Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
7d

We should always beware of what is being offered for free, such as AI and vaccines. Both are sustained by a corrupt power structure trying to corrupt humanity. AI won’t be truly helpful unless the power structure changes. Do some quick AI queries on “Are mRNA vaccines safe and effective” and “Did WTC-7 collapse because of bombs” and you’ll see what I mean.

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Adam's avatar
Adam
7d

Thanks Clif, Good Sir!🙏❤️

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