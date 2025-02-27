In the ancient past, as in the last Yuga cycle before humanity descended into the Kali Yuga, which we exited in 1700 CE, humans had a far better knowledge base about everything. At some point just before the Kali Yuga, the space aliens, the ELohim, who the Pharisees worship, invaded. The ELohim set about breaking our ties to our history such that we would be more easily controlled as their ‘herd’, their source for meats, fats, and adrenochrome. And they used us as their carbon based, transducing supercomputers in their civilization’s infrastructure.

Before the ELohim invaded, and conquered much of humanity, we had a far greater understanding of ourselves, our nature, this Matterium, this Universe, and the place of humanity within it. We knew then about the complex of human emotions, how they functioned, and their place in both our actions, as well as our well being.

Obviously, as it is THE dominant emotional complex within our personalities, Love, in all its forms was extensively studied, and known. As humans do, we reduced, and labeled the parts of the complex for greater understanding.

Modern fucktard mind control that is labeled as ‘education’, or ‘schooling’, is neither, and has deliberately done everything possible to obscure, and blind humans from exploring their real nature. Reality scares evil. Reality is to be fought, as has been recently seen with the rise, and now, fall, of Wokonianism which is a designed mental state derived from the philosophy of the Pharisees (aka judaism, the ELohim worship cult).

It’s time to go way back, in order that humanity can go forward into the emerging SciFi world. The world of the ‘singularity’ which is the emergence of the concepts of the Eternal Now, the event-stream, and the 'ontology’. Humans need to retrieve our ancient understanding of ourselves. If you don’t know yourself, your understanding of our common shared reality will be flawed. You will be an impediment to others as they have to deal with your ignorance. They will likely call you ‘tarded’ in their exasperation.

We are there now. The Manifestation is now occurring. Too late to run. Too late to flee to avoid it. Your mind will be involved. It’s your future, unfolding before you.

Better figure out what ‘you’ are before we get too much further into this…to do that, you need to grasp “what is love?”.

Then the next question you must answer on your own. You have to see it to understand. “Why does Love matter?”

Eros (Romantic Love): Eros is named after the Greek god of love and fertility, representing passion, desire, and physical attraction. It's often the initial intense attraction that draws two people together, but it can also be fleeting or evolve into deeper forms of love. If Eros does not evolve, it dies. Philia (Friendship Love): This type of love is based on mutual respect, shared experiences, and a genuine liking for each other's company. It is commonly found among friends who share common values, interests, or activities. Philia is the base layer that binds the social order of families into an interconnected whole. Storge (Familial Love): Storge is the love that exists between family members. It’s characterized by deep affection, a sense of duty, and a commitment to caring for one another. It's often considered unconditional and persistent, enduring through many life changes. Storge is where sacrifice originates. Agape (Unconditional Love): Agape is selfless love, similar to what some might call spiritual love. It is universal and altruistic, extending beyond personal attachments to encompass care for others regardless of reciprocity. This type of love is often associated with religious or spiritual beliefs about loving others as one's self and seeking the good of others before one's own. This association arises as Agape is a natural and expected result of most enlightenment experiences. As Rumi states “Love (Agape) is your bride to everything.” Ludus (Playful Love): Ludus is flirtatious and playful, without the intensity of eros. It’s found in the early stages of a relationship, where teasing, jokes, and light-hearted interactions are common. It’s more about enjoyment and fun than deep emotional commitment. This is the cool and fun interaction between humans as ‘lovers’ that is just so annoying to others who don’t have it in their lives. Pragma (Enduring Love): Pragma is practical love founded on reason or duty and one’s longer-term interests. It's common in marriages or long-term partnerships where the couple works together to achieve their mutual goals, balancing practical daily life with maintaining affection over time. Pragma is the ‘bonding love’. It is the enduring, supportive Love that moves civilization to great achievement. Every ‘thing’ in your body’s Life experience comes from Pragma. Philautia (Self Love): This type of love relates to self-esteem and self-worth, and it's about taking care of and being kind to oneself. It's considered necessary by many philosophers for being able to offer love to others, based on the idea that you cannot give what you do not have. All of YOUR body’s Life experience of Love grows from Philautia. If you can’t stand yourself, how can you expect her to love you?

The search for the experience of Love in this body’s Life is the most challenging aspect of the Life experience in this Matterium. For most men, it is easier to face death in combat than approach a woman who you would make into your Love interest.

So men, to become a successful ‘romantic’ work this list from the bottom up. First find something in yourself to love, that you love about you. Cultivate it, be practical about it, what does it offer to her? Be playful about expressing your self love to her. You are actually attempting to entice her mind to see that quality that you love about yourself. Love others, they have good stuff in them too, even when their lives are so mean, and suffering filled that they can’t even see their own qualities of value. Learn to Love your family, your wellspring, even if they are mostly buttheads. Be her friend. If you can’t be her friend, love her like a companion you want with you through time, then all you have is a sexual attraction which will fade quickly once satiated.

No mean, suffering, self-loathing man ever built anything worth having. Civilization comes only from the Romantic. Get wise to reality. It’s where you will spend this body’s Life.