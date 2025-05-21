Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastMany Questions...1,222Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore357401×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -39:09-39:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Many Questions...Speculation, no answers. Yet. clif highMay 21, 20251,222Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35740ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesTrade Craft for Woo May 21 • clif highOntology tools. May 13 • clif highSelf Revealing Noodle TwistMay 7 • clif highEmerging Now: Part 3, part 2Apr 22 • clif highEmerging Now - Part 3; part 1Apr 22 • clif highEmerging Now: Part 2Apr 16 • clif highEmerging Now: Part 1Apr 16 • clif high
Share this post