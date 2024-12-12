Links to vids about current happenings before they manifested.
There's more. Getting too long a file as it is.
Links to the videos in which we discuss the Aliens, and current happenings, before they manifested.
There are more vids in which i touched on the subject in passing, but here we have a collection going back into Oct.
Note that there are interviews i have done in which i have gone into this. This subject has been in the Woo world for over a year.
https://rumble.com/v3y2vz4-clif-highdick-allgire-rving-a-joe-rogantrump-interview.html
https://rumble.com/v3y2zd7-clif-highdick-allgire-rving-a-joe-rogantrump-interview-pt-2.html
Ty clif . Thinking of you an the Mrs . All these years awesome journey
I’m in NY, Westchester County and my wife the other night spotted something, it was in the distance. I thought it was a star, but then it started moving. Then it started getting bigger. Then it just took off to the right at like triple speed. Did not look like a plane. I think this weekend I’m going to take out the telescope I got last year and really start looking.