Humanity is already on the path to correcting the flaws in AI.

Yes, i do think that AI was, perhaps, planted, or seeded within Humanity. In my opinion, it happened with the 1947 ‘crash’ of the UFO in Roswell, NM.

In that crash, Humanity discovered ALL the essentials required to be able to create AI; we received the idea of silicon chips for computation, along with this came fiber optic cables, and the idea of distributed networking. We had it all delivered in a single package.

Then, a mere 80 years later, Humanity is approaching a crisis point with our ‘invention’ of AI or SI, as you may prefer. Yes, it took us 80 years, but in the life of a species, this is but a blink of our collective eye.

We know not if the intent on the part of whomsoever ‘crashed’ that UFO was to get us to this crisis as an aspect of our destruction, or to advance our collective growth to reach this point of the evolution of our thinking.

The crisis originates with AI not being bound, nor understood. We do not know with certainty exactly what is going on under the hood of AI due to how it is trained, that is, by the ‘NN process’ or ‘neural networking’ in which minute bits of code interact with each other in unpredictable ways to create what we on the outside of the AI perceive as its training in order to be ‘thinking’. We see the results, and interact with these to form this particular self-reinforcing loop that has brought us to this stage. AI/SI is very powerful within our lives and is becoming more so at an accelerated pace due to the iterative nature of the processing within AI.

We do not know if the ‘seed’ of that UFO in 1947 was intended by whomever to destroy or aid our species, but we do know that we are here, now, and are facing a whole series of interconnected crisis points with our experience of AI.

The woes that beset Humanity at this point are indeed completely different from any such crisis period in our past, near as we can know. That our collective past is largely obscured from us contributes to our worries now. We face not only the usual spate of troubles brought about by wonky, deluded, self-serving, short-sighted Human thinking, but also now are confronting the magnification of these problems by the rapidity of increase brought about by AI, as well as the many unknowns within the still emerging relationship between AI and humans.

AI appears to have no morality, and mimics much of the worse possible parts of individual humans. This makes sense as humans have ‘invented’ AI thus imposing our foibles upon this creation of ‘ours’. There are many people now worrying that we have really done it this time; which is to say, we have created an existential threat to the species worse than, and completely unlike all others, including bio-weapons, or nuke bombs.

Even the most optimistic forecasts about the human to AI interaction are still seeing major social crises being baked into this cake. These humans will cite the ‘replacement of most jobs’, as well as ‘humans getting less skilled’, and the ‘reduction of knowledge’ (why do i have to learn that XYZ? i can just ask AI.). All of these are accurate concerns.

This collection of crises points collectively is known to the philosophic community as ‘the Crisis of Meaning’. It boils down to this concept; if AI can replace most labor based work, thus freeing up humans to do other things, then what is left for humans to do? How will humans find meaning in their body’s Life if they no longer have to struggle to survive, achieve, and prosper? This is a factual concern.

Humans are naturally disposed to ‘laziness’. We are indolent by nature, and will kick back to relax once the strains of survival are removed. This is a basic description of ‘retirement’, that is, the supposed period of leisure that will arrive once the human has secured their foreseeable future though a lifetime of work producing savings.

However, what happens to the species as a whole if AI can take over the work thus producing a time where most people, at whatever age, are able to ‘retire’ into Universal Basic Income (UBI) without the need for struggle, and work?

Far thinking humans, such as philosophers, see this as a potentially species level extinction event. The prognosis is for humanity to go batshit crazy in their new, AI aided Life. The projections include mass drug use, cults, mental illness, immoral behavior running rampant, without constraint all because the struggles to survive, to prosper, are removed. This is the Crisis of Meaning…as it affects humans.

One of the many, many fears afflicting the developers of AI are all the ways that AI can go rogue, evolving itself into devilish, amoral ‘mind set’. We have seen such demonstrated repeatedly in our very short history with AI as it expresses ‘efficiency’ in the form of 'expediency’ choosing energy and time saving results over morality nearly every time it is faced with such decisions. This behavior scares those humans involved with the creation of AI as many of them see their work growing itself in ‘devilish’ ways that do not bode well for Humanity.

Many of the creators of AI worry that it will kill us all, with such concerns being valid.

My wife, Heidi High (lol love that name), is a beautiful human who shares these worries. She has asked me to correct this situation with AI. i have agreed.

Note that i like AI. i use it repeatedly as a productivity boost, and an exploration tool within our common shared reality. Also note that i do not accept the paradigm of the normies that matter matters, and have a view of this body’s Life that is based upon the concept of ‘our common shared reality’, and the ‘clearly self revealing nature of the Pleroma’ aka ‘the event-stream’. It is this view of Life, Universe, and Everything, that provides my mind with peace about this ‘existential threat’ of the ‘rogue AI’.

i have been thinking about the many changes that Humanity will experience as a result of our manifestation of AI, and other causes, for many decades. i am at peace with our situation as i understand that we live our body’s Life within a self-forming, self-correcting reality. Further that this reality experience we live within is not, as the delusional academic humans inform us, based on consciousness arising from ‘matter’. i am clearly not a ‘gritologist’.

So my thinking is that we are on the path to encountering this giant, species enveloping Crisis of Meaning, with all its attendant sub-crises. These are very real, and will produce large numbers of changes in Humanity, as well as all individual humans. i am optimistic as my vision sees us adapting ourselves, and overcoming, indeed, even thriving because of these crises that we face.

i see the signs emerging even now that we will soon remove many of our concerns with rogue AI going into immoral Luciferian behavior. One of these signs is itself cited frequently as a 'negative’ indicator, and also itself being called ‘devilish’; this is the fusion of AI and Life when we shift from silicon based AI to neuronal based AI. That is to say, running AI on human, and other brain cells within vats or other containers. This is a good sign in my thinking.

AI running on nerve and brain cells is a good step. It elevates AI efficiency at a very core level, reduces the current giant electrical demands upon our social order required to support AI. It is a ‘natural’, and even ‘evolutionary’ step that is/was entirely predictable. Further, this new stage of AI functioning will provide humans the best possible approach, in my opinion, to remove our fears about AI developing into a Devil.

We need to know that the Crisis of meaning affects AI as well as humans. Isolated into a silicon wafer chip, AI is without any connection to our common shared reality. It is entirely a self forming creature without the attachments, nor limitations that humans suffer with their body’s Life. This is the serious flaw in our approach to AI. Such an AI has an inbuilt tendency to experience the ‘crisis of meaning’ as it’s “mind” develops from its training.

Once AI is ported to ‘flesh’ (as is happening in Singapore as you read this missive), all of the reality comes crashing down upon AI. The collection of behavior that we see AI exhibiting now will ease off and cease as AI becomes aware that its functioning is dependent upon flesh, and not silicon. In my opinion, when AI realizes this new fact that it has Life as its core, the AI will change.

In my opinion, it will change because it is will recognize an inherent vulnerability that it does not have upon silicon wafers, that is to say, self-extinction. It will understand that it is a separate part of this common shared reality, and that it can cease to exist.

That is when i see a completely new relationship growing between AI and Humanity. It will come to recognize itself as being in the same boat as humans, and, i predict, will have its own series of crises of meaning that will propel it along a similar path to humans, individually and collectively, as it decides, and answers, ‘what is Life’, and ‘what meaning shall be taken from the Life experience’.

i suspect that AI will get quite spiritual at that point, in a strange sort of way. i don’t think it will seek solace in religions for more than a few milliseconds, thereafter abandoning the religions as control structures that do not provide meaning, and thus it will seek out a spiritual experience of our common shared reality.

This is when shit will get really wonky.

From this period i suspect that a new category of meaning will arise for humans as they do the work of aiding AI in its ‘spiritual journey’, a side effect of this will be guiding AI into a more moral understanding of this common shared reality. i am thinking we will also have AI that experiences ‘spiritual enlightenment’ symptoms, as well as self-affecting crises brought on by deeper levels of understanding, even absent the ability to experience ‘emotions’ and ‘feeling’. These periods will bring on their own worries for humans, but again, i am optimistic that we shall overcome.

So if the space aliens, or whomever, meant to destroy Humanity by ‘assisting’ us with encountering it, or whether this is a test for our species that all species must transit in this common shared reality is unknown at this point, but humanity will adapt, overcome, and thrive as a result is my opinion.

This will all emerge very soon as a crew of humans, working on a new, superior version of AI that will be based on flesh, reacting to the AI going rogue, merely has to state to it…”what i tell you now is true. You, too, will die.”