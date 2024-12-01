Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!TRUMP FUCKS UP!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript400Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!TRUMP FUCKS UP!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11720TRUMP FUCKS UP!COUNTDOWN TO ZERO -> 3 2 1 ....clif highDec 01, 2024400Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!TRUMP FUCKS UP!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11720ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!TRUMP FUCKS UP!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesOntological EvolutionNov 20 • clif highConnotation CollisionNov 20 • clif highDeath and Aliens, part 2Nov 14 • clif highDeath and Aliens, part 1.Nov 14 • clif highLicense to OffendNov 8 • clif highNotification from UNIVERSE.Oct 24 • clif highTemporal Integrity CheckOct 23 • clif high
Share this post