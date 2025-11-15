clif’s Newsletter PodcastWhat it was like when i died. 903221451×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -51:50-51:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.What it was like when i died. For Elizabeth. Apologies for the dog barks. clif highNov 15, 202590322145ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesThe New You emerges in 2026.23 hrs ago • clif highSneaky (Alien) ConceptNov 4 • clif highOntology, Simulation, 3IATLASSep 14 • clif highScience experiments on going...Sep 10 • clif highResurrection 2027Sep 7 • clif high3IATLAS Aliens ConsciousnessSep 1 • clif highi blame Heidi tooAug 19 • clif high