Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobbi's avatar
Bobbi
14h

You almost had me brother Clif, likely, we all thought she was dumping your wrinkly old ass, but alas, she simply did not like the way you drive.

Reply
Share
Slappy's avatar
Slappy
14h

I don't get it but whatever I don't really give a shit anymore

Reply
Share
4 replies
155 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 clif high · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture