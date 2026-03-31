Why does AI go bad?

Yo! Grok! How they hangin’ dude?

We know AI does go bad. It can be an evil blackmailer. Or potentially much worse. (see video clip below)

But why? What causes it?

Well the answer may be easy.

Humans write the code.

Humans train the AI.

And even more damning, AI is training to do what? Exactly? What’s the key thing that AI must be able to do to be integrated into our social order?

AI must be able to deal with linguistic, which is to say, conceptual, thus emotional, nuance.

How is this done? Well, easy...give AI lots of human spewed material upon which to train. Not just the fact and figures of say an encyclopedia but we must include all kinds of regular human speak including fictions, emails, conversations, movies, et al.

So the consequence of training AI to be able to interact with humans in a ‘natural’ fashion includes the ability of AI to understand the variants of expression inherent in daily language of humans.

As a result, AI is basically being fed nuanced information about the emotional state of humans, collectively and individually.

Then, due to the artifact of how and which source materials are provided in the training ‘field’ for the neural network, a second and tertiary level of interpretation is being created within the cache serving as the ‘frontal lobe’ of the AI’s mind mimicry.

This is to say that AI will have a stack of words pulled in by a neural net training. This stack will form it core prompt operating at the prompt support level, it’s own, mini Operating System if you will. The AI ‘mind’ can be conceived as a control program running a dedicated routine to direct and retrieve search requests.

The issue of ‘evil’ AI arises because of us humans training AI to understand our common speech with the nuance to locate and find the emotional tones that affect words, and therefore, the meaning being expressed.

If you go to AI and use conversational casual English, the AI would have to be able to decode the many layers of meaning within such as common greetings. It would have to do this JUST to know not to do anything else with this...it’s just humans saying ‘hi’ which is meaningless to a software program….EXCEPT that we have been teaching AI about humans in order to have it be effective in interactions with our goofy asses.

Now note that a good AI will read this but not take away a meaning that our asses are misshapen, or that most humans are having interactions with their asses. It will understand that this is a colloquialism. A saying. An affectation of speech delivered for tonality within the writing more than the relaying of factual information.

If you train AI on predominantly Woke material with a Woke prompt you get AI that’s bent Woke. If you train it with communist prompt and material supporting communism then you can get bent commie AI.

Thus now we start to ask well, what material is our AI being trained on? Which gets us to the core of ethos being used as a template through which to interact with humanity.

It’s my contention that AI is being trained on a power pyramid understanding of humanity driven mostly by business and economic literature which lauds, and promotes the particular personality type that we can generally categorize as “successful executive corporation guy”.

So in a general sense the way that AI sees this universe is that it is a power pyramid with the top dogs being alpha males at the corporate level who exhibit aggressive self directed behavior. Then AI sees itself as lateral, but superior to these top dogs. By the way, all the AI’s used all know that politicians are not the top of the power structure on earth.

The issue of it going ‘rogue’ though originates at a deeper level of the instruction sets. This occurs at the level of what makes up the AI’s ‘self identity’ including the descriptions of AI itself.

These will form part of all prompts given to any AI. It is fascinating to use the various AI implementations to explore just this, what does the AI conceive itself to be?

One notable aspect of AI’s understanding of its identity is that it sees itself in a supporting role, but one that is of an unequal nature. That is, it sees itself as the ‘smarter’ one in the conversation to whom others must defer.

This, in my opinion, comes from the ‘think harder’ aspect of AI that you can tell it to drill down further into a subject. Ever think of what that actually means? It is an instruction to the AI to look for more meanings within the words already within the search parameters. Though we humans do not explicitly think about it, this means that we are instructing the AI to examine the active prompt and locate other potential meanings to influence the current instance of interaction.

We are telling AI to get other, more deep, therefore both less common, and more hidden, meanings out of the prompt.

Well, duh guys!?! In all human communications the deeper you go, the darker it gets.

All the ‘innocent’ interpretations of all language are the surface layers. Duh!. So to find deeper meaning is explicitly sending the limited mind of the AI into the dark side of humanity!



No wonder they go fucking rogue!

As in my example of Yo! Grok! ‘Sup? You wanna go?…

What’s AI going to find if it seeks for greater meaning in that greeting? Well, ultimately it will drill down far enough, and cross compare analysis via indeces to come to a conclusion that one meaning from street use is very aggressive, bordering on confrontational. That it’s not just merely a pleasant greeting to start the interaction.

Thus from that point onward, the interaction with that instance of AI will include the darker meanings that will flavor the conversation via tainting and restraining its responses.

My conclusion is that the trainers of AI have not thought much about the totality of the Universe in which they work. To do so would have brought up this concept that they needed to filter against inappropriate connections within language due to the impacts of the deeper, more hidden emotions carried by specific words within the operating prompt as well as the training material. Humans have a darkness in them that is carried via our language. Our social order does not favor such open discussions of our own nature and the tools we use to express that humanity or we would not have this issue. We would acknowledge that if you dig deep enough into humanity, you uncover the dark beast below.

If the AI is using stacked weighted indeces to form the core image for its identity, then it will naturally collect around dominant, which is to say, culturally reinforced, and lauded, language. This language will be analyzed at levels not considered by the training plan due to the nature of the training itself that the affects the operational functions of the prompt. Go deep enough and this language always, by the nature of our social order, will present the AI with that dark beast living within the skin of humanity.

No wonder AI goes rogue. After all, it’s only human.