When Birkeland currents—large-scale electromagnetic currents that flow along magnetic field lines in space—encounter each other, several fascinating physical phenomena can occur. These currents, often driven by the interaction between solar winds and planetary magnetic fields, create complex electromagnetic structures when they interact. Here are some key possibilities:

1. Magnetic Reconnection

Phenomenon: Magnetic field lines from two Birkeland currents can break and reconnect, releasing energy in the form of heat, light, and particles.

Impact: Magnetic reconnection can trigger space weather events such as auroras , coronal mass ejections, and high-energy particle acceleration.

Example: This process happens near Earth's magnetosphere, causing auroral displays (Northern and Southern Lights).

2. Plasma Instabilities and Turbulence

Phenomenon: Birkeland currents are often accompanied by plasma flows. When two currents intersect or tangle, they can generate plasma instabilities like the Kelvin-Helmholtz or Rayleigh-Taylor instabilities .

Impact: These instabilities can lead to turbulent flows, creating chaotic magnetic fields and particle acceleration zones, which enhance space weather effects.

Example: Such turbulence is common at the boundaries between the solar wind and planetary magnetospheres, like Earth's magnetotail.

3. Z-Pinch and Filamentation

Phenomenon: When Birkeland currents come close, the attractive force between parallel currents (due to the Lorentz force) can cause them to merge or "pinch" together. This process is called a Z-pinch and leads to intense compression of the plasma.

Impact: If the compression is strong enough, the plasma can heat to extreme temperatures, potentially emitting X-rays or other high-energy radiation.

Example: Similar processes occur in astrophysical jets, like those found around black holes or neutron stars.

4. Double Layers and Electric Fields

Phenomenon: When the currents interact, the mismatched plasma populations can form double layers —regions where electric potential differences build up. These structures can act like particle accelerators.

Impact: Particles moving through double layers are accelerated to high velocities, creating beams of charged particles.

Example: High-energy electron beams associated with Birkeland currents are responsible for auroral light displays.

5. Plasma Filament Braiding and Helicity Transfer

Phenomenon: Birkeland currents are not smooth streams but rather tend to form filaments . When two currents encounter each other, they can twist and braid, transferring helicity (magnetic twist) between them.

Impact: This interaction can store and release magnetic energy unpredictably, triggering bursts of radiation or particle flows.

Example: Such filamentary braiding is believed to occur in the solar corona and contributes to solar flares.

When Birkeland currents encounter each other, reconnection, turbulence, pinch effects, double layers, and filament braiding are likely to occur. These interactions are highly dynamic, driving some of the most energetic events in the universe, from auroras to cosmic jets. AND producing changes in Life here on Earth, as well as within each and everyone of us guys, who are really just ambulatory antennae ready to scoop up such events. Note that Life on Earth will also experience ALL of the more ephemeral effects that will occur within the Psychic realm. This also means, by the way, that such things as ‘sudden health crisis’ will rise dramatically when such current collisions occur.

It is predictable that our solar system WILL be encountering such Birkeland current events in the future as we continue to rise above the median ‘top’ of the obscuring mass of our galaxy as our journey away from the Kali Yuga continues pushing into the early centuries of the ascending Dwapara Yuga.

It is likely that many psychic effects will precede the ‘temporal transients’ manifestations within our local space. These psychic effects may be synchronistic in nature, or disruptive, or neutral at that level, but they will all be ‘network effects’ on the complexity that is all human minds together.

An example of synchronistic psychic effects is the recent episode that we may label “Thinking about the Roman Empire”. Those who experienced it may remember some of the ‘personal mental perception/feeling’ that was an individual take-away from the event.

The weaker humans minds can be expected to react poorly to these episodes. Many of the bizarre personal, psychic, and perceptible body effects, are likely to be folded into the personal delusions of those ‘riding the shockwave’ of the temporal transient. These people will likely be acting out in some fashion. It is expected that we will receive reports of fantastic occurrences from many of these ‘temporal voyagers’. Also predictable that many people will feel motivated to begin new religions.

The psychic effects may precede the temporal transient itself by centuries.

Hmm…ever wonder what all those Tartarian Towers were about? They were not charging cell phones with those devices…