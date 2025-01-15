The Pharisees are a group of evil fucking cunts who took over judaism in the time of the second temple. Way back then.

The Pharisees worship what the Cathari call the ‘demiurge’. At a more base level, the demiurge is Evil. Not incarnate though, that adds complexity.

Anyway, the Pharisees want YOU to understand your REALITY as they do. They want to control your mind by shaping your understanding of your own Life Experience to fit their paradigm.

The Pharisees are evil fucking cunts that way.

They believe all of our common shared reality to be based on ‘grit’. They believe that random chance meeting of grit led to the formation of consciousness.

This is wrong.

The want you to see our reality in this perspective. It allows them to control your mind.

The space aliens...those critters whom we are shooting down & looting their technology don’t have this Pharisees warped view of reality. They operate on a different paradigm, thus a different physics, thus they have UFOs and you have ground crawler.

The UFOs are Here, and Now.

Our paradigm let’s us build and use nuke weapons. This is a bad thing, not just for us, but for ALL Life in this Matterium.

The Pharisees paradigm won’t build you a UFO.

The space aliens are not pissed. YET. They are paranoid that our actions will cause them harm. Yes, they may care about us to some degree, but it’s more like we are a rattlesnake, coiled and ready to strike. They do not desire to hurt the snake, us humans, they just don’t want to get bit. And they need the snake to calm down for everyone’s benefit.

The Pharisees are really stupid, as well as being fucking evil cunts.

The Pharisees have captured our global education, and ‘science’. The Pharisees have imposed their fucked view of reality upon our species.

The space aliens do NOT operate on the same paradigm.

This is causing problems now. We are shooting down these guys who are just coming here to see what is On Fire, and lend assistance in putting it out.

We risk burning down all of our local reality at this particular level with our actions. We are a danger to these space alien guys. AND we shoot them down when they come to warn us.

Likely they are seriously PISSED OFF.

Wouldn’t you be?

Most of Humanity doesn’t want to be galactic level BUTTHEADS. The paradigm of the Pharisees blinds us to the view of reality seen by the space aliens.

We are NEVER going to get our own UFOs if we keep using this Pharisee paradigm. And it makes the space aliens think we are ALL retarded.

The Pharisee will never give up. They are control freaks.

We need, IMO, to get the Pharisee paradigm out of our heads.

It fucks over our communications with the space aliens. That, and shooting their ships out of the sky.

IMO we have little time left before our actions FORCE the space aliens into a more aggressive stance. They have been speaking to us for over 80 years. That damn Pharisees paradigm has deafened us, blinded us, to their language.

To someone who has studied the Art of Peace which is ALL about contention, and mastery of that, the future is plainly visible now.

There are very very few moves left to the Pharisee in their ‘game’ they play with our common shared reality. The Pharisee are getting desperate. The space aliens are alarmed by us and ARE doing shit now to defend their interests against OUR BAD BEHAVIOR.

We wise up, confront the Pharisee’s lies, or all of Humanity will suffer.

You certainly have every right to think me batshit crazy. And there would be no denial from me. BUT just because i am crazy does not make me less accurate with this than any of the many many other predictions that have been made by me, and manifested into YOUR reality.

Care to take the chance that this one is wrong?