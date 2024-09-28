Design and Method for the generation of electricity from initial impulse without fuel, nor mechanical intervention:

Requirements:

Two permanent magnets are required. 1) a cylinder magnet, solid or hollow, with a length to width ratio of 3 to 1.

A ring magnet with an interior diameter equal to 3 to 8 times the outside diameter of the cylinder magnet. The ring magnet depth on the interior edge should be equal to 1/8th the length of the cylinder magnet.

Ordinary electrical wiring sufficient to the demands of the loads generated. Will vary with the size of the apparatus.

Design:

A cylinder magnet, solid or hollow, has a swivel mechanism affixed the the center, longitudinal, rotational point at one end. This swivel is metallic, and a conductor.

The cylinder magnet is suspended from its swivel on a *heavily* insulated, copper conductor. Gauge must be proportionate to the diameter of the cylinder magnet. Length from the point of suspension must be between 3 and 8 times the length of the cylinder magnet. The suspending wire should be passed through a non conductive mount which prevents slide but allows swing.

This cylinder magnet is suspended within as close as possible to the mid point of the diameter of a ring magnet. The ring magnet is between 3 and 8 times the diameter of the cylinder magnet. The difference in the range will impact speed and electricity generation, and also amperage, and wear on the mechanism.

The ring magnet is held rigid horizontally by non conductive mounts such that the cylinder magnet bottom is just even with the bottom of the thinner ring magnet. Thus the cylinder magnet has 1/8th of its length within the ring magnet.

The ring magnet should have an appropriate wiring connection at some point on the outer edge that will not impact the interior surface. This provides the anti-pole to the swivel connected wire.

Operation:

To operate it is only necessary to begin the rotation of the cylinder magnet by any means on the interior edge of the ring magnet. Once it begins to either rotate or swivel, the other action will occur, thus a rotation of the cylinder magnet induces it to ‘run’ along the interior edge, and thus around the restraining swivel mount. Or, the swinging of the restrained cylinder magnet by the wire will induce it to spin where it contacts the ring magnet inner edge.

Cautions on operation: The ability of the cylinder to rotate will be dependent on relative strengths of the two magnets. A stronger ring magnet may require that the cylinder be less deep into it, thus riding more along the upper, inner, edge.

Too weak a ring magnet may induce violent oscillation of the cylinder in which it careens around the interior at extreme angles. This WILL lead to breakage.

The operation is not perpetual as the rotation will wear down gradually, however, it is an excess energy generator in that it will generate more energy output than is created by the effort to get the cylinder magnet to rotate. Further, that generation may proceed for some time after an expectation of it is exhausted. There are many variables affecting both the generation levels, and length of time that they continue.