Producing the ALTA Reports (Asymmetric Linguistic Trend Analysis 2000 – 2019) over the decades of work involved always had me thinking about the many smaller data sets that it was never possible to delve into simply because of time and the sheer volume of data to be interpreted for each of the reports.

At times there were opportunities to glance at some of these smaller, but perhaps very important, sets. They always were intriguing.

In some that arose in the early 2000s there were clear indicators that the USA Social Security system would be replaced by a new scheme. The memory of those sets is that they were not directly being caused by the death of the FED Reserve Note (debt instrument aka ‘dollar’) but rather were an outgrowth of social dynamics. These were never explored in their supporting sets.

At the time of reading into those sets within the larger process of interpreting the data for the bigger sets of Finance, War, et al, it was possible to imagine all sorts of terrible conditions, especially within the world of global currencies, that would account for a ‘replacement’ for the SS system being developed. None of those imaginings were good.

However, now that we are within the cusp of SciFi World emerging from behind the veil with the government validating UFOs and space aliens and other strange shit, a thought had occurred to me that would explain the SS replacement system in a ‘good’ light.

This whole missive arose due to thinking about Heidi who occupies a lot of my mental attention. It came from pondering the whole “Heidi High” thread of our reality in thinking about a marriage for us. Personally I think she is very brave and strong to take on both myself, and that name...but that’s another ponder for another day.

Today my thoughts went to the future. What if my research, as well as the general circumstances of our reality in science and medical, even perhaps space alien derived science, produce an extension of my life space for this body of perhaps 70 or more years?

What changes would emerge from that aspect of SciFi World?

We will certainly have to change a few things in SciFi World. One would be the SS system. If my space piracy adventures produce real value thus creating income within the new SciFi World Novelty economy even though my body would be 123 years old, should i still collect off the Social Security system? My feelings are that it would be unfair. That if my efforts and natural inclinations for productivity were resulting in success, there would be no need to draw against it. Plus there is the huge issue of the mathematics involved. The SS system is not ‘solvent’ now, and would be under huge strains if the recipients would be taking benefits for more years than they actually paid into it.

Retiring at 65 only makes sense in the old world of limited life space and debt based currencies within a human labor based social order. Plus it is annoying to many of us who like to create, to produce, to work.

AI and robot manufacturing changes all this. Further they contribute to a self-refining-system-over-time that will produce benefits we cannot even imagine today.

So, when my space pirate adventures begin, my intent will be to contact government to try to get the SS dollars back to them, unless their transition already has such an occurrence planned in to it. We will see.

There are a great many unseen ramifications to coming into SciFi World. Many of these will be real noodle twisters as we collectively work out how we will deal with all these changes.

Abundance and wealth more fairly distributed across the social order of humanity and health and longevity by way of technological innovation has many inbuilt changes with far reaching ramifications.

It makes sense with such developments that we would do things like change how social security and such as marriages work. Longevity alters a lot of our thinking about the social order. It was all built on scarcity, including scarcity of money, goods, and length of Life.

Heidi and my marriage will be long before our social order adapts to these changes so our vows will be the more traditional one, ‘til death do you part...’. However, we are not a traditional couple, so may be that we will put in a clause, “.. or 70 years with an option to renew.”