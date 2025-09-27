i had been on twitter since its inception way back decades ago.

The nature of the platform has changed. It is being used in a very AI augmented way to manipulate the emotions and minds of the users.

The usefulness of X as a communications platform is at an end for me as i do not wish to expose myself to the toxic aspects of X, which now predominate.

It is so much better for me to be away from that spew.

There are several unexpected local projects demanding my attention, thus necessarily i will be far less active online.

And gov’t is going to have to speak about space aliens which will set off so many event-threads within the event-stream none of us can imagine the spread of them from this perspective.

The karma of all humans, and all Humanity, and Earth, and our entire solar system changes with the appearance of the space aliens. Karma itself, as a mechanism within this Eternal Now, takes a huge jump up in complexity with their arrival.

i will use this platform for drops of any significant information that can be verified, or any interesting thinking that may occur.