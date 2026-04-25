WTF???! Eh?

Last night…

Do you recall those ALTA reports from 2005 though 2009 or so wherein there descriptions of episodes where people would just be standing still in the middle of a cross walk, their minds held rigid by some form of ‘buzzing’ ?

Over the subsequent years I have been looking for these to appear, and had, a few years back, decided that the description was of the ‘fentys’, people in walk/standing zombie mode from fentanyl users. Their actions fulfilled about 30% of the language reported. A low percentage but nothing else seemed to fit.

That conclusion was tentative, and now, after my experience last night, is being replaced.

So at 2:13 last night I was awakened by a sudden, and extremely loud BUZZING noise in my ears. Not ‘ringing’ but active, loud, buzzing very much like the noise you hear in some of those security systems when you ‘buzz’ someone past the front door.

The was not the only effect. I became aware that the tips of my fingers and toes were tingling. It was extremely disorienting. I thought maybe this was a stroke.

Getting out of bed, I struggled into the living room to discover both dogs were also in distress.

Our big girl was flat out on her side, panting in a strange rhythm. Her eyes were open and she was staring straight ahead. She and the male, also laying on his side panting, were responsive to my touch, but clearly out of contact with this reality. Much like me.

We don’t yet have sleeping patterns yet, and Heidi was asleep in the other bedroom. I checked on her, she was peacefully sleeping, seemingly unaffected.

As the doggos were not in their usual state, I dismissed the idea of a stroke, and stumbled to the kitchen for water as my body was hugely dehydrated.

As the glass was set down on the counter, completely drained in one giant gulp, I notice that two insects on their backs on the counter, spinning in circles as their wings were furiously buzzing.

Picking up the insects in a paper towel, I went to the back door then out onto the deck to let them loose. It was then my awareness picked up on several other insects, more than flies, other kinds of flying critters, also on the back deck in disoriented states of very energetic activity spinning or walking in circles on the tiles on the deck. The insects should not have been there, and were much too active for the level of temperature at 2:30 at night.

At that point, my mind went into sort of a general freak-out mode. It dawned on me that this was more than my, or the dogs, personal experience.

Back for more water, noticing along the way that all the WIFI was off line. The non-WIFI security system still functioned, but all its node-to-node audio which does run on WIFI was also not functioning.

All this took place in about 20 minutes or so. Then standing there with water in hand, the BUZZING in my ears started to fade and my near-panic breathing was returning to normal, as awareness of the dogs recovering penetrated my sluggish thinking.

My furry guys were recovering much more rapidly than I, and soon had returned to normal, though seriously confused, behavior.

My symptoms also rapidly faded. Buzzing and tingling in the fingers just vanished over the course of perhaps a minute, but not longer.

At that point I closed up the house, checked on Heidi again, and went back to bed. Confused, more than a bit paranoid, and wondering about the experience.

This morning the doggos are fine, sleeping away as I type. I was driven awake reluctantly by great hunger. Unusual levels.

The WIFI is back to normal, everything appears to be just fine, yet I have this lingering, vivid memory of the feelings that I experienced.

Oh, and the flies and insects are lying on the deck out there dead.

At this point the only cause I can speculate is this extremely wonky Schumann resonance that was pegged and steady yesterday during the day. I had no WIFI so could not check last night, though it occurred to me to do so.

This morning, the memory of those passages in the ALTA reports about people being disoriented and staggering around as though drunk came back to me as I have received emails where one fellow described himself coming ‘out of a brain fog’ to discover himself gripping a post in his basement as though his life depended upon it. He lives in Maine.

Another correspondence from a guy in MN reports that his cat was affected by unusual panting and other problems.

Also had an email from Vancouver BC detailing a couple reaction to ‘something’ last night. They are worried now that it was ‘earthquake’ precursor waves.

Those passages in the ALTA reports, difficult to interpret over these years are perhaps forecasting effects from this strange alteration in earth’s resonant frequencies.

Are you feeling these kind of effects? The Schumann resonance appears to be pegged at this extreme level since late in the night before last. Will it continue? Get worse?

Is it related to 3IATLAS? Or other aliens? Those guys living at the bottom of earth’s oceans?

Maybe we are going to find out...