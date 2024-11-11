Below is a list extracted from the cross links that join data sets and their prescient language sets. These cross links provide context of the data sets’ dominant aspects relative to each other.

There have been a number of emergency demands on my time this past week, and it has not been possible to allocate time to devote to putting this information into a more coherent presentation, nor to do the next layers of processing that provides details and timing clues. This processing may not be completed due to my time constraints.

These headlines are forecasts. As of this processing, and absent the referential layers processing, these would be expected to show up in media after December 3. These may represent existent trends now. If so, the expectation is that these trends would be significantly boosted in press/notice after December 3.

Most of these forecasts should be manifest by end of Fall, 2025. This is whether it is a case of an event, or just the language about a possible version of that event appearing. The problem is that we are now in active information war, and information can be expected to be distorted as a result. SO the assumption is herein: possible, not probable until it manifests.

This is as much as I could get to in the time available. These descriptions are not in a cohesive temporal order. They won’t manifest in this order.

****

Self-abuse parade leads to confrontation & deaths. Maybe UK? Maybe central Europe.

Politicians shunned and attacked. Can’t walk the streets. Democrats now & former attacked in daily life over past stuff. Also Canadian and Europe political staff/officialdom attacked on the streets. Many events in a short period. Staged?

Politicians request money for ‘security squads’ to protect politicians from their public. FED people attacked. Beat up. More security.

Space alien hearings overshadowed? Disrupted? Surprises. Some cross links have ‘kidnapping’ within the set. This set is also replete with many references to mainstream news, and mainstream/propaganda media reporting that there is ‘rebellion’ within USA military. This ‘rebellion’ language is extensively cross linked over to ‘army units’ as in ‘rebellion’. These sets also include references to politics and the recent election. It’s not possible to separate out the ‘rebellion’ that is within the USA military industrial complex, and USA military units, over the ‘space aliens’ from the ‘rebellion’ over the Trump election win that is being used as a wedge by the ELohim worship cult in their continuing battle to first enslave, then kill off humanity.

There are sets that include references to ‘fighting’ within the military industrial complex, over the aliens, their technology, and ‘reporting issues’. This latter seems to be the phrase that is labeling those sets where the Break-away corporations ‘fail to report’ their progress, et al to officialdom.

Many sets for fighting within military, as well as fighting between military units (organized) and the ‘civilian invaders’. This section is interesting as a ‘newspaper’ is cited as reporting on the ‘poor migrants’ being attacked by military units, with heavy casualties on both sides. Many killed apparently. Much of it video streamed by people who are trapped in the fighting. Then the MSM comes out & says ‘evil military’ and ‘innocent migrants’. The sets have cross links indicating that the newspaper building is ‘raided’ and ‘torched’ by civilians who are really pissed. These sets have ‘APC (armored personnel carriers)’ and other ‘light armor’ on the streets in several USA cities, and interestingly, on many ‘inter-state highways’. These are described as ‘containment’ maneuvers that seemingly will be in place for most of 2025 once they are rolled out. OF COURSE, note that this is a forecast of language appearing, so this could be in the sets due to the [DS] media pumping out propaganda.

Many sets with ‘arrests’ as the dominating aspect. Many of the attributes suggest that the arrests are at different levels, and are forecast to appear in the spew of social media as both personal reports, as well as happenstance video recordings. Some of the arrests appear to be trafficking/Diddy/Epstein related and have BIGLY political and religion connections. Many normie heads are cracking open. Along with the arrests, which seemingly just go on and on for months for various levels of crimes, comes information releases that include a lot, like a LOT of stuff that will be connected to UFOs and Antarctica, in spite of govt (after Trump returns in January) trying very much to suppress the information.

Antarctica more revealings yet…casualties of ancient wars exposed. Public gets pissed about an ‘installation’ in Antarctica. Maybe a weather warfare place. The focus of public attention causes DOD/CIA guys to run to cover. Old buildings revealed. Global excitement irritates government. Lots of new information being revealed by government sources. These will be attacked by USA govt shills. Some issues arise relative to terms of Antarctica Accord between governments. Disruption of passage language forecasting an escalation of tensions there. Connected by cross links to UFOs. All of the UFO stuff is cross linked back to the ‘break-down’ of the dollar system, and USA politics, and Israel/ELohim worship cult.

Cryptos rush upward. Plus crash of banks. Propaganda barrage from FED & Central banks is choked off by events overtaking their lies. Internal scramble. People bail on positions/jobs. Inflation of petrodollar increases at an increasing rate that causes waves of freak-out in govt including new Trump guys, and brings large impacts to government at civil service level, and at budget setting levels. Congress is in chaos not only because of politics & chicanery, but also because of dying petrodollar.

FED tries to save itself. And its downstream dependents = Rockefeller family structure. Oil biz. Messy. Scapegoats needed. People rebelling over prices.

Elohim Worship Cult uses the EURO and EU banks as a weapon to bring down some form of petrodollar derivative. An act of war level financial attack. Bankster vs Bankster. This causes a bigger than anticipated problem/crash and exposes more than they wanted and they try to ‘undo’ it, or mitigate it.

At this same time, more UFOs. Derivatives crash. Major global ‘financial structure’ impact, but far less ‘economy impact’ than anticipated immediately. Sigh of relief too early. Biz starts grinding to halt in many areas sporadically.

Discontinuity emerges with derivative crash & commodity explosion. Silver gold crypto rise rapidly, by the minute, hard to track, heading to unobtainium. But who is stupid enough to sell for FRN dollars?? Lots of talk of 1 million dollar BTC. New companies take up business of gold (in quantity) for BTC.

Some of the QFS guys jittery as fuck. Lots of new info coming out on the scam level of QFS & all the ‘revals’. Some levels of details showing up about the ‘shoot out at the QFS corral’ which is really a conference. But the data is saying that more than one shooter is likely. So perhaps the QFS fellow defends himself.

Discontinuity is a big deal. This is another ‘shoot out situation’. Govt doesn’t want it. Data reads as though Trumpers made a deal to continue the suppression of information about ZPT (zero point tech) and to boost the Petroleum industry, especially USA focused, and to have a ‘revival’ of the Petrodollar in a new form, based on USA production capacity, and a tariff structure. Basically, returning us to pre-1904 financial structure. Data suggests this won’t happen as planned as there will be unexpected fighting over/with currencies, and ‘mistakes’ will happen relative to social moods that then turn into ‘runs’ and ‘revolts’. These will force open ‘festering bad deals’, and also provide the ‘easy path’ of ‘allowing pain (financial/global)’. It seems govt will be driven by fear of the rising Populace into ZPT/Discontinuity.

Forced to Discontinuity by derivative crash & assault on USA bonds, govt is melting down at many levels. Same time yet more UFO stuff. Actual discussions in major propaganda media about ‘aliens’, and their activities in our space. Some people freaking out as release of info spreads very rapidly. Lots of language on Discontinuity is going to be hugely wrong, but much will be exactly accurate. New companies are forming faster than government can keep track. Innovation Boom manifesting first wave should be visible by July 2025. Many of these companies taking over tasks formerly done by collapsing govt.

Lots of rumors about both political and financial stuff overwhelms media as the derivatives breaking reveals the plots & puts spotlight on EWC (mostly the central European families). More UFOs. More contention in the background with “annoying aliens”. Woo guys getting tapped by various corps & national governments to aid their approach to interaction with aliens. Some really goofy ideas get to circulating. Many woo people really pissed about NOT getting ‘disappeared’ into the space alien effort, and will be annoyingly vocal about it.

Interesting hint of an ‘invention’ that improves human gut efficiency. Not a device, probably, a supplement or ?? that makes your gut absorb twice as much nutrients from foods. This may be a gut bacteria? Like really ancient one, or discovered in an ancient ??? something. Anyway a real game changer & gets Elon’s attention b/c it means you need maybe 1/3 the amount of food for space flight *using the ancient rockets approach to space flight where months are anticipated in transit.

**** this is all that could be analyzed in the time available. But enough to suggest that disruption and disturbance is ahead for these next months into and through 2025. ****