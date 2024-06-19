Even IF any of these 'currency revaluations' were to take place, look how long such a thing would span...

The currency reform in France during the late 1950s and early 1960s, known as the introduction of the "new franc" or "nouveau franc," was a significant, and long, financial operation. This reform was announced by President Charles de Gaulle on December 27, 1958, and the new franc was introduced on January 1, 1960. The process took approximately one year of preparation before the actual swap occurred.

The new franc was worth 100 old francs, and the transition period included an extensive public information campaign, the printing of new banknotes and coins, and the gradual replacement of the old currency in circulation. By the end of 1960, the majority of the old francs had been exchanged, and the new franc was firmly established as the currency of France.

So you took a 99% haircut on this swap. The swap itself took one year, the financial ramifications continued on for another 4 years.

In 1960, the population of France was approximately 46 million people. The currency reform affected the entire population of the country as everyone had to transition from the old franc to the new franc. This took a year. For 46 million people.

Globally, the population in 1960 was around 3 billion people. Therefore, the French population involved in the currency swap represented roughly 1.5% of the world's population at that time.

So….IF a global currency ‘revaluation’ were to take place, it could reasonably be expected to take what? 100 years? !?

But...of course we are digital…! No worries….except, most of Humanity is NOT digital. Yet.

Thus, IMO, even if we are talking a digital ‘swap’, given what is known about technology roll-outs, it likely would take no less than 10 years.