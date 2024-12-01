Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
117
20

TRUMP FUCKS UP!

COUNTDOWN TO ZERO -> 3 2 1 ....
clif high
Dec 01, 2024
117
20
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
Ontological Evolution
  clif high
Connotation Collision
  clif high
Death and Aliens, part 2
  clif high
Death and Aliens, part 1.
  clif high
License to Offend
  clif high
Notification from UNIVERSE.
  clif high
Temporal Integrity Check
  clif high