ζRevolution

I died of colon cancer that was induced by the Salk polio vaccine. It was known, at the time that they were produced, that at least 11 million doses were contaminated. They used them anyway. The result was the largest wave of cancers to ever hit any generation. Of course the media are ‘tards & said nothing. Many of them in the Boomer generation died of the cancers induced by the vaccines that they supported.

There was a very large percentage of the cohort of male boomers who died of colon cancers. These were new in the sense that they were long growing, and undiagnosed until the very end when they proved to be fatal. That was my story. I returned due to a debt owed to karma, but it was a typical death from a 30 year old colon tumor in most other respects. One of many.

What is of note now is that it has taken our corrupt Elohim worship cult controlled ‘medical system’ a total of 5 generations to go from the long acting cancers induced into the Boomers, to the new ‘turbo cancers’ created by the covid19 attack.

They have always wanted to kill vast numbers of us, but they did not have the technology.

It they were to just start trying to shoot all the White Americans, sooner rather than later, the armed subset of the population would shoot back, and the word would spread, and ζRevolution would be ON.

So they needed a more quiet approach and thus invented the concept of ‘virus’ and ‘virology’, which lead to vaccines.

WHATEVER merit there may have been in these concepts, they have been weaponized by the Elohim worship cult against humanity and thus will now be casualties of ζRevolution.

It needs to be repeatedly pointed out to all who are entrained by the ‘gritology’ model of life promulgated by the Elohim worship cult through their universities, colleges and other power structure, that the complicated paradigm they produced has the side effect of seemingly making it easy to do things like cloning, and inter-species hybridization. If you are a reductionist living in a reductionist mindset paradigm, it is easy to wrongly extend the idea to Consciousness. This is wrong, as consciousness at all levels is complex, and thus is not reducible, but their narradigm makes you think otherwise, thus the tendency to believe you can manipulate Life as you would do Matter.

Many Woo people, in particular, fall for this delusional side effect, and believe that there are factories in deep tunnels cranking out alien/human hybrids by the tens of millions.

It’s difficult to fuck with life at that level. It is especially so if you are operating in the narradigm that says that DNA controls such things, and that gene-expression is anything other than an after effect of the change already manifest by that consciousness. If you believe that Consciousness ‘arises’ due to ‘complications’ of grit glomming together into larger, more complicated grit, then they have you in their delusional narradigm. You are not seeing, nor experiencing, reality, except through their filter.

If you keep on with this understanding, you may end up taking one of their proffered death routes. The Elohim worship cult not only are gritology centric, but they believe that the creator of the grit gave control of it to them. So they fuck with it, or rather they try. Their understanding is so poor that their achievements in this area are few and puny. The Elohim worship cult is still only good at killing by poisons. Vaccines are nothing but a new label for the same old methods.

Bunch of real egoists & real retards. Watch out for the rabbis, the Pharisees, the talmudists. They are a danger to you.

We are entering very difficult Times for everyone. As people get repeatedly shocked into seeing what the narradigm hides from their vision, and, yes, it is a long process, not an event, this ‘waking’, but, to return to the point, the waking human will be repetitiously forced into examining the very basic tenets of our social order structure.

The Woo people will not escape this. They too will have to continuously check their thinking against the old narradigm, now being displaced by ζRevolution.

The ζRevolution is manifesting now, and our first hints of it are within the Woo area as the forecasts of an unusual occurrence in this month are appearing within many areas. Not only has my data analysis protocol forecast a ‘something that will gather attention’, we also have many confirmations from other people within the always unsettled woo humans.

One of these confirmations, that is the RV session from the Future Forecasting Group, and specifically within it, that of the Dick Allgire session, has information that is particularly intriguing, and may yet be prescient as to a deep revealing.

In his debriefing session which is discussed in the interview that Dick Allgire did with JC at BeyondMystic.net, Dick presents a graphic image from the session which was very striking. It is a drawing of a human nervous system subset, specifically the Vagus nervous system, including the connections to the various glandular systems of the body. Further, this drawing explicitly highlights the stimulation of that nervous system in a specific, and not random manner. This was noted as my work with my Olde Phartes group on ancient manuscripts has encountered descriptions that this drawing actually renders.

The trained eye picks out immediately that it is the tenth, the 10th, the X, nerve tip that is being stimulated to produce the other effects. These other effects first come at the point that the X nerve joins the glands in the brain to the glands in the throat. These ganglia structures were known in ancient times as your ‘chakra’ system. Here Dick has sketched out the X nerve sending energy down to the throat chakra, and then to the heart, abdomen, and other chakras.

This drawing describes how the texts that we have read/transliterated detail the mind-to-machine interface working with humans. This information is so ancient in humanity that it has become tropes in movies that you never question, merely accepting as it is so inculcated into our understanding of this reality.

In my opinion, Dick Allgire’s skill with the Remote Viewing protocol has brought us a key bit of information.

My supposition is that the [deep state/elohim worship cult] is going to try a high tech method for inducing religious visions. They will be tying giant, pretty, holograms in the sky, to electro-magnetic pulsing that will be designed to impact the X nerve in order to induce resonate effects in the glandular system to, well, to basically send everyone affected on an old fashioned, intense body-centric style, psychedelic trip while they are looking at the pretty lights and pictures in the sky.

Dick Allgire’s drawing is a very much more detailed version of a brief sketch that one of our Olde Pharte members had produced to show those of our group the concept of how one would by-pass certain filters built into the other cranial nerves that prevent such DMT experiences from occurring in a more random way.

So here we sit. We *think, that maybe, perhaps, there is something coming our way that will be a real “thang” out there, but will be, perhaps, maybe, ‘enhanced’ by the [DS] using their rad devices to pump EMF into your X nerve. Remember though, these are gritology minds. They are not good at this stuff.

We have a tendency to suspect it will occur between the 12th of July and the 17th of July. It may be wise to take what precautions one may, and specifically if you do go tripping suddenly while there are Giant Virgins and Angels in the sky, may want to wait until a few days after you come down before chopping off body parts & joining new cults.

Me? Well, there is this new style of hat I am curious to try…