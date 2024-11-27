Ok, so who farted?

We’re trying to keep a clean amalgam here!

The Ever Present Now has a perceptible width in each of us that varies. Our common shared reality thus has a 'width' to the 'present moment' that is variable based on the beings present. The humans have a more or less 'normal' base width to their EPN that has changed over history. Social interaction can be used as a form of measurement for this. A few centuries back the social interaction was measured in weeks that were required for mail delivery. Now, mere seconds for the routing of electronic messages. This forms a part of your experience of, and expectation of, the manifestation of ‘time’ in this Matterium.

Again, though, the Ever Present Now has a perceptible component. Your body’s senses participate in the EPN, and what we think of as the ‘progress of Time’. Note that Time does not Move, and though our perceptions of it do change, Time itself, in its manifestation, does not Change. It is the Eternal, Ever Present, Now. Inviolate, and Pure.

The Ever Present Now is a complexity. Our minds, cooperating with manifesting reality, create our understanding of, and participation within, the Eternal Now. Our thinking of Time as being a ‘movement’ derives from the event stream that appears within the EPN, and our minds’ attempting to ‘make sense’ of it all. This is part of the complexity that is the EPN.

Time is not complicated, it’s complex.

Things in our reality are complex because your consciousness is participating in that complexity as, and while, you encounter it.

Stated another way: complications have clean edges and they can be unpacked to reveal compounding upon simplicity underlying the structure; complexities have diffuse, irregular edges, with many areas of unformed potentials, as the Local Consciousness (your mind and sense organs supplying it) are participating in the formation of the area under examination by that Local Consciousness.

Your consciousness is helping to form our local expression of the grander common shared reality, thus when you look at it, you are inherently altering it because you are trying to see it as your mind is creating it ahead of the limit of perception of your eyes. Make sense?

As your chunk of consciousness that we call the Local Consciousness that is embodied with flesh is a key component in the formation of the Ever Present Now, and whose perceptions are participatory in forming our shared awareness of the Ever Present Now, with its manifesting Event Stream, you can imagine that Space Aliens, being in this Matterium, are much the same. This is to say, that Space Aliens will also have a variable awareness of the EPN which their minds and senses will be involved in both forming, and perceiving. Minds, bodies, and senses formed in another part of this Matterium with very likely significant differences from humans.

The ‘width’ of the perception of the EPN, for either humans or space aliens, is determined by their bodies, brains, and the connection to their minds. It is the same with Life where ever it may be found in this Matterium.

You can see where this is going, right?

The consideration of the moment, that is this particular EPN, is the EPN, your perception of the width of it, and what happens to that internal, mental understanding of ‘time’, and ‘now’, when the Space Aliens arrive?

It can be seen now, ahead of time, that Time, and our perception of the EPN, that ‘time’ in which our minds, and bodies live, will change precisely with, and because of the space aliens appearance.

Not because the Space Aliens will necessarily impart any new knowledge, or zap you with a space ray….but rather due to their mere presence in the forming of the complexity of our continuously manifesting Ever Present Now.

Consider that in the smell area, a bloodhound dog has an incredibly wide EPN in that it can detect you hours after you have left a location. Another way to think about this is from the POV of the hound’s snout. It’s EPN is so wide that your participation in forming the EPN within a specific location many hours of duration previously can still be detected by the dog’s sensors.

The hound can find you several hours after you have left an area. The dog can easily track your scent through open country, but when we finally narrow it down to the house and the party where you are currently, the dog will have some difficulty as we enter the room with all the people. It will have to sort out its scent senses, involving getting close to each person in turn until a match is detected. This is due to the enclosed atmosphere of the room being an amalgam of the smells emitted by all the participants. It gets even more muddied and difficult for the dog if someone farts.

The Ever Present Now is like that. The perceptible EPN, it’s an amalgam.

When the Space Aliens arrive, and it’s very likely to be dependent on their numbers, our reality changes because the amalgam of our EPN will change by their mere mental/temporal presence.

Time is a complexity.

Farts affect the complexity.