clif’s Newsletter PodcastHOLDFAST! 718168461×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:45-32:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.HOLDFAST! Adjust your grip now...clif highJan 01, 202671816846ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesWeek One...Dec 28, 2025 • clif highFly Eternal Now Airlines!Dec 26, 2025 • clif highOpps...there's an alien in your religion!Dec 24, 2025 • clif highYou Koi can't handle the truth!Dec 22, 2025 • clif highHypercomplexity emerges...2026 through 2050Dec 18, 2025 • clif highClean up YOUR event-stream. Dec 17, 2025 • clif highLast Prophet of YHWHDec 10, 2025 • clif high