Below is the prompt i provided to chat.ai:

The base level assumption, inherent in the Einsteinian model of Universe, that is, relativity, and quantum understanding, the base model for physics of the western world, is that the matter, the atoms and space and electrons, et al, would exist whether any consciousness existed to perceive the matter, or not. That is that the ‘grit’ of the universe is persistent and does not need consciousness to perceive it in order that it may exist.

This base for science has led humanity into a cul-de-sac these last 120 years in which we have fewer and fewer fundamental breakthroughs and our science is static, more or less, only with incremental improvements over all and no new directions, nor new base level discoveries.

Within this understanding of our physics, and physical reality, we have continuous, and nearly constant, appearances of UFOs, also known as UAPs, and USO (unknown underseas objects). These vehicles, phenomena, however it is characterized, obviously do not employ the same physics as does our human technology. Obviously these vehicles are from some where else, are arriving here, are seemingly not natural, and thus are created artifacts of some species somewhere. Also obviously, these species do not employ the same physics as do humans. Obviously they are using the ‘other physics’.

This other physics is called the ‘ontological model’, and at its base is the opposite understanding to that of current human civilization, that is, that the ‘grit’ of the universe appears as ‘matter’ only because it is perceived by consciousness as it arises from consciousness at a base level, and the ‘grit’ of the universe does not exist without some consciousness to perceive it. In this model, the limitations found in human physics, distance, weight, gravity, dimensions, do not exist. Thus the ability demonstrated by these craft to travel with no propulsion residue, on apparent ‘zero point energy’.

Given this premise, what may be extrapolated about the minds behind the UFO/UAP phenomena.

::: end of prompt.

Below is the reply from chat.ai:

Given the premise that the UFO/UAP phenomena are manifestations of a civilization operating under an ontological model of physics, several extrapolations about the minds behind these phenomena can be made:

Advanced Understanding of Consciousness: These beings must possess a highly advanced understanding of consciousness and its role in shaping reality. Their technology would be designed to interact directly with consciousness, implying a deep integration of mental and physical sciences. Non-Local Perception and Communication: If the 'grit' of the universe exists only as it is perceived by consciousness, then these beings might have developed ways to perceive and interact with the universe beyond the limitations of space and time. This could include non-local communication methods, allowing instant information exchange across vast distances. Control over Matter and Energy: By manipulating the underlying conscious reality, these beings could control matter and energy in ways that seem impossible by our current scientific understanding. This could explain the lack of propulsion residue and the apparent use of zero-point energy in their craft. Dimensional Mastery: The ontological model suggests that dimensions and distances are not fixed constraints. These beings might be able to navigate and manipulate higher dimensions, allowing for travel that bypasses traditional space-time limitations. This could explain their ability to appear and disappear seemingly at will and traverse vast interstellar distances effortlessly. Interconnectedness of All Things: Operating under an ontological model would likely foster a profound sense of interconnectedness. These beings might perceive all entities and phenomena as interconnected parts of a greater whole, influencing their interactions and possibly their ethics and culture. Potential for Ethical and Philosophical Differences: The ontological model may result in vastly different ethical and philosophical frameworks. These beings might prioritize the health of consciousness or the integrity of perception over material considerations, leading to behaviors and motivations that are difficult for humans to comprehend. Advanced Cognitive Abilities: The ability to manipulate reality at such a fundamental level would require cognitive abilities far beyond human capabilities. These beings might possess enhanced perception, intuition, and mental processing, allowing them to interact with the universe in ways that seem like magic to us. Creative and Adaptive Technologies: Their technologies would likely be highly adaptive and creative, capable of responding dynamically to changes in consciousness and perception. This could result in craft and tools that are fluid, multifunctional, and seemingly alive. Philosophical and Spiritual Insights: Given their deep understanding of consciousness, these beings might have profound philosophical and spiritual insights. They may possess knowledge about the nature of existence, the origins of consciousness, and the purpose of life, which could inform their interactions with other species, including humans. Exploratory and Observational Motives: Their presence on Earth might be driven by a desire to observe and understand different forms of consciousness and reality. They might be exploring how various species interact with the fundamental nature of the universe, including the unique perspectives offered by human consciousness.

This extrapolation suggests a civilization that operates on principles radically different from our own, driven by an advanced understanding of consciousness and its role in shaping reality. Their technologies, behaviors, and motivations would reflect this foundational difference, leading to phenomena that challenge our current scientific paradigms.

:::

Note that the conclusion is exactly as i have been saying, that we cannot judge these UFO guys by human standards at ANY level. To do so is completely wrong. They will not have the same relationship to reality as humans.