Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Shellie's avatar
Shellie
6d

Schumann resonance, solar flare…yes, many of us are having odd bodily things happening…

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Andy Sutherland's avatar
Andy Sutherland
6d

Sounds like some kind of DEW. not a laser to generate heat, but something else. In orbit, so it passes by relatively quickly, as you described. You probably awoke before it reached maximum effect, but after it had already started.

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