Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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John Essmyer's avatar
John Essmyer
6d

Good to see you back!

And as to the return to sound money, so true. It won’t be bloodless, but it’s got to be done….or we are.

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AmethystNancy's avatar
AmethystNancy
6d

I'm old enough to remember when Gloria Steinem (CIA) & Betty Friedan (CPUSA) did their feminism kick off dog & pony show across USA in 1972. "Gloria Steinem convinced three generations of women to seek power instead of love." Henry Makow https://henrymakow.com/180302.html

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