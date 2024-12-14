Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Blue Haired Demiurge
88
20
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:42
-56:42

Blue Haired Demiurge

Archons want to eat your mind.
clif high
Dec 14, 2024
88
20
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
The Force Wants YOU!
  clif high
If gov't can't lie....
  clif high
AI Lie Detector
  clif high
The Ontology...
  clif high
Hello Chromies!
  clif high
CONVASION!
  clif high
TRUMP FUCKS UP!
  clif high