Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

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Elle34's avatar
Elle34
1d

Clif I took your advice about manifesting very seriously when I asked the universe for a job, the one thing I held on too and was really the only qualifier was it was close to home. I’m now on my second day of work at a DOD contractor that is literally 5 mins from my home, and in a good traffic day it’s only 3 mins home! Thank you for you sage advice! It actually works stupendously! 🙏🏻🫶🏻

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BEFisher525's avatar
BEFisher525
1d

Ah, now I will have to go and see these to see my fave pirate in action.

Blessings to you both - happy viewing and being. 🩷 ❤️

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