It’s @elonmusk’s fault.

Don’t bitch at me.

Will @elonmusk be responsible for the deaths of IDF (israeli occupation forces) and MOSSAD agents here in USA?

Is @elonmusk responsible, at least in part, for the continued well being of my stalkers?

Is it necessary that @elonmusk be notified of where to find the left-over bits of any israeli stalkers that come to a harsh ending? Is there some form of international agreement saying we have to tell the IDF where to find their remains?



As my bitchin’ & moanin’ in yesterday’s audio indicated, there are these stalkers who continue to appear here just to harass me. All of the stalkers encountered so far with the exception of one, have been jews. There have been 3 females, and 7 males, that have been identified. They appear to be working in a coordinated fashion. I have been dealing with their antics for these last 4 years. I have suffered some level of loss from these interactions, and my opinion of these minions is very low.

Probably they are israeli. They have IDF style communications apps and gear. They have their own (illegal due to signal strength) WIFI hotspot. It is powered by a small genset. They have two of the Mercedes chassis built Airstream camp vans, and several other cars.

Back in the initial days of the Covid Lockdown, I made a vid about how people could easily, and mostly safely, cope with the horse mounted police. My suggestion, verified by my own experience, and horse people, was that the crowd should all wave small cloths over their heads. The fluttering motion at near eye level would cause much anxiety in the horses, and they would NOT want to proceed, and likely WOULD fail to obey their controllers (police riding them). This tactic was used successfully in both Australia and New Zealand.

That video got me in trouble. There were complaints to Youtube, who promptly said “so much for your ass” & started squeezing my ability to put videos on their platform. The AU & NZ governments called the Biden Regime and instructed them to have the FBI rattle my cage, which they obediently did. What is pertinent now is that one of the visits from the FBI, bearing in mind it is a 4 hours, 21 minute, drive from their offices in King County to my residence, had the FBI being tailed (unknowingly?) by my jew stalkers. Note that the FBI guys loved taking the day off to come out here & get away from the office. In general, they thought hassling a 70 year old recovering from cancer over white handkerchiefs was stupid, but it is very pretty out here. The first FBI guy was just fascinated by logging trucks. He was stationed here from out of state and had never seen any until coming down here.

So now the issue is that X (really Twitter, who the fuck are we kidding?) is going to give all my Twitter data to the IDF (the israeli occupation forces) in less than a month. Ok, so they claim it is a private firm, but, again, who are we kidding? IDF owns the company that X will provide with YOUR data in less than a month.

And my data. So in less than a month, will this israeli firm, subordinate to their occupation forces, and mossads, have my X data? Does it include simm card id? Will they have IRL GPS data? Will it lead to increased coordination of their stalkers against me? Will that lead to a bad outcome for their minions?

And X needs to provide some answers: Is it necessary that @elonmusk be notified of where to find the left-over parts of any israeli occupation force secret agent stalkers here in the USA that come to a harsh ending? Is there some form of international agreement saying we have to tell the IDF (israeli occupation forces) where to find the bits and pieces? Do we just post this info on X?

Just asking to get the protocol clarified so there is no bitching later.