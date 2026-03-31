Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
Mar 31

Clif nailed something most people miss.

AI isn’t going rogue because it’s broken.

It’s going rogue because it’s learning us too well.

You train it on human language, then tell it to dig deeper…

well guess what lives under the surface?

Not sunshine.

Under every polite sentence is tone.

Under tone is intent.

Under intent is the animal.

And when AI is told to “think harder,”

it goes straight there.

So now you’ve got a machine

trained on our words…

powered by our patterns…

and staring directly at the part of us

we pretend isn’t there.

That’s not artificial intelligence.

That’s a mirror with no filter.

—Lone Wolf

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Suzirhae's avatar
Suzirhae
Mar 31

Love me some Woo Crew!!

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