Share this postComplex understandingclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastComplex understanding763Share this postComplex understandingclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1871×0:00-38:41Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Complex understandingIt ain't simple! Nor complicated!clif highJul 08, 2024763Share this postComplex understandingclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther187ShareTranscriptShare this discussionComplex understandingclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther187 Commentsclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesThe other physicsJul 8 • clif highEconomic Ecology of the ELohimJun 30 • clif highWTF? Eh? 7/15Jun 25 • clif high90% gone missing!Jun 7 • clif highImmunity...Jun 7 • clif highIt's systemic...May 31 • clif highVery Large Scale EffectsMay 31 • clif high
Complex understanding