It came as a shock.

She said it just so blunt.

It was something of a face slap. i admit that.

i didn’t see it coming. And worse, Heidi was just so factual about it when she said it. She just said it. Like that. Like laying a salmon down on the table. Blam. There it is. Blunt, and brutal.

After all this time i was kicking myself. i should have had a clue but nope, just going along in my own happy buzz version of our common shared reality, then wham, she hits me with it.

Well, maybe i should be more understanding, after all it’s her body’s Life involved too. Really can’t blame her. Well, not much.

Of course there are all those man-woman dynamics involved; it is a core issue for couples. With those hidden triggers of control, masculinity, all that stuff.

Plus we have this whole number thing involved with us, what do they call it these days? The ‘age gap’...that business. Certainly there have to be generational pressures on this situation as well.

Still. It hurt a bit. Gotta be honest.

But...well if that’s the only way she’ll go along with me on this, then that’s just how it will have to be. i want her to do that with me.

And she did agree to it, in spite of her misgivings and reluctance. Not many women would you know.

i am not kicking too much, just a bit of a grumble. So what if Heidi said that the only way she will go to Antarctica with me is if she gets to drive the floaty RV… so she doesn’t like the way i drive!

Eh, WTAF?!? Doesn’t like the way i drive?! 10 and 2, baby! All the way! 10! and 2!

Hmmm….but it seems i can live with that. Heidi is gorgeous, fills out a snow suit very well indeed...and as long as she is pilot, that for sure makes me the Captain of our little pirate ship.

“Ok, pilot-sweetie...set a course South...to Antarctica~!”