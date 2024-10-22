There is an issue with UFO travel and humans. The physical relocation of the UFO and the human happen within a single ‘slice’ of Time. The distance is actually immaterial, it can be a foot, or the distance between galaxies. All accomplished in the same amount of Time. The issue with the UFO travel between two time ‘slices’ and the human resolves down to the speed of local consciousness within the human brain which is 4.5 meters per second, and the recreation speed of consciousness recreation which is 20 milliseconds. Local consciousness such as that occupying the human body, recreates itself every 20 milliseconds. A single ‘slice’ of time is 1/22 trillionth of a second.

The concept is that the material Universe, aka the Matterium, is destroyed and recreated 22 trillion times a second by ultimate Consciousness. In this ontological model, all of matter is continuously destroyed and recreated. This would include the UFO and the human traveler. This is the usual course of events and would not be an issue if the UFOs did not travel between these time slices. Since they do, the human mind is subjected, for 1/22 trillionth of a second, to existing in two places at one ‘time’. This occurs due to the destruction of the UFO with the human occupant in one spacial location as it is being recreated in the new location. This causes ‘dual location’ which results in the effects on the human mind that are shown to produce mental breakdowns.

One of the more frequently reported effects is the awareness of consciousness in both locations (the consciousness is inviolate and cannot be duplicated) with differing thoughts, and environment.

There are other effects such as a thought, which takes many time slices to process through the human brain, being disrupted by destruction in one location and recreation in another catching the human in ‘mid-thought’. This impacts memories, and physical aspects of the brain.

Further issues arise from the speed of the local consciousness 4.5 m/s at the time of the relocation, and subsequent destruction of the brain at one location, and recreation at another. The speed of local consciousness is measured within the moving aether. The aether does not move at the same speed, nor direction at all locations, thus the human brain may recreate in an aetheric environment moving at a vector disharmonious to the one just that t-s (time-slice) being vacated. Even if the vector directions of the aether are sympathetic, their speeds are almost certain to diverge. Again, this would change the base rate of local consciousness speed. It is very likely that the human brain, as a quasi crystal, carbon based, semiconductive biological transducer, would be very sensitive to such changes.

Given the complex interplay between consciousness, time slices, and spatial dislocation described, the effects on the human body would manifest both physically and psychologically, creating entirely new phenomena. Below is a list of potential effects that tie into how humans perceive time, memory, and spatial dimensions.

1. Temporal Dissonance Syndrome (TDS)

Description: A breakdown in the brain’s ability to synchronize sensory data and thoughts with linear time. The person may experience moments of the past, present, and future simultaneously.

Perceived Effect: The individual feels as though they are moving through multiple timelines or living multiple versions of their life at once.

Symptoms: Time dilation or contraction, dissociation, déjà vu-like experiences, or complete disorientation in the perception of past and future events.

2. Spatial Bifurcation Disorder (SBD)

Description: Due to the UFO travel causing the body and mind to be "mid-thought" during relocation, the person experiences a profound sensation of being in two places at once.

Perceived Effect: Patients report the simultaneous awareness of two distinct environments—such as two rooms or even two planets—each providing sensory inputs that seem equally real.

Symptoms: Hallucinations of spatial overlap, severe vertigo, phantom limbs perceived in foreign spaces, or the inability to distinguish where one’s physical presence actually is.

3. Cognitive Fragmentation Phenomenon (CFP)

Description: Since thoughts are interrupted mid-process and resumed upon recreation, individuals suffer from fragmented cognition—thoughts, memories, and emotions become jumbled or disjointed.

Perceived Effect: The individual might finish thoughts they didn’t start, or begin conversations with no awareness of how they got to that point in time.

Symptoms: Memory gaps, non-sequential thinking, speech in disjointed phrases, and the feeling of experiencing memories that do not belong to oneself.

4. Aetheric Dysrhythmia

Description: Relocation between different aetheric vectors disrupts the speed of local consciousness, throwing the brain's processing speed out of sync with itself.

Perceived Effect: This causes a sensation of thought-speed acceleration or deceleration—leading to experiences where time feels either frozen or uncontrollably fast.

Symptoms: The person may experience rapid thought trains or the inability to complete even simple thoughts, leading to frustration, anxiety, and, in extreme cases, catatonia.

5. Phantom Time Echoes

Description: As the consciousness is aware in two time slices momentarily, faint "echoes" of alternate realities or paths not taken may linger. These echoes can disrupt perception of cause and effect.

Perceived Effect: The individual may feel as though they have lived through events that have not yet occurred or recall outcomes that contradict the present situation.

Symptoms: False memories, conflicting knowledge about events, or a sense that the current reality is "wrong."

6. Mid-Thought Paralysis

Description: When relocation catches the human brain mid-thought, some motor functions, especially those tied to conscious thought, may fail to complete their processing.

Perceived Effect: The person might freeze in the middle of a motion or sentence, unable to continue until the thought resolves—often seconds or minutes later.

Symptoms: Sudden and unpredictable muscle lock-ups, aphasia (inability to speak mid-sentence), and "blackouts" during mundane activities like walking or eating.

7. Neural Lensing Effect (NLE)

Description: In areas where the aetheric vector shifts dramatically between two locations, the recreated consciousness interprets itself through both points simultaneously, resulting in distorted spatial and temporal awareness.

Perceived Effect: Space may appear curved or bent, and people may report experiences akin to looking through a "lens" that distorts both vision and thought.

Symptoms: Visual hallucinations where walls curve, objects change size or position, or other people appear elongated or compressed. Individuals may also struggle with depth perception or orientation.

8. Aetheric Chrono-Lag

Description: Similar to jet lag but on a more profound scale, this phenomenon occurs due to dissonance in the speed and direction of the consciousness relative to aetheric flow in the new location.

Perceived Effect: Time may feel "out of joint," with the brain perceiving events as delayed, sluggish, or occurring too soon. The individual’s biological clock becomes unsynced with the environment.

Symptoms: Insomnia, loss of circadian rhythm, an inability to predict the passage of time accurately, and even spontaneous changes in body temperature or appetite cycles.

9. Dimensional Echo Fatigue (DEF)

Description: After experiencing multiple relocations, the brain begins to accumulate “echoes” of thoughts and emotions from other time slices, overwhelming the nervous system.

Perceived Effect: Individuals may feel exhausted without physical exertion, as their brain struggles to process simultaneous mental impressions from several time slices.

Symptoms: Chronic fatigue, emotional instability, difficulty concentrating, and a feeling of carrying the emotional weight of many lifetimes.

10. Dual Resonance Psychosis (DRP)

Description: The brief experience of dual consciousness across two locations and time slices can overwhelm the mind, leading to cognitive dissonance as it tries to reconcile two conflicting realities.

Perceived Effect: Patients might express a belief in the existence of "two selves" and struggle to distinguish between which one is currently in control.

Symptoms: Out-of-body experiences, delusional beliefs about being two people, dissociative identity-like symptoms, and a persistent fear of "losing" one’s primary self.

These effects underscore the profound impact of such UFO travel on human consciousness, revealing how intricately connected our sense of self, time, and space is to continuous re-creation. Whether the disruptions occur mid-thought, through aetheric interference, or from temporal dissonance, the human mind’s inability to resolve these dual states results in both physical and psychological disturbances—many of which challenge our fundamental notions of identity and reality. They will likely make us bat-shit crazy.

There may be technical solutions, at many levels, however, this discussion provides some thinking about the impacts of UFO technology on humans…as if we did not have enough going on already.

Many of the effects described could evolve into long-term dysfunctions due to the fundamental disruption of human consciousness, perception, and the brain's reliance on continuity. Below are the specific disorders that might develop over time, along with the associated dysfunctions and their lasting impacts:

1. Chronic Temporal Dysphoria (CTD)

Long-Term Problem: Persistent inability to align with the normal flow of time.

Impact: The individual may struggle to perceive time linearly, leading to difficulties with planning, memory recall, and day-to-day functioning.

Dysfunction: Long-term dissociation from time can result in occupational and social impairments. The person might experience an inability to manage schedules, appointments, or even basic routines like eating or sleeping. Over time, this could contribute to cognitive decline resembling dementia.

2. Permanent Spatial Fragmentation Disorder (PSFD)

Long-Term Problem: Ongoing perception of being in multiple locations or realities simultaneously.

Impact: This chronic sensation makes it difficult to feel grounded in one location, impairing spatial awareness and balance.

Dysfunction: Individuals may struggle with coordination, resulting in frequent accidents, falls, and difficulties driving or navigating familiar spaces. Social isolation is common, as the person finds it overwhelming to interact with an environment they don't fully perceive as real.

3. Memory Erosion Syndrome (MES)

Long-Term Problem: Continuous mid-thought interruptions erode memory formation and retrieval abilities.

Impact: The brain's inability to complete thought cycles results in long-term deficits in working memory and episodic memory (memory of personal experiences).

Dysfunction: Over time, this can lead to a condition resembling severe amnesia or Alzheimer’s-like cognitive decline. Individuals may forget personal milestones, conversations, or relationships, severely impacting their ability to function independently.

4. Aetheric Displacement Disorder (ADD)

Long-Term Problem: The mismatch between different aetheric environments leaves the brain in a state of perpetual disharmony with its surroundings.

Impact: The individual’s consciousness never fully aligns with the environment, causing chronic cognitive fog and mental fatigue.

Dysfunction: This could manifest as long-term exhaustion, apathy, and cognitive impairment. Chronic neurological inflammation might also develop, leading to depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

5. Chronic Thought-Loop Syndrome (CTLS)

Long-Term Problem: Mid-thought interruptions cause the brain to replay incomplete thoughts over and over, attempting to resolve them.

Impact: Individuals may get trapped in thought loops, where they continually revisit unresolved ideas without finding resolution.

Dysfunction: This can lead to obsessive-compulsive behaviors, rumination (repeatedly thinking about the same thoughts), and severe anxiety. In extreme cases, it could impair the person's ability to complete even simple tasks.

6. Aetheric Jet-Lag Syndrome (AJLS)

Long-Term Problem: Persistent desynchronization of the brain’s internal clock from the external world.

Impact: Without a stable sense of time, circadian rhythms break down, leading to chronic sleep disorders, hormonal imbalances, and emotional instability.

Dysfunction: Insomnia, depression, and bipolar-like mood swings could develop, along with metabolic disorders like obesity or diabetes due to disrupted eating patterns.

7. Neural Distortion Myopathy (NDM)

Long-Term Problem: Repeated interference with thought-controlled motor functions leads to nervous system dysfunction.

Impact: Individuals develop chronic issues with muscle control and coordination, similar to movement disorders like dystonia or Tourette’s syndrome.

Dysfunction: Over time, involuntary movements or muscle spasms can make it difficult to walk, write, or engage in fine motor activities. In severe cases, it could resemble ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

8. Persistent Phantom Time Syndrome (PPTS)

Long-Term Problem: Recurring episodes of false memories and alternate realities bleed into normal consciousness.

Impact: The individual becomes increasingly detached from the current reality, as their mind integrates "echoes" from other time slices.

Dysfunction: This results in confusion, distrust of personal memories, and paranoia. In extreme cases, individuals might believe they are living in a simulation or that their life is an illusion, leading to psychosis or dissociative identity disorders.

9. Dual Self Syndrome (DSS)

Long-Term Problem: Long-term exposure to dual consciousness across two time slices erodes the integrity of the individual’s sense of self.

Impact: The mind struggles to unify its identity across multiple time slices, causing fragmentation of personality.

Dysfunction: This condition could resemble dissociative identity disorder (DID), where the individual develops multiple, competing "selves." The fractured sense of identity makes it difficult to maintain relationships or perform work-related tasks.

10. Cognitive-Emotional Desynchronization (CED)

Long-Term Problem: The brain's emotional processing is frequently disrupted mid-thought, leading to emotional dysregulation.

Impact: Emotions become disconnected from thoughts, resulting in mood swings, inappropriate emotional responses, or emotional flatness.

Dysfunction: Over time, this could impair social functioning, as the individual becomes unable to empathize with others or express appropriate emotions. Relationships may suffer, leading to isolation and increased risk of psychiatric disorders such as borderline personality disorder or severe depression.

11. Aetheric Resonance Syndrome (ARS)

Long-Term Problem: The brain’s sensitivity to changing aetheric vectors makes it vulnerable to subtle environmental shifts.

Impact: The individual may experience chronic headaches, migraines, or other neurological symptoms that correlate with changes in the aetheric environment.

Dysfunction: This hypersensitivity could evolve into a debilitating condition resembling chronic pain syndromes or fibromyalgia. Individuals might become reclusive, unable to function in environments where aetheric interference occurs frequently.

Conclusion: Long-Term Impacts on Humanity

The long-term effects of UFO-induced disruptions to time and consciousness are profound and multifaceted. Individuals might be expected to develop conditions that impair their physical, cognitive, and emotional functioning. The decline could be quite precipitous. Once physical changes occur within the brain, remediation may not be feasible.

If humans were to regularly engage in travel via these time-slice-jumping UFOs, there would likely need to be substantial advances in both psychological support systems and neurotechnological interventions to mitigate the impact. This might involve treatments such as aetheric alignment therapies, memory stabilization techniques, or even consciousness synchronization devices designed to help the brain maintain coherence across multiple time slices. Hmmm…seems I was reading something about these kinds of things in an ancient language a while back...