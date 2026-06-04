Why do all those Youtube videos have titles starting with questions?

Why do cops always want to ask questions?

Why do great speakers always begin with a question? Why do politicians emulate this? Are you better off now under these retards or is our political party better for you?

Are you aware that your mind changes its internal state if i can ask you a question?

Can you feel that state change now?

Are you aware that your hormonal balance in your brain changes when you are asked a question?

Can the question be altered to be more powerful? Do bad grammers affect the impact?

Why do you think that all Zen meditation sessions begin with a koan? Is a koan a question?

Who is it that observes the observer observing?

Did you know that you can hold these mental changes if you ponder on a question?

Did it occur to you that you have the power to control the hormones in your mind at any time by asking yourself a question? Do you think this is a form of personal mind control?

How do you change your mental state so as to manifest your desires?

How do you follow the advice of Jesus to ‘know yourself”?

How do you learn anything?

Isn’t it by asking the right questions?

Will i ever discover why Heidi’s eyes affect me so deeply?

Do i really care?

Aren’t the best questions those without answers?





