family can be supported on a single paycheck, the ‘trad wife’ idea is but a dream.

In the 1950s the degradation of the purchasing power of the dollar caused global reorganization. There were economic depressions NOT much discussed in USA and flowing around the world beginning in 1953 (note just following the UFO fly-overs of the White House and Washington DC). Also in the mid 1950s we get the first wedges of ‘feminist thinking’ emerging. Nothing in this reality is separate from anything else.

The horror of Peak Feminism is upon us making all the young women and men crazy. Society is imploding, eroding, and corroding in front of your eyes. Not all due to Feminism, but all the ills of the social order are tied to the use of currency instead of money.

Trump is changing that. Yes. Trump will save all the liberal purple haired crazy septum-pierced women! And their victims, including the beta males.

He’s doing it by way of a return to sound money. It’s necessary as the BRICs nations are moving into sound money, and a debt based currency (aka “the dollar” or the Federal Reserve Note) cannot compete with sound money.

Mostly readers, both male and female, will say WTF?

Go ahead. Wonder. Laugh even. But you will see, Trump’s move to Sound Money will rescue us all.

Welcome to SciFi World. Welcome to the Golden Age.