Share this postBitchin...AIclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastBitchin...AI762Share this postBitchin...AIclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1861×0:00-36:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Bitchin...AIJust grumbling & pissing & moaning about people being stupid about AIclif highSep 08, 2024762Share this postBitchin...AIclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther186ShareTranscriptShare this discussionBitchin...AIclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther186 Commentsclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesThe Aard Corps23 hrs ago • clif highThe Undiscovered CountrySep 9 • clif highBitchin...RESep 8 • clif highNew Cult on the BlockSep 1 • clif highRelease the Psoas!Aug 24 • clif highTime grammarAug 21 • clif highConsciousnessAug 19 • clif high
Bitchin...AI