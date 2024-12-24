Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

'Twas the night b4 Christmas, when all through the house Not a creature was stirring, just me with my hand on the mouse; The front door was barred, I was strapped, Because of too many heads, filled with fentanyl and crack. I sat in my chair, staring at the screen, The quiet of night grander , mostly unseen; Hot decaf tea hydrating my thoughts, Had just settled down from the day's shitposts and bots. When through the open door there shone a strange light, I stood from my chair to behold such a sight. My hand went to my pistol as I ran, curious and keen, As out from the mist, stepped a figure serene. The moon light on the new-fallen snow, Gave my red-dot sight reason to glow, And what to my wondering eyes did appear, But an alien form, bringing gifts none could peer. He almost got shot, this lone visitor from space, Carrying devices from some far-off place; He entered the room, his purpose clear and tall, To change our world, once and for all. With careful movements, precise and quick, He unpacked his gadgets, each one unique. There in our living room, under the light, He set up ZPT, ending our energy plight. His form was sleek, his presence intense, No jolliness here, just urgency immense; He wore a suit that shimmered like stars, And his eyes held the weight of many scars. A bundle of tech was strapped to his back, And he handled each item with a knack. His face was stern as he worked on his task, This was no time for pleasantries to bask. He spoke not a word but went straight to his work, Installing the ZPT, he did not shirk. Pointing his device towards our old power grid, He flipped a switch, and closed the energy lid. Turning his head with a nod of his nose, He showed me the screen, as the new energy flows. With one last look, his message was clear, This gift was crucial, his mission sincere. He walked to the door, his job now complete, Leaving behind power so sweet; He stepped into the night, his ship silently awaited, A nod to the sky, and he was elevated. But I heard him transmit, as he faded from sight, "Happy Christmas to Earth, and to all a clean light!"