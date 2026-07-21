Heidi has me watching Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea and Bitconned, both on Netflix.

Shipwrecked is about the sinking of the Costa Concordia in 2012. i had predicted the sinking of a large cruise ship five months before this boat went down. That prediction was in my ALTA (Asymmetric Linguistic Trend Analysis) reports under the title “Blonds on Boats”. If you watch the film you will understand the why of that title.

Many of the details of the Costa Concordia sinking were in the brief description of the event from 5 months before its appearance into our common shared reality. These include the impaired captain, the crew disarray, and the blonde on the bridge at exactly the wrong time.

i don’t appear in that film, unlike Bitconned, the documentary of a crime in crypto-space in which the producers included my interview with the “Chief Technical Officer” and face person on this scam. This one really irritated me on so many levels, no not the film, but the actual event.

i was served with subpoenas from several agencies including the Court involved. i responded to all but was able to convince the officialdom involved that their worst nightmare would be actually forcing me to travel to NY or DC to give testimony. i had much leverage then and was very much a growling snarling pissed off old man so they wised up and left me out of that shitteree.

Heidi and i have yet to get into Bitconned more than a few minutes together, though she as viewed it a few times, and she has reassured me that i don’t come off too badly, given my snarly beast nature.

The point of bring these up is that we are approach similar situations in 2026 and 2027 in which the conjoining of our event-stream manifestations and my forecasts will be looking quite a bit spooky.

i am putting this down to our common shared reality having a base level manifestation that, at this ‘time’, favors humor.

You will see when we get there.