Them Pesky Vu’s.

Lots of them & you will be experiencing many.

Your mind, cognition, awareness, and experience, is so much NOT under your control it’s pitiful. The only saving in this situation is that you are not quite as mentally lame as a normie.

You are an energy being. There is electricity, and biophotons whizzing around in your body right this instant. As an energy being, you are also subject to disturbances at an energy level. These energy intrusions are frequently first felt in the brain, and discovered by the mind.

Your energy is being disturbed now. Has been since the late 1970s by a slowly increasing intrusion of emanations from the center of our galaxy. These energies really increased beginning in 2000. They are still increasing slowly.

You WILL certainly experience some effects from these new energy inputs to our noosphere, BUT the point of this article is what to watch out for with other strange energies, these being brought to your neighborhood by the UFOs.

The upcoming UFO encounter wave, spread out over a number of years, is going to produce some residual effects. These are different, more immediate, and much more impacting energies than you are used to encountering. They may be very disturbing to your base levels of functioning. You may not feel quite like your regular ‘self’ as we go forward and these UFO appearances become more frequent, and bizarre.

There are reasons to suspect that the EW (encounter wave) with the UFOs will produce effects first, and most powerfully, on those parts of the brain that deal with your perception of yourself within Time. The frequency of encounters with UFOs is increasing currently against a background of rising levels year over year. It’s getting busy around here. The secret must be out; Humans are cool!

Anyway, here are some of the ways that you may be impacted by the appearances that will be emerging into our reality over these next few years.

If you come across someone suffering these pesky vu’s, sit them down, give them a cup of tea, and a few minutes to reconnect mind, body, to the ever more elusive ‘reality’ we all all share.

The terms "déjà vu," "presque vu," and "jamais vu" all describe different cognitive phenomena related to memory, perception, and the subjective experience of time. Here's a detailed explanation of each one:

1. Déjà Vu

Definition : "Déjà vu" is a French term meaning "already seen." It refers to the eerie feeling that you've experienced a situation before, even though you know it’s new.

Relation to Time : Déjà vu is often described as a temporal anomaly because it creates the illusion that the present moment has somehow occurred in the past. This sensation can feel like a momentary "time loop," where you are living an experience that you've already lived, which disrupts the usual linear progression of time.

Possible Causes: While the exact cause is still debated, some theories suggest that déjà vu is linked to a delay in neural processing, where your brain accidentally "recognizes" a situation as familiar before fully processing the newness of the experience. Others hypothesize it might be caused by a slight mismatch in how short-term and long-term memories are processed.

2. Jamais Vu

Definition : "Jamais vu," meaning "never seen," is the opposite of déjà vu. In this case, a situation that is actually familiar feels completely unfamiliar, as if you are experiencing it for the first time even though you know it's something you should recognize.

Relation to Time : Jamais vu is like a glitch in your perception of time and memory. It involves a disconnect from the past, where something known feels strangely new or alien. In contrast to déjà vu, where the past invades the present, in jamais vu, the known past feels distant or inaccessible. This can create a temporal dislocation, where something that is clearly part of your personal history suddenly feels disconnected from that history.

Possible Causes: Jamais vu can sometimes occur due to fatigue or stress. It may also arise in certain neurological conditions, like epilepsy or aphasia, where memory retrieval or recognition processes are impaired. Jamais vu is a frequently reported effect of MK Ultra mind control experiments, as well as PTSD, and is also linked to UFO encounters frequently.

3. Presque Vu

Definition : "Presque vu" means "almost seen" in French. This is often referred to as the "tip of the tongue" phenomenon, where you feel like you are on the verge of remembering something but just can't quite grasp it.

Relation to Time : Presque vu represents a tension between the present and the near future—where a piece of information feels imminent but remains just out of reach. Time, in this context, seems to stretch, as the act of remembering or retrieving information takes longer than expected. It is a mental "pause," where the flow of time seems to slow down as your brain works to access what it thinks that it knows is there.

Possible Causes: This phenomenon is thought to occur when your brain can access parts of the memory (like related concepts or context) but struggles to retrieve the complete information. It’s a partial activation of the neural network related to memory recall, where some nodes are accessed but not the full set. Such occurrences may indicate electromagnetic influences on the brain.

4. Other 'Vus'

There are a few less common terms related to cognitive and temporal experiences:

Déjà Entendu : "Already heard" refers to the sensation that you've heard something before, such as a piece of music or a spoken phrase, even though it's new to you.

Déjà Rêvé : "Already dreamed" describes the sensation that a current situation or event is something you’ve previously dreamed about, blending the perception of time between past dreams and waking reality.

Déjà Senti: "Already felt" describes the sensation of having already felt a particular emotional or physical response in a current situation.

How They Relate to Time:

All of these "vu" experiences have to do with the brain's interaction with time and memory:

Time Distortion : These phenomena involve subjective distortions of time—past, present, and future. Déjà vu, for example, confuses the present for the past, while presque vu stretches the experience of retrieving a memory into the future. Jamais vu, on the other hand, distances the present from the past, breaking the connection.

Temporal Processing: These experiences suggest that our perception of time is not a smooth, continuous flow but instead is reconstructed by the brain in fragments. Memory plays a key role in creating the continuity of time, and when that process is disrupted or delayed, we experience these odd sensations.

Ultimately, these experiences demonstrate the complexity of human cognition and how intricately linked memory, perception, and time are in our subjective experiences which are going to be including a lot more UFO visits than in past years. Prepare as you may.