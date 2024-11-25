Fighting off cancer? Know someone who is?

Don’t neglect your Ki connection.

Here is a listing of tonics, many of which have anticancer properties, but which are offered not for those aspects, but rather as energy, mood, mental clarity, and Ki (Life force/energy) support.

Fighting cancer is a depressing, slow, difficult slog on a moment by moment basis. These herbal tonics will aid your mental clarity and focus, which will aid your mood, and endurance on the daily push for success.

Note…..BIG NOTE….that not all tonics are suitable for all bodies and all times and under all conditions. So go into this with the expectation that you will try many before you settle on something compatible with your body at this time. Note also that as you defeat the cancer, even then, with success, your biochemistry will be changing, and thus your need for specific tonics is expected to change.

BIG NOTE NUMBER TWO: If you have a physician, run your choices by them JUST to be sure that they don’t conflict with aspect of your treatment plan. DON’T BE STUPID. Ask your doctor.

If you are fighting TURBO CANCER, you will need to be very aggressive.

Anyway. Here is the list. Some notes for caution are included.

Name: Chuchuhuasi

Benefits: Energy boost, anti-inflammatory, pain relief, supports recovery from fatigue.

Cycling and Notes: Use for 2-3 weeks, then take a 1-week break to avoid overloading.

Hormonal Impacts: No significant hormonal impacts reported, but can improve stamina indirectly.

Name: Ginseng (Panax)

Benefits: Enhances mental clarity, supports adrenal function, boosts immune system.

Cycling and Notes: Take for 3 weeks, then 1-week off. Siberian ginseng can be alternated for variety.

Hormonal Impacts: Can influence cortisol levels; use cautiously with adrenal fatigue.

Name: Maca Root

Benefits: Improves mood, stabilizes energy levels, supports hormonal balance.

Cycling and Notes: Use consistently for 2-3 months, then take a 2-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: Strong hormonal impact, balances estrogen/testosterone; choose red, black, or yellow maca based on needs.

Name: Yerba Maté

Benefits: Enhances alertness, supports mood, provides antioxidants and mild stimulation.

Cycling and Notes: Suitable for daily use; avoid excessive amounts to prevent overstimulation.

Hormonal Impacts: Minimal hormonal impacts; safe stimulant.

Name: Guayusa

Benefits: Provides calm focus, boosts mental clarity, antioxidants, and energy.

Cycling and Notes: Can be taken daily; best used in the morning or mid-afternoon to avoid sleep disturbance.

Hormonal Impacts: No hormonal impacts reported.

Name: Rhodiola Rosea

Benefits: Adaptogen, reduces fatigue, improves focus, enhances resilience to stress.

Cycling and Notes: Cycle 3 weeks on, 1 week off to maintain effectiveness.

Hormonal Impacts: Minimal hormonal impacts; supports adrenal health indirectly.

Name: Cat’s Claw

Benefits: Immune support, anti-inflammatory, reduces oxidative stress.

Cycling and Notes: Use for 2 months, then take a 2-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: No direct hormonal impacts; supports immune health.

Name: Ashwagandha

Benefits: Reduces stress, enhances mental focus, supports adrenal function, and improves mood.

Cycling and Notes: Use daily for 6-8 weeks, then take a 1-2 week break.

Hormonal Impacts: Can influence cortisol and thyroid function.

Name: Cordyceps

Benefits: Boosts energy, supports respiratory health, enhances stamina and recovery.

Cycling and Notes: Best taken daily for 1-2 months, then a 1-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: No significant hormonal impacts; boosts ATP production.

Name: Pau d’Arco

Benefits: Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, supports immune health, and enhances detoxification.

Cycling and Notes: Use for 1 month, then take a 1-2 week break.

Hormonal Impacts: No direct hormonal impacts.

Name: Eleuthero

Benefits: Adaptogen, enhances energy and stamina, improves recovery from stress.

Cycling and Notes: Cycle 4 weeks on, 2 weeks off.

Hormonal Impacts: Mild cortisol regulation.

Name: Schisandra Berry

Benefits: Supports liver function, improves focus and mood, reduces stress, and boosts immunity.

Cycling and Notes: Use daily for 1-2 months, then take a 1-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: No direct hormonal impacts.

Name: Muira Puama

Benefits: Enhances mood, supports cognitive function, reduces fatigue.

Cycling and Notes: Cycle 3 weeks on, 1 week off.

Hormonal Impacts: May enhance testosterone in some individuals; use cautiously.

Name: Suma Root

Benefits: Adaptogen, boosts energy, improves endurance, supports hormonal balance.

Cycling and Notes: Use for 3-4 weeks, then take a 1-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: Known as "Brazilian ginseng"; may regulate hormone levels indirectly.

Name: Holy Basil

Benefits: Reduces stress, enhances mood, supports mental clarity, and balances energy.

Cycling and Notes: Use daily for up to 2 months, then take a 1-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: Mild hormonal impacts; can lower cortisol.

Name: Bacopa Monnieri

Benefits: Enhances memory, reduces stress, supports cognitive function.

Cycling and Notes: Use consistently for 12 weeks to see full benefits; no strict cycling required.

Hormonal Impacts: No direct hormonal effects.

Name: Catuaba Bark

Benefits: Improves mood, enhances focus, supports energy and libido.

Cycling and Notes: Cycle 3 weeks on, 1 week off.

Hormonal Impacts: Mild hormonal effects; may enhance testosterone indirectly.

Name: Goji Berry

Benefits: Antioxidants, boosts mood, supports eye health, and provides mild energy.

Cycling and Notes: Can be consumed daily as part of the diet or as a tea.

Hormonal Impacts: No direct hormonal effects.

Name: Tribulus Terrestris

Benefits: Supports vitality, improves stamina, and enhances mood.

Cycling and Notes: Use for 3-4 weeks, then take a 1-week break.

Hormonal Impacts: May enhance testosterone; use with caution for hormonal-sensitive conditions.