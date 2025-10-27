Men Only.

T-Waves in this Eternal Now

Wax that board! Surf’s Rising!

Temporal Waves are rolling over you! And they are being created by a future You who is doing shit out in the event-stream right this instance of this Eternal Now!

That’s why you feel that anxiety that seems deep, yet without any cause. It’s that future you, stirring up things in this Eternal Now in the emerging event-stream producing temporal waves that flow out into you in this common shared manifest material reality in what you perceive of as ‘now’.

There is only one direction of flow of these waves, from the event-stream into this material reality. So it’s not even as though there is a future you, but let’s pass on that discussion for this moment.

These T-Waves are rolling out of this Eternal Now at an increasing rate. And the rate of increase is increasing. Everyone is feeling them. Well, mostly lots of men are feeling them. Women not so much. This is because women have and are a direct conduit for conducting Consciousness into this material reality. So they are wired a bit differently within their perceptions (as all males experience every day) which reduces their contact with the manifesting event-stream via their local conscious intent.

The Earth’s electromagnetic resonance fields are wonky. This is one measurable effect of the combined T-Waves pouring into our common shared reality. It correlates with your sleep being ‘rough’ these days.

These T-Waves are individual as well. It’s that individual bit of consciousness voluntarily limiting itself into thinking it is You that is expressing the source of these T-Waves that are rolling ‘back’ onto ‘material you’. That’s the ‘future’ you, or rather you are feeling, and reacting to feelings that are originating within the event-stream that has yet to manifest, what we call ‘future’ out here in material reality.

I don’t know what the fuck is the cause of these T-Waves that are hitting you so hard. It’s big though, and getting closer to manifesting.

Maybe it’s global nuke war. Maybe it’s space aliens inside 3IATLAS. Maybe it’s our greater population about to get a fake alien invasion from government. Maybe it’s that some critical information will spread through the population so fast as to strip huge amounts of power from those in charge. Maybe it’s a pending alien intervention with the buttheaded humanity because our nukes cause them to have galactic internet outages. We all can sympathize with that one. It’s so annoying when your connections are trashed.

We can all feel it at a combined level. Lots of us feel them at the individual level. It’s not very pleasant. It’s not a good feeling of anticipation of happy days. Just saying.

Something wicked this way comes...to quote the ‘bard.

Happy Halloween.