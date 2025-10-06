It’s patterns.

They always get me.

Just loved discovering deep design patterns when coding or designing software. Patterns so deep they were in the core code and expressed all the way out.

Design patterns exposed by the nature of the problem being addressed by the software were the best. Once grasped, these core level design patterns were the keys to incredible productivity and creativity within the coding/design process.

Heidi and myself think we are stumbling our way into the discovery of design patterns that may, just may, exist within our manifesting material reality. These are patterns we think we are observing within our consciousness engineering work.

Here’s the concept: we are using our active energetic imagining protocol to alter our own reality as a couple. It’s very successful instantly on putting it to practice. Now we are refining, and testing the range and applicability of this protocol on our growing relationship.

So the idea occurs, why not use it on us as both being part of a couple, and as individuals. It’s simple conceptually, but there are many potential points that need to be worked out, and on. The idea is that we will each use our individual active effective positive imagining toward the idea of the other being more ‘psychic’, and/or aware. These are totally, and completely efforts within our own internal work, no outward expression...no pressure on the other. My active effective imagining has Heidi as growing more psychic, more aware, both of herself, and the synchronicities from Universe that are around us constantly, and continuously.

And Heidi does the reverse. So we both are actively putting positive energy into building our relationship daily at a deep level with emotional intensity behind it. Hmmmm….what to bet what happens?

Basically this really appeals to me because we are using a design pattern of this Universe, that is, human thoughts with emotional energy affect the manifestation of material reality, and using it to focus on making us better at using this tool to make our reality as a couple better.

Make sense? Sort of a positive spiraling in on ourselves by doing the work, then also in doing the work we are focusing in a positive way on our partner, and again, also on ourselves as it makes our lives within the couple-ship better and easier.

So it’s ultimately self-serving in the nicest possible way. Universe will like this. We’re still in the experimental stage on this one.

This consciousness engineering stuff is really cool. And fun. And not just because of Heidi. Well, ok...got me on that one...lol.