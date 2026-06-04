Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Jill Hart's avatar
Jill Hart
1d

I once read or heard I wonder which it was ... that in order to manifest things it's better to ask your mind questions in the positive about it. Not telling your mind something it knows to be untrue, but asking it why it could be true. Repeating mantras about things that your mind doesn't believe won't generally produce things where as asking it questions that could lead to it being a true statement - that produces fantastic results.

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Bob Bichen's avatar
Bob Bichen
1d

Why do cops always want to ask questions? It makes winning the court case much easier when they can simply recite your admission of guilt. E.g.: Do you know why I pulled you over?

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