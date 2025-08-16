Common Shared Reality

Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!Common Shared RealityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1,466Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!Common Shared RealityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore76Common Shared RealityIt's a complexity...clif highAug 16, 20251,466Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!Common Shared RealityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore76ShareTranscriptclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent Episodesi blame Heidi tooAug 19 • clif highChangesAug 13 • clif highKARMA WARS!Aug 11 • clif highPerplexityAug 4 • clif highWelcome to The Time ZoneJun 21 • clif highTEOTWAWKI 2027Jun 5 • clif highExpectation of RevelationJun 3 • clif high