...and i don’t have any of it, space i mean.

i am occupied with some deep research into a wide variety of subjects in which i will have to alter the plan of the research based on what i am learning. This is complicated. it is necessarily consuming mentally.

i am not going to do vids nor audios for some period. it’s no big deal. Stop giving Heidi grief over this. She is NOT holding me hostage. Rather the reverse is true and she complains that i am too involved in these books and these subjects. She is supportive of me, but it is also irritating for her. She knows that you are feeling neglected from a first hand perspective, so she is your ally in this about the vids. Heidi is not preventing me from doing vids.

i am involved in researching some subjects at a specific level that requires a diligent, and organized approach. This research will continue for an undetermined amount of time because it will be terminated by conclusions derived, not discoveries made.

Yes. it relates to 3i/ATLAS. And aliens. That irritates heidi too. Lol.