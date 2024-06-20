This is a projection using AI for gasoline costs over this next phase of fiat (FRN/dollar) death. This is a projection. The AI more than doubled these prices when it was asked to take current gold/silver prices into consideration. Further, it projects $800 silver by the end of 2025 IF it is available to be purchased (Unobtainium).

This is just a projection from a software to nudge your thinking about where we are, dollar wise.

Progression of Gasoline Prices (1971-1981)

1971: $0.36 per gallon

1972: $0.36 per gallon

1973: $0.39 per gallon (before the embargo)

1974: $0.53 per gallon (after the embargo)

1975: $0.57 per gallon

1976: $0.59 per gallon

1977: $0.62 per gallon

1978: $0.65 per gallon

1979: $0.88 per gallon (during the Iranian Revolution)

1980: $1.19 per gallon (peak of the crisis)

1981: $1.31 per gallon

Current Context (as of June 2024)

Current Gasoline Prices: Around $3.50 to $4.00 per gallon in the US. (an average. Out here it is consistently over $5.35.

Inflation: Higher than average due to various factors including supply chain disruptions, economic policies, internal USA political, and global events. Projected to run at some level OVER 100% per year by the end of the 2nd year post agreement lapse.

Potential Projections

Fiat currency undergoes significant devaluation as a result of the lapse of the Petrodollar agreement. We can draw parallels with past hyperinflation scenarios, although the actual impact will depend on specific circumstances. Here's a hypothetical progression over the next few years:

Short-Term (1-2 Years): Inflationary Surge: Rapid devaluation of fiat currency could lead to a surge in gasoline prices.

Possible Price Range: $8.00 to $13.00 per gallon. Mid-Term (3-5 Years): Continued Inflation: Sustained inflation could further push prices up, especially if alternative energy sources aren't sufficiently developed to offset demand.

Possible Price Range: $17.00 to $31.00 per gallon. Long-Term (5-10 Years): Market Adjustments: Potential stabilization through new economic systems, adoption of cryptocurrencies, or a new form of backed currency.

Possible Price Range: Prices could stabilize but remain high compared to historical norms, possibly in the range of $28.00 to $52.00 per gallon, depending on the success of economic transitions and energy innovations.

As you can see, AI thinks that the FRN (Federal Reserve (debt) Note, is going to be very worth-less in a short time. Note these gasoline price projections are NOT taking the compounding impacts of other inflation such as silver which is used in the refining of gasoline.