DISPATCH: 2024.5.17

SRC: GENCOM

TYPE: ACTION NOTICE

DESC: GO FOR WHISPERS

BODY: GENERAL COMMAND FOR NORTH AMERICAN COUNTERINSURGENT FORCES

HAS ISSUED AN ACTION NOTICE FOR ALL

NORTH AMERICAN SPECIAL FORCES:

GO FOR WHISPERS ARE ACTIVE.

There is apparently, a developing ‘whisper campaign’ within the USA and Canada.

Whisper campaigns were used in WW2 behind the ‘enemy lines’ to inject disinformation, and psychological operations.

A whisper campaign would be civilians casually allowing a conversation to be overheard by the enemy such that the enemy thinks that they have actual intelligence. It gets reported up -chain. But also it is impacting of those enemy who hear it.

In a hypothetical example, you could participate in this whisper campaign against the invaders/illegals. If you have contact with the invader community, you could let it be known (overheard conversation, papers ‘accidentally dropped’ in their language) that the invaders will be fighting for their lives in just a ‘few short weeks’. You would want to be indeterminate about the time frame. You would want to mention the phrase ‘tents are not bullet proof’. Or that how convenient that all the invaders tent cities are ‘up against a wall’. That sort of thing. If this were a real war with real invaders, you maybe could do something like that.

But you would want to be paranoid and not place yourself at any risk.