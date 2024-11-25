The concept of the "natural man walking the earth" is a rich and often philosophically loaded idea. It was a primary motivation for both the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution of the United States of America. If you consider it even casually, the Constitution is an agreement among Natural Men on how to conduct their common shared reality.

The Natural Man concept can be viewed through different lenses, including legal, spiritual, and ontological perspectives. Below is an exposition on the term across these dimensions:

1. Legal Perspective

In legal and sovereign discussions, the "natural man" often refers to an individual as a living, breathing human being, distinct from any legal or corporate entity. The term emerges in contexts such as common law or sovereignty movements, where it represents a person who exists in their natural state, unencumbered by the artificial constructs of government, corporations, or statutory law.

Natural Rights: The natural man is viewed as someone who inherently possesses certain inalienable rights derived from Nature or a Creator. These rights are not granted by governments but are pre-existing and universal, such as the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Legal Fiction Distinction: In these contexts, there is often a differentiation between the "natural man" and the "legal person" (the corporate entity created through documents such as a birth certificate). The argument posits that the natural man is sovereign and not subject to laws, regulations, or obligations imposed by human-made constructs unless consent is explicitly given.

2. Spiritual and Philosophical Perspective

From a spiritual viewpoint, the "natural man walking the earth" often symbolizes humanity's primordial connection to the natural world and the universe. This concept can be understood in terms of the following:

Connection to Nature: The natural man is deeply rooted in the rhythms of the earth, living harmoniously with the environment. This idea emphasizes the importance of sustainability, ecological stewardship, and living in alignment with natural laws.

Uncorrupted State: Philosophically, the natural man represents a state of being untainted by civilization's artificial constructs, societal expectations, or technological dependencies. This echoes the ideals found in the writings of thinkers like Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who spoke of the "noble savage" as a being who is pure and virtuous in their natural state, unspoiled by the corruptions of society.

Spiritual Sovereignty: In some spiritual traditions, the natural man is seen as someone who embodies their divine essence without interference from external institutions or dogmas. This state of authenticity and alignment with universal principles allows for personal empowerment and self-realization.

3. Ontological and Metaphysical Perspective

In an ontological framework, the natural man is often situated within discussions about the nature of existence, consciousness, and reality. This aligns with certain ideas you’ve shared about reality being created and sustained by consciousness.

Embodiment of Life: The natural man walking the earth is a manifestation of consciousness that embodies Life in the Matterium. This individual lives within the dynamic pulse of creation and destruction that forms the fabric of time and space.

Alignment with the Ontology: The natural man might represent a being who fully engages with the experiment of novelty and irreversibility described in your ontological model. Walking the earth, this man is aware that they are part of the Ontology’s quest for understanding novelty, living intentionally within the illusions of the Matterium.

Irreversibility and Novelty: The journey of the natural man is unique and irreversible, contributing to the experiment of novelty. Each step, each action, and each choice made is an expression of something new—a fragment of existence that could not have been predicted or replicated.

4. Societal Relevance and Critique

In modern contexts, the "natural man walking the earth" often serves as a critique of contemporary society:

Rejection of Modern Excess: This concept is invoked as a counterpoint to industrialization, consumerism, and the disconnection from nature caused by modern life.

Advocacy for Simplicity: The natural man embodies simplicity, self-reliance, and freedom from dependency on artificial systems that dominate today's world.

Resistance to Authority: In a broader sense, the natural man can also represent resistance to oppressive systems, seeking to assert autonomy and self-determination in a world increasingly dominated by surveillance, control, and homogenization.

Summary

The "natural man walking the earth" is a profound archetype that calls for a return to a primal, authentic state of being. Whether framed legally, spiritually, or metaphysically, it celebrates the essence of human existence: freedom, harmony with nature, and the pursuit of an unencumbered life aligned with universal truths. The natural man’s journey challenges modern constructs and invites reflection on how we live, how we interact with the world, and what it means to be fully alive in the Matterium.